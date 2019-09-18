MLB scores, schedule: Cardinals beat Max Scherzer to take series vs. Nationals; Yankees trying to clinch AL East
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Wednesday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games. There's a few storylines to keep an eye on: Giants manager Bruce Bochy is going for win No. 2,000; the Yankees can clinch their first division title since 2012 with CC Sabathia on the mound and Giancarlo Stanton back in the starting lineup.
We'll have you covered with everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action below in our roundup.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, September 18
- FINAL - Cardinals 5, Nationals 1 (box score)
- LIVE - Mets at Rockies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals at Athletics (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Marlins at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Angels at Yankees, 6:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mariners at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Blue Jays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Giants at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Tigers at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Phillies at Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - White Sox at Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Padres at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Reds at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rays at Dodgers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rangers at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Wednesday's clinching scenarios
There are two postseason spots up for grabs Wednesday. Here are the day's clinching scenarios:
- Yankees clinch AL East with a win or a Rays loss.
- Yankees clinch just a postseason spot with a loss and an Indians loss.
- Astros clinch a postseason spot with a win or an Indians loss.
The Astros and Braves can clinch their respective division titles as soon as Thursday.
Cards take series against Nats
Wednesday's series finale between the Cardinals and the Nationals saw right-hander Adam Wainwright face off against three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Wainwright continued his September dominance and led the Cards to a crucial series win, taking two of three from Washington. Over Wainwright's last five starts, the Cardinals are 5-0 and Wainwright has a 0.88 ERA. At 38-years-old, Wainwright is the oldest Cardinals pitcher since 1927 to go six-plus innings with one earned run or fewer in four straight starts. Here's his final line from Wednesday:
While Scherzer didn't have his best outing, he still picked up an impressive accolade:
With Tommy Edman's solo home run off Scherzer in the third inning -- his 10th on the season -- the Cardinals now have 10 different players with 10+ home runs this season. It's a franchise-first.
On the defensive side of things, Cardinals Dexter Fowler robbed Asdrubal Cabrera of a three-run home run in right field in the eighth inning. The catch was simply remarkable, as Fowler made it look easy:
The Cards are rolling at just the right time. They've won 27 games since Aug. 9, the most in the league. Entering Wednesday evening, St. Louis (85-67) stands atop the NL Central with a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cubs. The Nationals (83-68) have a one-game lead for the top NL wild card spot. The Cardinals will travel to Chicago for a three-game series against the Cubs, beginning Thursday. It's a must-watch series. Meanwhile, the Nationals have a three-game road series against Miami, beginning Friday.
Quick hits
- Here's the latest on the MLB home run race.
- The Yankees activated Giancarlo Stanton from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday. He's set to bat fifth and start in left field.
- Dellin Betances, who suffered a partial torn Achilles on Tuesday, was moved to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.
- The Blue Jays placed left-hander Tim Mayza on the 60-day injured list with a left UCL tear. He will need Tommy John surgery.
