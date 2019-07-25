MLB scores, schedule: Cardinals sweep Pirates to move into first-place tie in NL Central
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Welcome to another Thursday in Major League Baseball, which brings us a few matinees on getaway day and three late games out West. The Cardinals have sneakily moved into a first-place tie by beating up on two division mates, a hopeful contender continues its second-half tailspin and much more is to come in the night action.
Stick right here throughout the night for updates and let's get to it!
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, July 25
- FINAL - Mets 4, Padres 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 6, Pirates 3 (box score)
- LIVE - Rockies at Nationals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Yankees at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Twins at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Indians at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rangers at Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Orioles at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Tigers at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Red-hot Cardinals sweep Pirates
The Cardinals finished up a four-game sweep in Pittsburgh with Thursday's win. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead and then got four runs on three homers the rest of the way to the Pirates down yet again. Most importantly, Paul Goldschmidt hit one of them:
On Sunday, I noted that Goldschmidt hasn't been very good this season but he's capable of getting insanely hot on a dime. This series, he went 6 for 16 with hour homers and nine RBI. He's the type of player that can carry an offense.
The Cardinals are now 11-3 since the All-Star break and have had a big hand in effectively moving the Pirates and Reds out of contention in the NL Central, as they took three of four from the Reds before this series. The whole division was within 4 1/2 games at the All-Star break, but now the Reds are eight out and the Pirates are nine back.
Speaking of the division, the Cubs have an off day Thursday, so the Cardinals' win moves the rivals into a tie at 55-47. Lots of eyes this weekend will be on Cubs at Brewers, but Tuesday through Thursday, the Cubs visit the Cardinals for a three-game series. The three-team race in the Central is getting all kinds of fun.
Padres fall again
At the All-Star break, the Padres were 45-45 and in the NL that was good enough to be within striking distance of a playoff spot (they were two out of the second wild card). They had just won three in a row, taking three of four from the mighty Dodgers. It was a successful first half, especially given how young they are and how long they've not been a contender. Since the break, though, it's been a really rough go. With the loss Thursday to Jacob deGrom and the Mets, the Padres have now lost every series since the break.
- Swept in three games at home by the Braves.
- Lost two of three to the lowly Marlins in Miami.
- Lost two of three to the Cubs in Wrigley.
- Lost two of three to the Mets in New York.
At least the Padres get to head home to beautiful San Diego, but they are now seven games out of the second wild card and there are four teams between them and the spot. This is seller territory.
Quick hits
- The Giants might hold Madison Bumgarner and become buyers in front of the trade deadline.
- Speaking of which, here are all the latest trade rumors in one handy stop, including stuff on Noah Syndergaard, Whit Merrifield and Trevor Bauer.
- Rays ace Blake Snell will undergo elbow surgery and miss at least four weeks. Here's more on Snell's outlook.
- Troy Tulowitzki has decided to officially retire from baseball.
- Rangers slugger Joey Gallo will miss four weeks after breaking his hamate bone. Willie Calhoun comes up as a corresponding move.
- The Brewers are calling up infielder Travis Shaw, with the corresponding move being Jhoulys Chacin hitting the injured list, reports The Athletic.
- The Yankees have placed Brett Gardner on the injured list and left-handed reliever Stephen Tarpley comes up as the corresponding move.
- The Astros will activate Carlos Correa from the injured list Friday and will designated Tony Kemp for assignment, reports The Athletic.
- The Twins have activated Byron Buxton from the injured list and sent down Jake Cave to the minors.
- The Dodgers traded for Astros first baseman Tyler White, who was designated him for assignment by Houston just a few days ago.
- Lefty Alex Wood will start Sunday, the Reds have announced. He's been out all season with a back injury. What's an interesting thing to watch here is that if Wood pitches really well, it might end up being the only outing all season with the Reds. He's a free agent after the season and the Reds will likely sell at the deadline.
- The Cubs are calling up utility power hitter Ian Happ for Friday's game, reports Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register. The corresponding move will be interesting. Kris Bryant left Wednesday's game with a knee injury, though the team has indicated it's not serious. Maybe he's placed on the injured list, maybe not. If not, David Bote and Albert Almora would be candidates to be optioned to Triple-A while Daniel Descalso could be designated for assignment. He's in the first year of a two-year deal, but he's hitting .181/.283/.263 and his deal is only for $5 million.
- The Yankees have acquired minor-league catcher Brian Navarreto from the Twins for cash considerations, the club has announced. Keep in mind, Gary Sanchez is on the injured list.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Gallo will have wrist surgery
Gallo was having the best season of his career before the injury
-
Top Picks: Jeopardy James eyes contest
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Tulowitzki announces retirement from MLB
Tulowitzki was once considered one of the best shortstops in the game
-
Rumors: Mets have high price for Thor
Here are all the latest rumors leading up to MLB's trade deadline
-
Five most forgettable big-name Yankees
In 10 years, will anyone remember any of these guys played in pinstripes?
-
Rumors: Giants likely to keep Bumgarner
Bumgarner is one of the best available starters on the market