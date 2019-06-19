MLB scores, schedule: Cubs' Cole Hamels reaches 2,500 strikeouts; Pirates' Josh Bell in elite company
We have a full slate of MLB games this Tuesday, with all of them being played under the lights. Here are the storylines worth keeping an eye on:
- Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will make his return to the lineup after missing 68 games with a left biceps strain that also became a left shoulder sprain during his rehab. With the acquisition of Edwin Encarnacion and once Aaron Judge returns, Stanton will become New York's starting left fielder in most games.
- Bryce Harper will make his second visit to Nationals Park as a visiting player for the opener of a four game series. It'll be Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta against Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin. The first game was originally scheduled for Monday, but was rained out and will will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Wednesday, with games at 1:05 p.m. ET and 7:05 p.m. ET.
- The Red Sox will be going for their for seventh straight win Tuesday against the Twins at Target Field. Currently, Boston sits in third place in the American League East, and trails division-leading New York by 5 1/2 games and Tampa Bay by four games.
- San Diego Padres southpaw Logan Allen will make his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers as San Diego looks for its third straight win. Allen, 22, was acquired as part of the November 2015 Craig Kimbrel deal, and he will become the fifth rookie to make his major-league debut as a starter for the Padres this year.
- Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is carrying a nine-game hitting streak into Tuesday's matchup against the Mets. Acuna is 7 for 10 over the past two games, and hitting .409 (18 for 44) with three homers during the streak. He's slashing .301/.380/.519 on the season.
All that and more in our daily roundup.
Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, June 18
- LIVE - Rays vs. Yankees (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Tigers vs. Pirates (GameTracker)
- POSTPONED - Phillies vs. Nationals
- FINAL - Angels 3, Blue Jays 1 (box score)
- LIVE - Astros vs. Reds (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mets vs. Braves (GameTracker)
- LIVE - White Sox vs. Cubs (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Indians vs. Rangers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Red Sox vs. Twins (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Marlins vs. Cardinals (GameTracker)
- LIVE Rockies vs. Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Orioles vs. Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers vs. Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals vs. Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Josh keeps ringing the bell
The Pirates' 2019 season is looking less than promising at the moment, but breakout first baseman Josh Bell remains a consoling distraction. On Tuesday night against the Tigers, Bell thumped his 20th home run of the season:
Josh Bell puns, they abound! With that blast, Bell in his age-26 campaign is batting .324/.390/.665, and to go with those 20 home runs also has 27 doubles and three triples. High-level mathematicians will note that adds up to 50 extra-base hits. On that front:
Impressive company, no? Bell backs up those digits with other digits:
- His average exit velocity of 93.9 mph is in the top 1.0 percent of the league.
- His hard-hit rate of 51.2 percent is in the top 4.0 percent of the league.
- His expected slugging percentage of .581 is also in the top 4.0 percent of the league.
On top of all that, you have the fact that Bell has a 26-homer season in his recent past, and in the minors he was a consensus top-50 overall prospect for several years running. Bell didn't come from nowhere, and his ability to do damage on contact looks legitimate and sustainable. Right now, he's bound headlong for some NL MVP votes despite his team's struggles.
Hamels gets to 2,500 strikeouts
The Cubs opened an interleague clash with the crosstown White Sox on Tuesday night in Wrigley, and veteran lefty Cole Hamels joined elite company early:
Yes, Hamels struck out his evening counterpart Ivan Nova to reach the milestone. Hamels becomes the 38th pitcher in MLB history and just the 10th lefty to reach 2,500 strikeouts. The others:
Colbert! Hamels at age 35 is having a strong season for the contending Cubs, and as our own Matt Snyder recently wrote Hamels is somewhat quietly building a Hall of Fame case.
Quick hits
- Doctors have upgraded David Ortiz's condition to 'good' more than a week after he was shot in the Dominican Republic, his wife, Tiffany said in a statement. Here is the latest on Ortiz, including the news that Dominican Republic officials identified the fugitive who allegedly paid for the hit.
- Here's why the NL East race could be thinned down to a true two-team race between the Braves and Phillies by the end of this week.
- The MLB Umpires Association felt Manny Machado's suspension was too light and made that opinion heard on social media.
- The first-place Twins lose breakout star Byron Buxton to the injured list after a hit by pitch during Friday's game. Here's more on the injury, and how Minnesota will re-arrange the outfield.
- ICYMI: Here are this week's MLB Power Rankings from Matt Snyder.
- The latest All-Star Game voting results have been released. Dodgers' Cody Bellinger leads the way.
- Nationals RHP Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose after he bunted a ball into his face on Tuesday night. Read more here.
