MLB scores, schedule: Christian Yelich is the MVP of March; Blue Jays' Trent Thornton strikes out eight in MLB debut

All 30 MLB teams are in action for our first Sunday of the 2019 season. Most teams will be wrapping up their first official series of the season, with the Philadelphia Phillies looking to complete a sweep over the Atlanta Braves. Sunday's full slate of games included the MLB debuts for two starting pitchers -- Toronto Blue Jays' Trent Thornton (5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 8 K) and San Diego Padres' Chris Paddack (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 7 K, 1 BB) -- as well as Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin's (6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) team debut.

We'll be keeping this post updated with scores, news and happenings as the Sunday games get underway, so you don't miss a thing from the first weekend of 2019 baseball. For everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action, check back throughout the day.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, March 31

Yelich homers again, then hits walk-off

Christian Yelich continued his hot start to the season on Sunday where he hit his fourth home run in as many games. For good measure, he blasted a two-run double in the ninth to complete a Brewers comeback, as they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. With Yelich's fourth home run on the season, the 2018 National League MVP became the sixth player in MLB history to start a season with homers in four straight games.

Here's how Yelich began his day:

YELICH WITH THE BOMB!!@ChristianYelich is now the 6th player in MLB history with a HR in each of his team's 1st 4 games of the season 😮



(via @fswisconsin) pic.twitter.com/RCcUDlwnZS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 31, 2019

And how he ended it:

Yelich at-bats are already must-watch baseball, and it's not even April yet.

Blue Jays' Thornton has 8 Ks in MLB debut

Trent Thornton set a Toronto Blue Jays franchise record on Sunday, when he struck out eight in his Major League debut against the Detroit Tigers. The previous record was seven, jointly held by Matt Boyd and Marc Rzepczynski.

More on his impressive numbers:

Final line for #BlueJays' Trent Thornton:

5 IP

0 R

2 H

0 BB

8 K



How good is that?



It's the second time in @MLB history that a player has allowed 0 R, 0 BB, ≤ 2 H with ≥ 8 Ks in his #MLB debut. The first was #Pirates' Nick Kingham last year. pic.twitter.com/oevykiNMpA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 31, 2019

Trent Thornton's day is done. He tossed five scoreless innings and set a franchise record with eight strikeouts in his debut. He allowed two hits, didn't walk a batter. He threw 75 pitches, 47 strikes. Toronto's rotation this season: 24 IP, 0 ER. #BlueJays — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) March 31, 2019

The right-hander was acquired from the Houston Astros in November, and worked his way into Toronto's starting rotation with his performance this spring where he racked up 16 strikeouts in 15 innings.

Nats avoid sweep with Turner's walk-off homer

The Washington Nationals took a 5-2 lead into the eighth, but gave it up, then avoided a New York Mets sweep with Trea Turner's second home run of the game. Turner's two-homer game saw him finish 2-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBI. He's also leading the league in stolen bases, with four.

Trea Turner leads @MLB in steals.

Trea Turner hit a HR in the 3rd.

Trea Turner hit a #WALKOFF HR in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/CovkefibAb — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 31, 2019

Patrick Corbin, in his first start for the Nationals since arriving on a six-year, $140 million contract, allowed two earned runs on seven hits over six innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Mets starter Zack Wheeler underwhelmed and allowed four runs in his five-inning outing, but finished his start by retiring nine of 11 Nationals with four via strikeout.

Quick hits