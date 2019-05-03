MLB scores, schedule: Cubs' Kyle Hendricks tosses 81-pitch shutout vs. Cardinals

The first Friday of May brings with it a 14-game slate (the Astros and Angels are off in advance of their series in Mexico) that includes 13 night contests.

The Cubs and Cardinals kicked off their much-anticipated series during the day (CHI 4, STL 0), but beyond that there are a number of other intriguing storylines to track: Chris Sale will face his old White Sox pals in a return to Chicago; Jose Urena will go up against the Braves for the first time since beaning Ronald Acuna Jr.; and the Nationals will try to get back on track in a series opener against the Phillies.

Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, May 3

Hendricks reignites rivalry with 81-pitch shutout

The Cubs (17-12) beat the National League Central first-place Cardinals (20-12) 4-0 behind right-hander Kyle Hendricks' 81-pitch shutout. As our own Matt Snyder notes, Hendricks became the first to throw a shutout on 81 pitchers or fewer since Aaron Cook (Red Sox) in 2012 as well as just the 13th all-time. (Full pitch data is only available dating to 1988)

Kyle Hendricks with the first shutout of 81 pitches or fewer since Aaron Cook in 2012. 13th all-time. The list: https://t.co/fyiWCah4u8 — Matt Snyder (@MattSnyderCBS) May 3, 2019

Hendricks (2-4) struck out three and did not walk a batter, and improved to 6-2 in 15 starts against the Cardinals.

9 innings

0 runs

81 pitches

63 strikes

2:28 time of game

1 W



Class dismissed. #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/GfO5DwAY6k — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 3, 2019

Here's the breakdown of all 81 pitches from Hendricks:

Here are all 81 pitches Kyle Hendricks threw today to shut out the Cardinals.



He threw 63 strikes (78%), and his fastest pitch was 88.3 mph. pic.twitter.com/UxJQUz05FQ — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) May 3, 2019

Jon Lester, on Kyle Hendricks today: “The craziest part was he only threw 18 balls. That’s two an inning. That stat is more impressive than the 81 pitches.” — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) May 3, 2019

With the victory, the Cubs notched their fifth consecutive win (a season high), and have cut down St. Louis' first-place lead to 1 1/2 games. Game 2 of the pivotal three-game series is on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET, with Michael Wacha and Yu Darvish facing off on the mound. Fans can stream the game regionally via fuboTV (Try for free).

Quick hits

