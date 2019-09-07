MLB scores, schedule: Diamondbacks keep streaking; Yankees top Red Sox behind Happ, Encarnacion

As usual, Saturday brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action, including important games with postseason race implications in Atlanta, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Queens. Here's what you need to know going into Saturday's MLB action:

It took 11 innings, but the Indians beat the Twins in the first game of their three-game series Friday night. Cleveland is still 5 1/2 games back in the AL Central. They pretty much have to win the next two games to have a shot at the division title.

The Cubs and Brewers have split the first two games of their four-game series at Miller Park. The Cubs have a 2 1/2-game lead on the second wild-card spot. The Brewers are four games back and fighting for their postseason lives.

The Phillies have lost three straight and eight of their last 14 games. They are 72-68 and four games behind the second wild-card spot. The Mets have an identical record going into Saturday night's home game against Philadelphia.

The Nationals have lost three straight and four of their last five games. The Braves have a nine-game lead, so the NL East race is close to over. Washington is two games up on the top wild-card spot heading into Saturday's game in Atlanta.

Blue Jays prospect Anthony Kay, who was part of the Marcus Stroman trade package, will make his MLB debut at Tropicana Field. The 24-year-old lefty had a 2.96 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 133 2/3 minor league innings this year.

Diamondbacks keep rolling

The Diamondbacks set a record earlier this season for most games played within a certain distance of being .500. Lately, however, they've separated themselves from being even-Steven -- and have instead placed their sights on making the postseason.

With a victory on Saturday, the D-Backs have now won five games in a row and 11 of their last 12. Arizona's 2-0 win over the Reds was led by Alex Young, the rookie southpaw who fanned 12 and permitted just two hits and a walk over eight shutout innings. Young coerced 20 swinging strikes on 109 pitches, including 10 on breaking balls. Young's outing earned him the D-Backs' rookie record for most strikeouts in a start:

The Diamondbacks lineup wasn't able to muster much against Luis Castillo, but in the fourth inning Ketel Marte and Christian Walker were each able to drive in a run apiece. Those two plays accounted for all of the game's run-scoring events.

The Diamondbacks entered the day 2 1/2 games back in the NL wild card race.

Yankees even series with Red Sox

The Yankees and Red Sox continued their wraparound four-game series on Saturday. The Red Sox took the first game on Friday, so naturally the universe restored order on Saturday, with the Yankees evening the series at one apiece.

New York was paced in part by starter J.A. Happ, who threw 6 1/3 shutout innings. Happ allowed just two hits and struck out seven with one walk. It's worth noting this is his second consecutive start in which he's thrown at least six innings without allowing a run.

Offensively, the Yankees pounced in the fourth inning, with Gary Sanchez doubling home two and later Edwin Encarnacion hitting a two-run home run to make it 4-0 New York. Encarnacion added a double in the ninth to give the Yankees their fifth run of the afternoon.

The two sides will play on come Sunday night before concluding their season series on Monday. As it stands, the Yankees are up 12-5 on the year.

