MLB scores, schedule: Cardinals finish four-game sweep of Dodgers; Shane Bieber steps up for Indians

As is commonly the case on Thursday, it's not a full slate of MLB action. However, most teams are playing, and we were even treated to a quintet of day games. In Baltimore, Messrs. Davis had very different outcomes, and in St. Louis the Cardinals went for a rare four-game sweep of the Dodgers. An unlikely but vital rotation piece stepped up for Cleveland, and the Mariners kept on powering themselves to a historic start. Now let's jump in.

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, April 11

FINAL - Athletics 8, Orioles 5 (box score)

FINAL - Reds 5, Marlins 0 (box score)

FINAL - Indians at Tigers (box score)

FINAL - Cardinals 11, Dodgers 7 (box score)

FINAL - Mariners 7, Royals 6 in 10 (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bieber steps up for Tribe

Cleveland righty Shane Bieber dominated the Tigers on Thursday. Read more here about how he's essential to the Indians' hopes, especially given the injury to Mike Clevinger.

