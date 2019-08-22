MLB scores, schedule: Cubs win fifth in a row behind Kyle Hendricks' gem; Red Sox walk off in 12 minutes
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's a Thursday, which means some MLB teams have the day off. Still, there's plenty of action to be found on diamonds across America.
Some of the storylines worth watching include the Giants and Cubs concluding their wild series, the Orioles potentially making history, and the Astros trying to atone for last night's loss against the lowly Tigers.
Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores from across the league.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, August 22
- Red Sox 5, Royals 4 in 10 (suspended game) (box score)
- Cubs 1, Giants 0 (box score)
- Rays versus Orioles, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Nationals versus Pirates, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indians versus Mets, 7:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Marlins versus Braves, 7:20 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Rockies versus Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Tigers versus Astros, 8:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Rangers versus White Sox, 8:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Yankees versus Athletics, 9:37 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays versus Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Cubs win, continue roll
The Cubs and Giants had the unenviable task of following up one of the most exciting, back-and-forth contests in baseball this season with an afternoon game on Thursday. The offenses left their best work behind them, as the two sides combined for one run on six hits as part of a Cubs win.
Kyle Hendricks bested Jeff Samardzija, but both delivered seven innings of strong work. Hendricks fanned seven and walked none while giving up three hits. Samardzija gave up a run on two hits and a walk while punching out four. The run scored in part because of some questionable defense on the Giants' part. Jason Heyward reached on a ball that Kevin Pillar lost in the sun, and later advanced on a fielding error by Brandon Crawford. Eventually, Anthony Rizzo plated him with a two-out single.
The Cubs have now won five games in a row and have a one-game lead in the National League Central over the Cardinals.
The Giants, conversely, have dropped four consecutive games and are 5 1/2 back in the wild card race.
Red Sox walk off on Royals in 12 minutes
The Red Sox and Royals concluded their suspended game from Aug. 7 on Thursday afternoon. It didn't take long for the Red Sox to walk off victorious, either. In fact, from start to finish, the entire thing took about 12 minutes.
Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor sat down the side in order during the top half of the 10th. The Red Sox lineup then wasted little time jumping on Richard Lovelady, who struck out Andrew Benintendi before yielding a double to Christian Vazquez. The Royals would intentionally walk Sam Travis, but it wouldn't matter. A Brock Holt liner to left ended things all the same:
Quick hits
- In our latest Free Agent Stock Watch, Mike Axisa examines how Corey Kluber's injuries could impact Cleveland's decision on his club option for next season.
- Here's a primer on Players' Weekend, which begins on Friday.
- Some under-the-radar home-run records are at risk of being shattered in the coming weeks.
- Ten facts about the Orioles' home-run-yielding ways you should know.
- Astros SP Justin Verlander had a Detroit reporter barred from the Houston clubhouse due to "unethical behavior."
- Rockies SP Tim Melville threw seven shutout frames in Arizona on Wednesday. He works at a local BBQ place, too.
- Cubs OF Nicholas Castellanos has interesting thoughts about time.
