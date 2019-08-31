MLB scores, schedule: Cardinals stay hot as four-game weekend begins; home runs lead Yankees over A's

The final day in August features a full slate of baseball goodness -- 16 games in all, thanks to a doubleheader between the Cardinals and Reds.

Some of the storylines worth watching include the Rays and Cleveland continuing their series; the Mets trying to catch up to the Phillies; and Robbie Ray and Clayton Kershaw matching up in a battle of southpaws.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, August 31

Cardinals remain hot

The Cardinals entered Saturday tied with the Nationals at 15-5 for the best record in baseball over the last 20 games. With a doubleheader with the Reds on tap on both Saturday and Sunday, the Cardinals have a chance to exit the weekend on a four-game winning streak.

So far so good, at least through the first game on Saturday.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 6-2 lead against Trevor Bauer and the Reds, and later plated additional runs against the Cincy bullpen. Kolten Wong, Yadier Molina, and Paul Goldschmidt each drove in a pair of runs apiece. Molina even hit his fifth home run of the week.

St. Louis' pitching staff, led by Dakota Hudson, bent but didn't break against the Reds lineup, and in the end the Cardinals were able to secure a 10-6 win.

Bauer, by the way, now has a 4.53 ERA on the season. He's allowed 14 runs over his last seven innings.

Yankees beat A's behind home runs

The Yankees needed 11 innings to defeat the Athletics on Saturday, but the most notable part of the game is that the Yankees scored four times all game -- each time on a solo home run.

Gary Sanchez provided the first two runs of the day for New York, hitting a home run in each the second and fifth innings. The Athletics were able to take the lead at 2-1 (on a Matt Olson homer) and later 3-2 (a Matt Chapman double). In the eighth, however, Aaron Judge tied things up with another home run:

Finally, in the 11th, DJ LeMahieu homered to give the Yankees the win:

The Yankees and A's will play the rubber game of their potential playoff preview on Sunday. Mike Fiers will meet J.A. Happ, so expect more home runs.

