MLB scores, schedule: Brewers' Christian Yelich clobbers MLB-leading 11th home run

Friday's MLB slate saw the Cubs receive another strong start and Christian Yelich hit another home run. Additionally, the Marlins won their fifth game of the year -- hey, don't laugh, Miami entered with the majors' worst record -- and the Astros teed off against the Rangers.

It's worth noting that two games were postponed due to inclement weather: The Orioles and Twins will make up their contest as part of a doubleheader on April 20, while the Indians and Braves will play two Saturday in Cleveland, beginning at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Yelich hits majors-leading 11th home run

Brewers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich has been hot for ... well, as long as we can remember. During Friday's game against the Dodgers, he hit his 11th home run, the most in the majors. We wrote more about Yelich's season-to-date, including the record he's trying to break.

Stat of the day: Hendricks helps Cubs pull rare feat

The Cubs defeated the Diamondbacks in a Friday matinee and along the way Kyle Hendricks helped pull off a feat the franchise hadn't seen in nearly five decades.

Hendricks threw seven scoreless frames, striking out 11 and permitting three hits and two walks. By virtue of that, he became the third consecutive Cubs starter to toss at least seven shutout innings -- the first time Chicago had seen that happen since 1971, when it was accomplished by Bill Hands, Milt Pappas and Juan Pizarro:

This is the first time #Cubs had three consecutive scoreless starts of at least 7 innings - Quintana (7 IP Tue), Hamels (7 IP Wed) & Hendricks (7 IP today) - since Bill Hands, Milt Pappas & Juan Pizarro tossed three consecutive CG shutouts August 3-5, 1971 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 19, 2019

Consider the streak and Hendricks' performance welcome sights to the Cubs' sore eyes. Hendricks entered the game with a 5.40 ERA in his first three starts on the season.

