MLB scores, schedule: Cubs' Cole Hamels reaches 2,500 strikeouts; Pirates' Josh Bell in elite company

Josh keeps ringing the bell

The Pirates' 2019 season is looking less than promising at the moment, but breakout first baseman Josh Bell remains a consoling distraction. On Tuesday night against the Tigers, Bell thumped his 20th home run of the season:

Josh Bell puns, they abound! With that blast, Bell in his age-26 campaign is batting .324/.390/.665, and to go with those 20 home runs also has 27 doubles and three triples. High-level mathematicians will note that adds up to 50 extra-base hits. On that front:

.@JBell_19 has 50 XBH in just 72 team games this season …



It’s the fastest any player has gotten to 50 XBH since @BarryBonds & Todd Helton in 2001. pic.twitter.com/iA5x8jLVTJ — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 18, 2019

Impressive company, no? Bell backs up those digits with other digits:

His average exit velocity of 93.9 mph is in the top 1.0 percent of the league.

His hard-hit rate of 51.2 percent is in the top 4.0 percent of the league.

His expected slugging percentage of .581 is also in the top 4.0 percent of the league.

On top of all that, you have the fact that Bell has a 26-homer season in his recent past, and in the minors he was a consensus top-50 overall prospect for several years running. Bell didn't come from nowhere, and his ability to do damage on contact looks legitimate and sustainable. Right now, he's bound headlong for some NL MVP votes despite his team's struggles.

Hamels gets to 2,500 strikeouts

The Cubs opened an interleague clash with the crosstown White Sox on Tuesday night in Wrigley, and veteran lefty Cole Hamels joined elite company early:

Yes, Hamels struck out his evening counterpart Ivan Nova to reach the milestone. Hamels becomes the 38th pitcher in MLB history and just the 10th lefty to reach 2,500 strikeouts. The others:

Randy Johnson

Steve Carlton

CC Sabathia

Mickey Lolich

Frank Tanana

Chuck Finley

Tom Glavine

Warren Spahn

Jerry Koosman

Colbert Hamels — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 19, 2019

Colbert! Hamels at age 35 is having a strong season for the contending Cubs, and as our own Matt Snyder recently wrote Hamels is somewhat quietly building a Hall of Fame case.

