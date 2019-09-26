MLB scores, schedule: Brewers move to within one game of Cardinals; Twins make homer history
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Thursday brings us a healthy 11-game slate with plenty of day baseball on the docket. While most playoff races have been decided, we've still got games with postseason implications going down in Cincy, Chicago, and Seattle. Let's jump in.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, Sept. 26
- Brewers 5, Reds 3 (box score)
- Twins 10, Tigers 4 (box score)
- Rangers 7, Red Sox 5 (box score)
- Dodgers at Padres (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Giants (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Nationals (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Brewers keep closing Central gap
The Brewers moved to 13-2 since Christian Yelich was lost to a fractured kneecap with their win over the Reds on Thursday. More importantly, they're now just one game back of the Cardinals in the NL Central with three to play.
In this one, Chase Anderson continued the recent trend of strong Milwaukee starting pitching by allowing one run in five innings, Orlando Arcia had a pair of hits, and Josh Hader recorded a save requiring more than three outs for the 15th time this season. Hader on this day looked especially dominant:
The win completes the three-game sweep in Cincy and gives the Brewers a record of 20-4 for the month of September.
Up next is a three-game series at Colorado to conclude the regular season. At the same time, the Cardinals will host the Cubs. St. Louis, by virtue of its lead, remains the favorite to win the division, which would force the Brewers into the NL Wild Card Game against the Nationals. Recent trends, however, are coming up Brewers. This one's looking like a photo finish. Around the time the Brewers were hit with the Yelich news, getting to this point seemed almost impossible. Yet here they are.
Twins become first team to hit 300 homers in a season
The headline says it all. The 2019 Twins on Thursday picked up win No. 99 on the year and also became the first team in MLB history to hit 300 home runs in a season. Here's the history-making blast from Jonathan Schoop:
Obviously, the AL Central champs also lead the majors in homers and also presently own the all-time record (now 301 and counting). Nelson Cruz leads the squad with 40. Five different Twins have hit 30 or more, and 11 have reached double figures.
It's worth noting that the Yankees have 299 home runs at the moment, so the Twins will very likely soon have company in the 300 club. As well, they're status as MLB leaders and record holders is not yet secure.
Quick hits
- Our own Mike Axisa takes a (very early) look at where the 2020-21 class of free agents might wind up.
- Speaking of Mr. Axisa, he's also got a look at what the Mets need to do to improve in 2020.
- Our man in the chopper Matt Snyder has prescribed six bold moves for the eliminated Cubs.
- Phillies OF Bryce Harper thinks Nationals fans crossed the line in their taunting on Wednesday.
- The Angels reportedly may have interest in Joe Maddon if the Cubs decide to part ways with the veteran manager.
