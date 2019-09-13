MLB scores, schedule: Cubs' Nico Hoerner fires up Wrigley with first career home run

Head on a swivel, party people: For it's Friday the 13th. While it remains to be what the dark forces have in store for us on this day, MLB is here to help with almost full slate of 14 games. All but one are night tilts, and we've got playoff implications going on in Chicago, D.C., Toronto, Queens, Cleveland, Texas, K.C., St. Louis, Arizona, and Anaheim. Sound good? Yes, is the answer. Let's do this.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, Sept. 13

Cubs' Hoerner hits first career home run

The Cubs recently called up top position prospect Nico Hoerner -- the 24th overall pick last year out of Stanford -- and he was promptly thrust into the mix. The Cubs are of course without star shortstop Javier Baez because of a thumb injury, and fallback Addison Russell has proved to be inadequate so far in 2019. That led to Hoerner's promotion.

He entered the season as a top-100 overall prospect on most lists, and he put up solid numbers at Double-A Tennessee earlier this year. Through the first four games of his big-league career, Hoerner has put up a strong slash line of .333/.412/.467 while spending 35 1/3 defensive innings at shortstop. He appeared in front of the home crowd in Chicago for the first time against the Pirates on Friday, and he promptly delivered a thrill:

We got a WILD 1st inning at Wrigley. #SeptemberBaseball pic.twitter.com/xuoaXPCSp1 — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2019

Yep, that was the first pitch Hoerner ever saw at Wrigley Field, and he turned it around for a 411-foot homer to center. Hey, why not another angle on things:

That blast also put the Cubs back in front after Jon Lester got knocked around in the top of the first. The Cubs coming into Friday's slate were tied with the Brewers for the second NL wild-card spot, so this boost from Hoerner comes at a critical juncture.

