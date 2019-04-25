MLB scores, schedule: First-place Cardinals complete sweep over Brewers; Padres' Chris Paddack throws a gem

Wednesday brought us exactly what most of us need mid-week, a full slate of baseball games. The schedule boasted a decent number of day games which included the Cardinals completing a sweep over division rival Brewers and the A's completing a sweep of their own, over the Rangers thanks to Chad Pinder's two-out walk-off single.

All that and more in our daily roundup.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday

Cards complete sweep over Brewers

The Cardinals are on a roll. The Cards (15-9) beat National League Central rival Brewers (13-13) 5-2 on Wednesday, winning their fifth straight game and completing the three-game sweep. The Brewers, meanwhile, dropped their fourth straight game and fell to fourth place.

Adam Wainwright allowed one run in six innings for his 150th career victory, while relief pitcher Jordan Hicks closed out the game with the final out, a strikeout of the reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich. Wainwright became only the fifth Cardinals pitcher to reach the mark in 138 seasons.

Cardinals Pitchers with 150 wins

Bob Gibson (251)

Jesse Haines (210)

Bob Forsch (163)

Bill Sherdel (153)

Adam Wainwright (150)



Congratulations, @UncleCharlie50! pic.twitter.com/IxAX9Gp9w2 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 24, 2019

St. Louis hasn't had much trouble with one of the toughest schedules to start 2019, and our own Dayn Perry took a closer look at the first-place Cards' first month of play.

Paddack shuts out Seattle for first big league win

Behind a gem from rookie starter Chris Paddack, the Padres (14-11) won their third straight game, in a 1-0 victory over the Mariners (16-11). It was Paddack's first MLB win, and he looked really good. The 23-year-old righty retired the final 19 batters he faced to cap off his night. Paddack's final line: 7 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 9 SO, HBP, 83 pitches. The hit, walk and hit-by-pitch all came in the first inning.

Paddack lowered his ERA from 2.25 to 1.67, and became the first pitcher in the Live Ball Era to begin his career with five straight games allowing 3 hits or fewer (while facing at least 15 batters).

Chris Paddack is the first pitcher in the Live Ball Era (since 1920) to begin his career with five straight games allowing 3 hits or fewer (while facing at least 15 batters). — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) April 24, 2019

Have a day, @PaddackChris! 🔥



🔹 Longest major league start

🔹 Career-high 9 Ks

🔹 19 straight batters retired#FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/NemtU35Ipv — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 24, 2019

In the two-game series, the Padres held MLB's highest-scoring offense to three runs and kept Seattle from adding to its league-best total of 56 home runs.

Quick hits

