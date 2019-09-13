MLB scores, schedule: Cubs' Nico Hoerner fires up Wrigley with first career home run
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Head on a swivel, party people: For it's Friday the 13th. While it remains to be what the dark forces have in store for us on this day, MLB is here to help with almost full slate of 14 games. All but one are night tilts, and we've got playoff implications going on in Chicago, D.C., Toronto, Queens, Cleveland, Texas, K.C., St. Louis, Arizona, and Anaheim. Sound good? Yes, is the answer. Let's do this.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, Sept. 13
- Pirates at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Braves at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Reds at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cubs' Hoerner hits first career home run
The Cubs recently called up top position prospect Nico Hoerner -- the 24th overall pick last year out of Stanford -- and he was promptly thrust into the mix. The Cubs are of course without star shortstop Javier Baez because of a thumb injury, and fallback Addison Russell has proved to be inadequate so far in 2019. That led to Hoerner's promotion.
He entered the season as a top-100 overall prospect on most lists, and he put up solid numbers at Double-A Tennessee earlier this year. Through the first four games of his big-league career, Hoerner has put up a strong slash line of .333/.412/.467 while spending 35 1/3 defensive innings at shortstop. He appeared in front of the home crowd in Chicago for the first time against the Pirates on Friday, and he promptly delivered a thrill:
Yep, that was the first pitch Hoerner ever saw at Wrigley Field, and he turned it around for a 411-foot homer to center. Hey, why not another angle on things:
That blast also put the Cubs back in front after Jon Lester got knocked around in the top of the first. The Cubs coming into Friday's slate were tied with the Brewers for the second NL wild-card spot, so this boost from Hoerner comes at a critical juncture.
Quick hits
- Here's a look which contenders figure to be hurt and helped the most by the remaining schedule.
- Dayn Perry's latest Star Power Index checks in on Gleyber Torres, Khris Davis, Justin Turner, and Michael Lorenzen.
- Our own Matt Snyder checks in on the state of the NL Manager of the Year race.
- R.J. Anderson takes a look at Cleveland call-up and strikeout artist James Karinchak.
- Mike Axisa explores how the Rockies can better develop pitching.
- The Braves have activated OF Nick Markakis from the IL.
- The Dodgers have activated INF Max Muncy from the IL.
- The Pirates have claimed LHP Williams Jerez off waivers from the Giants.
- The Indians have designated LHP Josh Smith for assignment.
-
