MLB scores, schedule: Cardinals beat Max Scherzer to take series vs. Nationals; Yankees trying to clinch AL East

Wednesday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games. There's a few storylines to keep an eye on: Giants manager Bruce Bochy is going for win No. 2,000; the Yankees can clinch their first division title since 2012 with CC Sabathia on the mound and Giancarlo Stanton back in the starting lineup.

We'll have you covered with everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action below in our roundup.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, September 18

Wednesday's clinching scenarios

There are two postseason spots up for grabs Wednesday. Here are the day's clinching scenarios:

Yankees clinch AL East with a win or a Rays loss.

a Rays loss. Yankees clinch just a postseason spot with a loss and an Indians loss.

an Indians loss. Astros clinch a postseason spot with a win or an Indians loss.

The Astros and Braves can clinch their respective division titles as soon as Thursday.

Cards take series against Nats

Wednesday's series finale between the Cardinals and the Nationals saw right-hander Adam Wainwright face off against three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Wainwright continued his September dominance and led the Cards to a crucial series win, taking two of three from Washington. Over Wainwright's last five starts, the Cardinals are 5-0 and Wainwright has a 0.88 ERA. At 38-years-old, Wainwright is the oldest Cardinals pitcher since 1927 to go six-plus innings with one earned run or fewer in four straight starts. Here's his final line from Wednesday:

View Profile Adam Wainwright STL • SP • 50 IP 7.0 H 8 R 1 BB 1 K 3

While Scherzer didn't have his best outing, he still picked up an impressive accolade:

Today marks Max Scherzer's 26th start of 2019.



It's also his 10th game of 10 or more Ks.



(And the 92nd such game of his career. No active @MLB player has more.)#Scherzday // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/dUdVbd0wLr — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 18, 2019

With Tommy Edman's solo home run off Scherzer in the third inning -- his 10th on the season -- the Cardinals now have 10 different players with 10+ home runs this season. It's a franchise-first.

For the first time in franchise history, we have 10 different players with 10+ HRs in a season! 💣 pic.twitter.com/ckvT7jXY8J — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 18, 2019

On the defensive side of things, Cardinals Dexter Fowler robbed Asdrubal Cabrera of a three-run home run in right field in the eighth inning. The catch was simply remarkable, as Fowler made it look easy:

The Cards are rolling at just the right time. They've won 27 games since Aug. 9, the most in the league. Entering Wednesday evening, St. Louis (85-67) stands atop the NL Central with a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cubs. The Nationals (83-68) have a one-game lead for the top NL wild card spot. The Cardinals will travel to Chicago for a three-game series against the Cubs, beginning Thursday. It's a must-watch series. Meanwhile, the Nationals have a three-game road series against Miami, beginning Friday.

Quick hits

