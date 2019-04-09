MLB scores, schedule: Chris Sale struggles again as Red Sox have home opener spoiled with another loss

Tuesday brought us a few day games, including the Boston Red Sox's home opener at Fenway Park. The Sox celebrated their 2018 World Series championship with a few special guests featured in a pregame ceremony. Tuesday's schedule features 11 night games. It'll be a lot of baseball action happening all at once but we'll keep you updated on the latest news and scores in real-time right here.

We have a prime-time pitching matchup with Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg (1-0) and Philadelphia Phillies Aaron Nola (1-0) facing off at Citizens Bank Park. Strasburg has allowed eight hits or fewer in each of his past 53 starts while Nola, who finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting last year, looks to rebound against Washington's lineup. Nola tied a career-worst mark as he gave up three home runs in his start against the Nationals last Wednesday.

The Nationals (4-5) are trying to bounce back after losing to the Phillies in Monday's series opener. The Phillies (7-3), meanwhile, is looking to continue their hot start to the 2019 season and extend their first-place lead in the National League East.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, April 9

Sale struggles again in loss

Three starts into the season, Red Sox ace Chris Sale is 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA. The Blue Jays roughed him up for five runs in four innings Tuesday afternoon. Sale threw 75 pitches and generated 10 swings and misses, though only one on his fastball. He has thrown 88 fastballs this season with only one swing and miss (1.1 percent). Last year Sale had a 15.5 percent swing and miss rate on his fastball.

View Profile Chris Sale BOS • SP • 41 April 19 vs. Blue Jays IP 4 H 7 R 5 ER 5 BB 0 K 3

As for fastball velocity, Sale's heater sat 91.8 mph and topped out at 94.7 mph Tuesday. That was his best velocity of the season but it's still down from years past. His fastball averaged 93.4 mph (97.9 mph max) in April 2018 and 95.3 mph (99.0 mph max) in April 2017. Right now he's topped out around where he used to average.

Asked Sale is he’s ever felt this lost on the mound. “Never in my life,” he said. — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) April 9, 2019

The Red Sox said Sale was sick prior to his last start, which prevented him from going through his usual between-starts routine, and thus reducing his velocity. That's possible, sure, but the team also said Sale was holding back intentionally last September when his velocity was down. Coming up with explanations after the fact creates questions about what's happening in real time.

No matter the problem, Sale has allowed 13 runs in 13 innings this season. It happened and it's in the books. Sale did not allow his 13th run until his 50th inning last season. Also, the Red Sox are now 3-9. Nine losses in 12 games after suffering their ninth loss in their 31st game last year. Boston is already six games out of first place. The Red Sox haven't been that far back since the final game of the 2015 season.

Quick hits

