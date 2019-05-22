MLB scores, schedule: Frazier slugs a pair of home runs as Yankees extend winning streak; O's make bad history

It's a Tuesday night. That means a lot of baseball. Even with the Royals and Cardinals being postponed, there were 14 night games.

That included Juan Soto cranking a massive homer, the Phillies and Cubs continuing their series, the Yankees taking advantage (again) of the Orioles pitching staff, and more.

Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores from the night that was in Major League Baseball.

Frazier comes up big for the Yankees

Clint Frazier entered the night with six home runs and a 98 OPS+ on the season. Both those figures are going up after a big-time performance against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Frazier slugged a pair of home runs, driving in five runs and leading the way as part of a Yankees victory:

He doesn't just hit homers in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/6BcicNjFd5 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 22, 2019

Frazier's seasonal line increased from .259/.293/.463 to .268/.300/.518. That'll play.

Something else that'll play? Domingo German holding Baltimore to two runs over five innings.

Stat of the day: Orioles make bad history

Frazier's home runs helped the Orioles make a bad kind of history, as they yielded their 100th home run in their 48th game. There's no real significance to it other than the big, round number aspect -- but the previous "record" was held by the 2000 Royals, at 57 games:

The Baltimore Orioles have allowed their 100th HR of the season in their 48th game; the previous MLB "record" for quickest to allow 100 HR in a season was 57 games by the 2000 Kansas City Royals. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2019

Expect Baltimore's pitching staff to threaten some other modern records. They entered Tuesday having allowed 10 more homers than anyone else.

Highlight of the day: Soto deposits one

Zack Wheeler made the mistake of throwing a bad pitch to Juan Soto. Soto did not make a mistake on his swing, and instead delivered the baseball 410 feet deep into right field:

Over all the seats in the second deck. 😱 pic.twitter.com/wDiz6CQwhI — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2019

Soto hasn't quite lived up to his hot rookie season, but he entered the night with six home runs and a 108 OPS+. Not bad for someone who can't legally drink yet.

