MLB scores, schedule: Cubs win fifth in a row behind Kyle Hendricks' gem; Red Sox walk off in 12 minutes

It's a Thursday, which means some MLB teams have the day off. Still, there's plenty of action to be found on diamonds across America.

Some of the storylines worth watching include the Giants and Cubs concluding their wild series, the Orioles potentially making history, and the Astros trying to atone for last night's loss against the lowly Tigers.

Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores from across the league.

Cubs win, continue roll



The Cubs and Giants had the unenviable task of following up one of the most exciting, back-and-forth contests in baseball this season with an afternoon game on Thursday. The offenses left their best work behind them, as the two sides combined for one run on six hits as part of a Cubs win.

Kyle Hendricks is a savage. pic.twitter.com/jeOk9M4ow1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 22, 2019

Kyle Hendricks bested Jeff Samardzija, but both delivered seven innings of strong work. Hendricks fanned seven and walked none while giving up three hits. Samardzija gave up a run on two hits and a walk while punching out four. The run scored in part because of some questionable defense on the Giants' part. Jason Heyward reached on a ball that Kevin Pillar lost in the sun, and later advanced on a fielding error by Brandon Crawford. Eventually, Anthony Rizzo plated him with a two-out single.

The Cubs have now won five games in a row and have a one-game lead in the National League Central over the Cardinals.

The Giants, conversely, have dropped four consecutive games and are 5 1/2 back in the wild card race.

Red Sox walk off on Royals in 12 minutes

The Red Sox and Royals concluded their suspended game from Aug. 7 on Thursday afternoon. It didn't take long for the Red Sox to walk off victorious, either. In fact, from start to finish, the entire thing took about 12 minutes.

That was a 12-minute walk-off for the Red Sox. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 22, 2019

Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor sat down the side in order during the top half of the 10th. The Red Sox lineup then wasted little time jumping on Richard Lovelady, who struck out Andrew Benintendi before yielding a double to Christian Vazquez. The Royals would intentionally walk Sam Travis, but it wouldn't matter. A Brock Holt liner to left ended things all the same:

Quick hits

