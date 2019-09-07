MLB scores, schedule: Diamondbacks keep streaking; Yankees top Red Sox behind Happ, Encarnacion
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
As usual, Saturday brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action, including important games with postseason race implications in Atlanta, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Queens. Here's what you need to know going into Saturday's MLB action:
- It took 11 innings, but the Indians beat the Twins in the first game of their three-game series Friday night. Cleveland is still 5 1/2 games back in the AL Central. They pretty much have to win the next two games to have a shot at the division title.
- The Cubs and Brewers have split the first two games of their four-game series at Miller Park. The Cubs have a 2 1/2-game lead on the second wild-card spot. The Brewers are four games back and fighting for their postseason lives.
- The Phillies have lost three straight and eight of their last 14 games. They are 72-68 and four games behind the second wild-card spot. The Mets have an identical record going into Saturday night's home game against Philadelphia.
- The Nationals have lost three straight and four of their last five games. The Braves have a nine-game lead, so the NL East race is close to over. Washington is two games up on the top wild-card spot heading into Saturday's game in Atlanta.
- Blue Jays prospect Anthony Kay, who was part of the Marcus Stroman trade package, will make his MLB debut at Tropicana Field. The 24-year-old lefty had a 2.96 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 133 2/3 minor league innings this year.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, Sept. 7
- Yankees 5, Red Sox 1 (box score)
- Diamondbacks 2, Reds 0 (box score)
- Royals at Marlins (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Rays (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Orioles (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Mets (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Brewers (GameTracker)
- Indians at Twins (GameTracker)
- Angels at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Astros (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Braves (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Athletics, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Diamondbacks keep rolling
The Diamondbacks set a record earlier this season for most games played within a certain distance of being .500. Lately, however, they've separated themselves from being even-Steven -- and have instead placed their sights on making the postseason.
With a victory on Saturday, the D-Backs have now won five games in a row and 11 of their last 12. Arizona's 2-0 win over the Reds was led by Alex Young, the rookie southpaw who fanned 12 and permitted just two hits and a walk over eight shutout innings. Young coerced 20 swinging strikes on 109 pitches, including 10 on breaking balls. Young's outing earned him the D-Backs' rookie record for most strikeouts in a start:
The Diamondbacks lineup wasn't able to muster much against Luis Castillo, but in the fourth inning Ketel Marte and Christian Walker were each able to drive in a run apiece. Those two plays accounted for all of the game's run-scoring events.
The Diamondbacks entered the day 2 1/2 games back in the NL wild card race.
Yankees even series with Red Sox
The Yankees and Red Sox continued their wraparound four-game series on Saturday. The Red Sox took the first game on Friday, so naturally the universe restored order on Saturday, with the Yankees evening the series at one apiece.
New York was paced in part by starter J.A. Happ, who threw 6 1/3 shutout innings. Happ allowed just two hits and struck out seven with one walk. It's worth noting this is his second consecutive start in which he's thrown at least six innings without allowing a run.
Offensively, the Yankees pounced in the fourth inning, with Gary Sanchez doubling home two and later Edwin Encarnacion hitting a two-run home run to make it 4-0 New York. Encarnacion added a double in the ninth to give the Yankees their fifth run of the afternoon.
The two sides will play on come Sunday night before concluding their season series on Monday. As it stands, the Yankees are up 12-5 on the year.
Quick hits
- The D-Backs came into Saturday having won 10 of their last 11 games, and sitting 2 1/2 games behind the second wild-card spot. Can they make a run at the postseason? There are two reasons to believe it is possible.
- Twins RHP Michael Pineda has been suspended 60 games. He tested positive for a common performance-enhancing drug masking agent. Pineda's suspension was reduced from the standard 80 games on appeal.
- Cubs SS Javier Baez has a hairline fracture in his thumb. He will see a specialist Monday to determine a timetable for his return. Baez suffered the injured sliding into second base last Sunday.
- The Cubs have called up LHP Danny Hultzen. The Mariners selected Hultzen with the No. 2 pick in the 2011 draft but he has dealt with many injuries over the years. This is his MLB debut.
- The Mets activated IF Jed Lowrie off the 60-day injured list, the team announced. Lowrie has not played at all this season due to a variety of leg injuries. Lowrie is likely to serve as a bench player rather than an everyday option.
- Twins DH Nelson Cruz exited Friday night's game with a sore left wrist, reports MLB.com. Cruz has twice been on the injured list with left wrist issues this season. For now the team says he is day-to-day.
- Astros OF George Springer has been cleared to resume baseball activities and will play Sunday, reports AT&T SportsNet. Springer suffered a mild concussion crashing into the outfield wall earlier this week.
