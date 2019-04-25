MLB scores, schedule: First-place Cardinals complete sweep over Brewers; Padres' Chris Paddack throws a gem
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Wednesday brought us exactly what most of us need mid-week, a full slate of baseball games. The schedule boasted a decent number of day games which included the Cardinals completing a sweep over division rival Brewers and the A's completing a sweep of their own, over the Rangers thanks to Chad Pinder's two-out walk-off single.
All that and more in our daily roundup.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday
- FINAL - Indians 6, Marlins 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Royals 10, Rays 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 5, Brewers 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Rockies 9, Nationals 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Padres 1, Mariners 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Athletics 6, Rangers 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Giants 4, Blue Jays 0 (box score)
- LIVE - Braves vs. Reds (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Diamondbacks vs. Pirates (GameTracker)
- LIVE - White Sox vs. Orioles (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Phillies vs. Mets (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Tigers vs. Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Dodgers vs. Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees vs. Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cards complete sweep over Brewers
The Cardinals are on a roll. The Cards (15-9) beat National League Central rival Brewers (13-13) 5-2 on Wednesday, winning their fifth straight game and completing the three-game sweep. The Brewers, meanwhile, dropped their fourth straight game and fell to fourth place.
Adam Wainwright allowed one run in six innings for his 150th career victory, while relief pitcher Jordan Hicks closed out the game with the final out, a strikeout of the reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich. Wainwright became only the fifth Cardinals pitcher to reach the mark in 138 seasons.
St. Louis hasn't had much trouble with one of the toughest schedules to start 2019, and our own Dayn Perry took a closer look at the first-place Cards' first month of play.
Paddack shuts out Seattle for first big league win
Behind a gem from rookie starter Chris Paddack, the Padres (14-11) won their third straight game, in a 1-0 victory over the Mariners (16-11). It was Paddack's first MLB win, and he looked really good. The 23-year-old righty retired the final 19 batters he faced to cap off his night. Paddack's final line: 7 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 9 SO, HBP, 83 pitches. The hit, walk and hit-by-pitch all came in the first inning.
Paddack lowered his ERA from 2.25 to 1.67, and became the first pitcher in the Live Ball Era to begin his career with five straight games allowing 3 hits or fewer (while facing at least 15 batters).
In the two-game series, the Padres held MLB's highest-scoring offense to three runs and kept Seattle from adding to its league-best total of 56 home runs.
Quick hits
- Rays infielder Joey Wendle will head to the injured list. He was diagnosed with a fractured right wrist, after being hit by a pitch in the 6th inning of Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
- Gio Gonzalez reportedly signed with the Milwaukee Brewers. Here's more on how the club will hope Gonzalez will help their ailing rotation.
- Pirates shortstop Erik Gonzalez will undergo surgery Thursday to repair his broken left collarbone. Gonzalez fractured the collarbone in a collision with center fielder Starling Marte on Friday as they both pursued a shallow fly ball. Marte was also placed on the IL, but was cleared to begin light baseball activities on Wednesday.
- The Yankees optioned struggling relief pitcher Chad Green down to Triple-A, and in turn recalled left-hander Stephen Tarpley to take Green's active roster spot. The club also activated catcher Gary Sanchez from the IL (calf strain), while optioning down backup catcher Kyle Higashioka.
