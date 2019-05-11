MLB scores, schedule: Felix Hernandez records 2,500th career strikeout in forgettable start
Baseball scores for Saturday, May 11
- FINAL - Red Sox 9, Mariners 5 (box score)
- FINAL, Game 1 - Tigers 5, Twins 3 (box score)
- LIVE - Pirates @ Cardinals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Brewers @ Cubs (GameTracker)
- FINAL - White Sox 7, Blue Jays 2 (box score)
- LIVE - Angels @ Orioles (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Indians @ Athletics (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Yankees @ Rays (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Marlins @ Mets (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Phillies @ Royals (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rangers @ Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING, Game 2 - Tigers @ Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Padres @ Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Braves @ Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Reds @ Giants, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Nationals @ Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Felix records 2,500th strikeout
Felix Hernandez became the 36th pitcher with 2,500 career strikeouts on Saturday, fanning Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis in the second inning to cross the threshold. Here's the milestone strikeout:
At 33 years and 33 days, Hernandez is the sixth youngest pitcher to reach 2,500 strikeouts. Here are the five ahead of him:
- Nolan Ryan: 31 years, 101 days
- Walter Johnson: 31 years, 197 days
- Pedro Martinez: 32 years, 221 days
- Tom Seaver: 32 years, 287 days
- Bert Blyleven: 33 years, 0 days (on his birthday)
Unfortunately, for Hernandez, his day soon fell apart. He started the third inning but didn't finish it, ending his day with a final line that included six hits, seven earned runs, and three walks. Hernandez's seasonal ERA is now 6.52.
Hernandez is the second pitcher to cross 2,500 strikeouts this season, by the way, joining Nationals ace Max Scherzer. CC Sabathia, meanwhile, surpassed 3,000 strikeouts two weeks ago.
Quick hits
- Madison Bumgarner's list of teams he cannot be traded to includes some surprises.
- Albert Pujols may receive a special ball after all.
- Tyler Glasnow, the AL's ERA leader, will miss at least a month due to a strained forearm.
- The Blue Jays traded for Edwin Jackson, who could set an MLB record by playing for his 14th different team.
- The outfield-needy Giants claimed outfielder Aaron Altherr off waivers from the Phillies.
- The Astros have moved Collin McHugh back to the bullpen. Corbin Martin will take his spot in the rotation.
- The Giants sent struggling right-hander Dereck Rodriguez to Triple-A.
