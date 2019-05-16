MLB scores, schedule: Brewers' Christian Yelich hits second road home run of 2019

As usually, Thursday brings us an abbreviated slate of big league games. There are 10 games on the schedule, including a quartet of afternoon contests. Here's what to watch Thursday:

The Brewers are looking to clinch a road series win against the Phillies. Milwaukee has won the last two games after dropping the first game in the four-game set.

The struggling Robinson Cano Anibal Sanchez, the opposing starter, is 0-6 with a 5.27 ERA this season.

Anibal Sanchez, the opposing starter, is 0-6 with a 5.27 ERA this season. Reds ace Luis Castillo stands between the Cubs and their ninth consecutive series win. Chicago and Cincinnati have split the first two games of their series at Great American Ball Park.

The Padres return home having lost their last three games and four of their last five. The Pirates go to San Diego having won nine of their last 15 games.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, May 16

Yelich hits second road homer

As good as he's been this season -- and he's been great -- Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has been considerably better at home. His home/road splits are almost shocking. Here are the numbers going into Thursday's series finale against Zach Eflin and the Phillies:



PA AVG/OBP/SLG OPS+ HR K/BB Home 82 .406/.524/1.141 333 15 11/17 Road 91 .273/.385/.364 110 1 20/12

Yelich hasn't been bad a home by any means, and yes, most players are more productive at home, but wow is that a huge split, especially in the power department. Sure enough, Yelich swatted his second road home run -- and MLB best 17th homer overall -- Thursday afternoon. To the action footage:

During his MVP season a year ago Yelich hit .324/.406/.655 at home and .328/.399/.545 on the road. I'd expect him to put up better numbers at hitter friendly Miller Park. I would not expect this year's home/road split to continue. Eventually Yelich's home numbers will dip and his road numbers will climb. Things will look normal soon enough.

Quick hits

