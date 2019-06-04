MLB scores, schedule: Cubs' dormant bats wake up in blowout win over Angels

On this day, the on-field action is arguably of secondary concern. That's because the MLB Draft kicked off Monday night. Want some draft-related content? We're here to help:

As for the games themselves, it's a light Monday slate of just four games. The schedule included Albert Pujols and the Angels making a trip to Wrigley Field and the Phillies visiting the Padres. Let's jump in.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball scores for Monday, June 3

FINAL - Cubs 8, Angels 1 (box score)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Astros at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs awake from offensive hibernation

The Cubs came home Monday after a 1-5 road trip in which they lost their grip on first place in the NL Central and hit terribly in their last five games. Most of their offense throughout the week comprised of solo home runs and they left a small village on the bases most games. They just couldn't get any hits with runners in scoring position. They had lost eight of 10 overall.

Through three innings Monday, the Cubs went nine up, nine down. The worm started to turn a little with a run in the fourth, but things exploded with a six-run sixth inning. Perhaps the best news was Javier Baez and Willson Contreras swung the bats well.

Heading into the game, Baez was 8 for his last 46 (.174) with 21 strikeouts. His RBI double down the third-base line started the sixth-inning rally, making it 2-0 Cubs. Later, he looked like Good Javy with a vintage homer.

Contreras entered the game having gone 0 for his last 18 (seriously) with 11 strikeouts. Like Baez, he picked up a pair of hits, including a home run.

Here are both longballs.

The Cubs primarily rely on four stars in the offense. These two along with Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. It's no wonder the offense was struggling with Baez and Contreras hitting so poorly. Maybe this makeup game was what the duo needed to get back on track. If that's the case, the offense will follow suit.

Not to leave him lost in the shuffle, Jon Lester had a nice bounce-back outing as well. In his previous three starts, Lester allowed 16 earned runs (19 runs total) in 14 innings (10.29 ERA). In those three games, opposing hitters racked up a .391/.437/.719 line against him, which ... wow. Monday, Lester gave up just one run in seven innings. He looked like he might throw a shutout until the seventh inning when he ran out of gas. He actually needed a great defensive play to help him out of that pickle.

Highlight of the day: Cargo saves it

Carlos Gonzalez made his Cubs debut on Monday. He picked up a hit and a walk while scoring a run, but he made one of the most important plays of the game. With Lester on the ropes in the seventh -- bases loaded, one out -- Jonathan Lucroy sent a shot to deep right. Take it away, Cargo:

Quite a way to endear himself to his new teammates.

Coincidentally, the Rockies visit the Cubs to start a three-game series on Tuesday.

Quick hits

