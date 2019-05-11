MLB scores, schedule: Felix Hernandez records 2,500th career strikeout in forgettable start

It's Saturday and that means it's time for a full slate of baseball action.

Keep it here throughout the day as we bring you all the latest news, notes, and scores from a full 16-game slate -- yes, 16, since the Tigers and Twins will play a pair.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball scores for Saturday, May 11

Felix records 2,500th strikeout

Felix Hernandez became the 36th pitcher with 2,500 career strikeouts on Saturday, fanning Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis in the second inning to cross the threshold. Here's the milestone strikeout:

At 33 years and 33 days, Hernandez is the sixth youngest pitcher to reach 2,500 strikeouts. Here are the five ahead of him:

Nolan Ryan: 31 years, 101 days Walter Johnson: 31 years, 197 days Pedro Martinez: 32 years, 221 days Tom Seaver: 32 years, 287 days Bert Blyleven: 33 years, 0 days (on his birthday)

Unfortunately, for Hernandez, his day soon fell apart. He started the third inning but didn't finish it, ending his day with a final line that included six hits, seven earned runs, and three walks. Hernandez's seasonal ERA is now 6.52.

Hernandez is the second pitcher to cross 2,500 strikeouts this season, by the way, joining Nationals ace Max Scherzer. CC Sabathia, meanwhile, surpassed 3,000 strikeouts two weeks ago.

