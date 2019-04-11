MLB scores, schedule: Cardinals finish four-game sweep of Dodgers; Shane Bieber steps up for Indians
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
As is commonly the case on Thursday, it's not a full slate of MLB action. However, most teams are playing, and we were even treated to a quintet of day games. In Baltimore, Messrs. Davis had very different outcomes, and in St. Louis the Cardinals went for a rare four-game sweep of the Dodgers. An unlikely but vital rotation piece stepped up for Cleveland, and the Mariners kept on powering themselves to a historic start. Now let's jump in.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, April 11
- FINAL - Athletics 8, Orioles 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Reds 5, Marlins 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Indians at Tigers (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 11, Dodgers 7 (box score)
- FINAL - Mariners 7, Royals 6 in 10 (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Bieber steps up for Tribe
Cleveland righty Shane Bieber dominated the Tigers on Thursday. Read more here about how he's essential to the Indians' hopes, especially given the injury to Mike Clevinger.
Quick hits
- Per Jon Heyman, the Nationals' potential minor-league deal with RHP Bud Norris is now off the table. According to Heyman, the Nationals want a bullpen arm who can help out sooner than Norris would be able to.
- Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) will make his 2019 debut on Monday at home against the Reds.
- The Braves have signed 2B Ozzie Albies to a seven-year contract extension that can be described only as team-friendly in the extreme.
- The Phillies have reportedly been awarded the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.
- Blue Jays 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the top prospect in baseball, is in the lineup Thursday night for Triple-A Buffalo. He had been sidelined with an oblique injury, which he suffered in spring training.
- In the A's win over the Orioles, Oakland's Khris Davis had a two-homer game for the second straight day. He's now got nine for the season. The other Chris Davis, meantime, extended his record hitless streak to 61 straight plate appearances. As for the first Davis:
- The Cardinals win over the Dodgers on Thursday means the Dodgers have suffered a four-game sweep in St. Louis for the first time since 2010. Starters Walker Buehler and Michael Wacha combined to allow 12 runs in 7 2/3 innings.
