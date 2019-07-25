MLB scores, schedule: Cardinals sweep Pirates to move into first-place tie in NL Central

Welcome to another Thursday in Major League Baseball, which brings us a few matinees on getaway day and three late games out West. The Cardinals have sneakily moved into a first-place tie by beating up on two division mates, a hopeful contender continues its second-half tailspin and much more is to come in the night action.

Stick right here throughout the night for updates and let's get to it!

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, July 25

Red-hot Cardinals sweep Pirates

The Cardinals finished up a four-game sweep in Pittsburgh with Thursday's win. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead and then got four runs on three homers the rest of the way to the Pirates down yet again. Most importantly, Paul Goldschmidt hit one of them:

On Sunday, I noted that Goldschmidt hasn't been very good this season but he's capable of getting insanely hot on a dime. This series, he went 6 for 16 with hour homers and nine RBI. He's the type of player that can carry an offense.

The Cardinals are now 11-3 since the All-Star break and have had a big hand in effectively moving the Pirates and Reds out of contention in the NL Central, as they took three of four from the Reds before this series. The whole division was within 4 1/2 games at the All-Star break, but now the Reds are eight out and the Pirates are nine back.

Speaking of the division, the Cubs have an off day Thursday, so the Cardinals' win moves the rivals into a tie at 55-47. Lots of eyes this weekend will be on Cubs at Brewers, but Tuesday through Thursday, the Cubs visit the Cardinals for a three-game series. The three-team race in the Central is getting all kinds of fun.

Padres fall again

At the All-Star break, the Padres were 45-45 and in the NL that was good enough to be within striking distance of a playoff spot (they were two out of the second wild card). They had just won three in a row, taking three of four from the mighty Dodgers. It was a successful first half, especially given how young they are and how long they've not been a contender. Since the break, though, it's been a really rough go. With the loss Thursday to Jacob deGrom and the Mets, the Padres have now lost every series since the break.

Swept in three games at home by the Braves.

Lost two of three to the lowly Marlins in Miami.

Lost two of three to the Cubs in Wrigley.

Lost two of three to the Mets in New York.

At least the Padres get to head home to beautiful San Diego, but they are now seven games out of the second wild card and there are four teams between them and the spot. This is seller territory.

Quick hits

