MLB scores, schedule: Diamondbacks finish off surprising sweep of Braves in Atlanta

Now that we're officially into the "grind" portion of the MLB schedule -- all the home openers and funky early season theatrics are out of the way -- we settle into a normal weekly schedule. A normal Thursday is a transition day, which is a mix of getaway day games and openers of four-game series.

For one of the getaway games, we saw a surprising sweep. For that and much more, let's get to the daily roundup.

D-Backs sweep Braves in Atlanta

"Upset" is a word we don't use much in baseball and that's because of the nature of the sport. It's much more common in any given game for a lesser team to win than in other sports. We can still apply the term in special cases, though, and we saw an upset in Atlanta this week.

Heading into Tuesday:

The Braves were 7-3 at home.

The Braves had won nine of their last 12 games.

The Diamondbacks were 7-9.

The D-Backs had lost four of their last five and were 3-4 on the road.

Even if you wanted to say that's all small samples, the Braves were expecting to contend this season after winning the NL East last year, while the Diamondbacks had lost A.J. Pollock to free agency and traded Paul Goldschmidt from a non-playoff team.

The Diamondbacks are now headed to the airport on getaway day with a bunch of brooms after a SWEEP in Atlanta.

On Thursday, D-Backs starter Luke Weaver -- who came over in the Goldschmidt trade -- was brilliant albeit inefficient. He allowed just four hits and a walk in five scoreless while striking out nine. He didn't go longer due to throwing 93 pitches in those five innings, but that's a nitpick. Great outing.

Offensively, the early-season breakout of Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker continued with this shot:

After spending several years in the Orioles' system, Walker bounced to three different teams via waivers in the 2017 offseason before landing where he was blocked by a perennial MVP candidate in Goldschmidt. The new Arizona first baseman is hitting .300/.373/.683 with six homers and 11 RBI so far this year. Keep an eye open here for a possible feel-good story in 2019.

