MLB scores, schedule: Brewers' Christian Yelich hits second and third road homers of 2019; A's offense finally breaks out
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
As usually, Thursday brings us an abbreviated slate of big league games. There are 10 games on the schedule, including a quartet of afternoon contests. Here's what to watch Thursday, plus everything else you need to know about the day in baseball:
• The Brewers are looking to clinch a road series win against the Phillies. Milwaukee has won the last two games after dropping the first game in the four-game set.
• The struggling Robinson Cano and the Mets can get back to .500 with a win in Washington. Anibal Sanchez, the opposing starter, is 0-6 with a 5.27 ERA this season.
• Reds ace Luis Castillo stands between the Cubs and their ninth consecutive series win. Chicago and Cincinnati have split the first two games of their series at Great American Ball Park.
• The Padres return home having lost their last three games and four of their last five. The Pirates go to San Diego having won nine of their last 15 games.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, May 16
- FINAL - Nationals 7, Mets 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Brewers 11, Phillies 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Athletics 17, Tigers 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Rangers 16, Royals 1 (box score)
- UPCOMING - Orioles at Indians, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cubs at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cardinals at Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Blue Jays at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Pirates at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Twins at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Yelich hits two rare road homers
As good as he's been this season -- and he's been great -- Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has been considerably better at home. His home/road splits are almost shocking. Here are the numbers going into Thursday's series finale against Zach Eflin and the Phillies:
|PA
|AVG/OBP/SLG
|OPS+
|HR
|K/BB
Home
82
.406/.524/1.141
333
15
11/17
Road
91
.273/.385/.364
110
1
20/12
Yelich hasn't been bad a home by any means, and yes, most players are more productive at home, but wow is that a huge split, especially in the power department. Sure enough, Yelich swatted his second and third road home runs Thursday afternoon. He leads MLB with 18 dingers. Here is his first homer Thursday:
During his MVP season a year ago Yelich hit .324/.406/.655 at home and .328/.399/.545 on the road. I'd expect him to put up better numbers at hitter friendly Miller Park than on the road. I also would not expect this year's home/road split to continue. Eventually Yelich's home numbers will dip and his road numbers will climb. Things will look normal soon enough.
A's offense breaks out
At 19-25, the Athletics went into Thursday's series finale sitting in last place in the AL West. They were a full 10 games behind the first place Astros. Ouch. Furthermore, the A's had lost three straight games and 12 of their last 17 games.
Offense had been the culprit more than anything recently. Oakland came into Thursday averaging 3.2 runs in their last 10 games with a team .216/.301/.357 batting line. The offense finally broke out against Tigers righty Spencer Turnbull on Thursday. The A's scored six runs in the third inning, highlighted by Jurickson Profar's first career grand slam.
Profar was one of my favorite offseason pickups, but he's struggled mightily this year, authoring a .181/.245/.322 batting line -- that includes Thursday's grand slam -- and developing a throwing issue. Maybe the grand slam means he's starting to turn things around? The A's hope so.
While the offense breaking out is the big story, righty Chris Bassitt should not be overlooked. In his fifth start of the year the 30-year-old chucked eight scoreless innings against an admitted weak Tigers lineup. Bassitt now has a 1.93 ERA through five starts and innings in 2019. He's been a godsend for a team short on rotation depth.
Oakland has scored 17 runs Thursday -- Matt Olson (solo), Mark Canha (two-run), Josh Phegley (two-run), and Marcus Semien (three-run) also went deep -- or one fewer than they scored in their previous five games combined. They'd scored no more than five runs in any of their last 10 games before plating six runs in the third inning alone Thursday. It's always fun when an offense breaks out of its collective funk.
Calhoun hits second homer in two days
Willie Calhoun, the top prospect acquired in the Yu Darvish trade, has had a tough time cracking the Rangers lineup the last two years, largely because he doesn't have a set position. He couldn't make second base work, and left field wasn't going any better, plus Texas hasn't had an obvious need at DH. Calhoun was stuck in Triple-A.
The Rangers called Calhoun up earlier this week when Elvis Andrus hit the injured list and, in his first game Wednesday night, he socked a two-run home run. In his second game Thursday afternoon, Calhoun added a solo shot. Check it out:
Two homers in two days is a pretty good way to make a case for staying in the lineup. Calhoun owned a .304/.416/.557 batting line with eight homers and more walks (22) than strikeouts (19) in 32 Triple-A games before being called up. There's very little question the kid can hit. The question is his position, and it could be that the Rangers will just bite the bullet and make him their full-time DH going forward.
Quick hits
- We graded all 30 MLB teams at the quarter-mark of the 2019 season. Two American League teams received an A+ while two NL East teams bottomed out with an F.
- Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu headlines our latest Free Agent Stock Watch. Even with his injury history, Ryu is putting himself in position for a nice multi-year contract. Nationals IF Howie Kendrick is also on the rise.
- The Astros have the best offense in baseball even with 2B Jose Altuve injured. Houston leads baseball in batting average (.282), on-base percentage (.254), and slugging percentage (.512).
- The Rockies are expected to call up top prospect SS Brendan Rodgers. He could fill in for SS Trevor Story, who has a knee issue, then slide over to address the team's second base weakness.
- Mets UTIL Jeff McNeil and OF Michael Conforto exited Thursday's game with injuries. McNeil has an abdominal issue, the team announced. Conforto collided with 2B Robinson Cano while chasing a pop-up.
- Nationals RHP Anibal Sanchez exited Thursday's start with an undisclosed injury. He tossed a scoreless first inning before getting a visit from the trainer with one out (and two baserunners) into the second inning.
- The Twins have designated RHP Addison Reed for assignment, the team announced. He has not pitched this season due to a thumb issue, and was topping out at 88-89 mph in minor league rehab games. The Twins owe him $8.5 million this year.
- The Tigers sent down struggling 3B Jeimer Candelario, the team announced. Candelario hit .192/.285/.288 in 38 games and will look to get on track in Triple-A. IF Dawel Lugo was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Cubs activated C Victor Caratini off the injured list, the team announced. He missed four weeks with a hamate injury. C Taylor Davis was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
- The Brewers have placed C Manny Pina on the injured list with a hamstring issue, the club announced. There's no word on how long he'll be sidelined. C Jacob Nottingham was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Twins sent RHP Trevor Hildenberger down to Triple-A, the team announced. He allowed 13 runs in 14 innings before being demoted. RHP Austin Adams has been called up to replace Hildenberger.
- The Mariners recalled OF Mallex Smith, the team announced. He hit .333/.375/.467 with seven steals in 10 Triple-A games after struggling with Seattle earlier this year. IF Shed Long was sent down to clear a roster spot.
- The Blue Jays optioned OF Teoscar Hernandez to Triple-A, the club announced. Hernandez managed a .189/.262/.299 batting line with three homers in 39 games. IF Richard Urena has been called up in a corresponding move.
-
