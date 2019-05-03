MLB scores, schedule: Cubs' Kyle Hendricks tosses 81-pitch shutout vs. Cardinals
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The first Friday of May brings with it a 14-game slate (the Astros and Angels are off in advance of their series in Mexico) that includes 13 night contests.
The Cubs and Cardinals kicked off their much-anticipated series during the day (CHI 4, STL 0), but beyond that there are a number of other intriguing storylines to track: Chris Sale will face his old White Sox pals in a return to Chicago; Jose Urena will go up against the Braves for the first time since beaning Ronald Acuna Jr.; and the Nationals will try to get back on track in a series opener against the Phillies.
Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, May 3
- FINAL - Cubs 4, Cardinals 0 (box score)
- LIVE - Twins at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Athletics at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Nationals at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mariners at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Braves at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Giants at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Hendricks reignites rivalry with 81-pitch shutout
The Cubs (17-12) beat the National League Central first-place Cardinals (20-12) 4-0 behind right-hander Kyle Hendricks' 81-pitch shutout. As our own Matt Snyder notes, Hendricks became the first to throw a shutout on 81 pitchers or fewer since Aaron Cook (Red Sox) in 2012 as well as just the 13th all-time. (Full pitch data is only available dating to 1988)
Hendricks (2-4) struck out three and did not walk a batter, and improved to 6-2 in 15 starts against the Cardinals.
Here's the breakdown of all 81 pitches from Hendricks:
With the victory, the Cubs notched their fifth consecutive win (a season high), and have cut down St. Louis' first-place lead to 1 1/2 games. Game 2 of the pivotal three-game series is on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET, with Michael Wacha and Yu Darvish facing off on the mound. Fans can stream the game regionally via fuboTV (Try for free).
Quick hits
