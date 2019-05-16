MLB scores, schedule: Brewers' Christian Yelich hits second road home run of 2019
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
As usually, Thursday brings us an abbreviated slate of big league games. There are 10 games on the schedule, including a quartet of afternoon contests. Here's what to watch Thursday:
- The Brewers are looking to clinch a road series win against the Phillies. Milwaukee has won the last two games after dropping the first game in the four-game set.
- The struggling Robinson Cano and the Mets can get back to .500 with a win in Washington. Anibal Sanchez, the opposing starter, is 0-6 with a 5.27 ERA this season.
- Reds ace Luis Castillo stands between the Cubs and their ninth consecutive series win. Chicago and Cincinnati have split the first two games of their series at Great American Ball Park.
- The Padres return home having lost their last three games and four of their last five. The Pirates go to San Diego having won nine of their last 15 games.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, May 16
- LIVE - Mets at Nationals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Brewers at Phillies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Athletics at Tigers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rangers at Royals (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Orioles at Indians, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cubs at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cardinals at Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Blue Jays at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Pirates at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Twins at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Yelich hits second road homer
As good as he's been this season -- and he's been great -- Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has been considerably better at home. His home/road splits are almost shocking. Here are the numbers going into Thursday's series finale against Zach Eflin and the Phillies:
|PA
|AVG/OBP/SLG
|OPS+
|HR
|K/BB
Home
82
.406/.524/1.141
333
15
11/17
Road
91
.273/.385/.364
110
1
20/12
Yelich hasn't been bad a home by any means, and yes, most players are more productive at home, but wow is that a huge split, especially in the power department. Sure enough, Yelich swatted his second road home run -- and MLB best 17th homer overall -- Thursday afternoon. To the action footage:
During his MVP season a year ago Yelich hit .324/.406/.655 at home and .328/.399/.545 on the road. I'd expect him to put up better numbers at hitter friendly Miller Park. I would not expect this year's home/road split to continue. Eventually Yelich's home numbers will dip and his road numbers will climb. Things will look normal soon enough.
Quick hits
- We graded all 30 MLB teams at the quarter-mark of the 2019 season. Two American League teams received an A+ while two NL East teams bottomed out with an F.
- Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu headlines our latest Free Agent Stock Watch. Even with his injury history, Ryu is putting himself in position for a nice multi-year contract. Nationals IF Howie Kendrick is also on the rise.
- The Astros have the best offense in baseball even with 2B Jose Altuve injured. Houston leads baseball in batting average (.282), on-base percentage (.254), and slugging percentage (.512).
- The Rockies are expected to call up top prospect SS Brendan Rodgers. He could fill in for SS Trevor Story, who has a knee issue, then slide over to address the team's second base weakness.
- The Tigers sent down struggling 3B Jeimer Candelario, the team announced. Candelario hit .192/.285/.288 in 38 games and will look to get on track in Triple-A. IF Dawel Lugo was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Brewers have placed C Manny Pina on the injured list with a hamstring issue, the club announced. There's no word on how long he'll be sidelined. C Jacob Nottingham was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Twins sent RHP Trevor Hildenberger down to Triple-A, the team announced. He allowed 13 runs in 14 innings before being demoted. RHP Austin Adams has been called up to replace Hildenberger.
