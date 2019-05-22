MLB scores, schedule: Frazier slugs a pair of home runs as Yankees extend winning streak; O's make bad history
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's a Tuesday night. That means a lot of baseball. Even with the Royals and Cardinals being postponed, there were 14 night games.
That included Juan Soto cranking a massive homer, the Phillies and Cubs continuing their series, the Yankees taking advantage (again) of the Orioles pitching staff, and more.
Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores from the night that was in Major League Baseball.
Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, May 21
- FINAL - Athletics 5, Indians 3 (box score)
- LIVE - Phillies at Cubs (GameTracker)
- FINAL - Rockies 5, Pirates 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Yankees 11, Orioles 4 (box score)
- LIVE - Red Sox at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Marlins at Tigers (box score)
- LIVE - Nationals at Mets (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Dodgers at Rays (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Reds at Brewers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mariners at Rangers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - White Sox at Astros (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Braves at Giants (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Twins at Angels (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Diamondbacks at Padres (GameTracker)
- Royals at Cardinals, POSTPONED
Frazier comes up big for the Yankees
Clint Frazier entered the night with six home runs and a 98 OPS+ on the season. Both those figures are going up after a big-time performance against the Orioles on Tuesday.
Frazier slugged a pair of home runs, driving in five runs and leading the way as part of a Yankees victory:
Frazier's seasonal line increased from .259/.293/.463 to .268/.300/.518. That'll play.
Something else that'll play? Domingo German holding Baltimore to two runs over five innings.
Stat of the day: Orioles make bad history
Frazier's home runs helped the Orioles make a bad kind of history, as they yielded their 100th home run in their 48th game. There's no real significance to it other than the big, round number aspect -- but the previous "record" was held by the 2000 Royals, at 57 games:
Expect Baltimore's pitching staff to threaten some other modern records. They entered Tuesday having allowed 10 more homers than anyone else.
Highlight of the day: Soto deposits one
Zack Wheeler made the mistake of throwing a bad pitch to Juan Soto. Soto did not make a mistake on his swing, and instead delivered the baseball 410 feet deep into right field:
Soto hasn't quite lived up to his hot rookie season, but he entered the night with six home runs and a 108 OPS+. Not bad for someone who can't legally drink yet.
Quick hits
- Can Cody Bellinger hit .400? Probably not, but there are reasons it's possible.
- Adam Eaton and Todd Frazier have a feud going that stems from the past.
- The Pirates are having a weird season to this point.
- The Braves' 2018 first-round pick opts to sign in Japan.
- The Mariners have placed Dee Gordon and Ryon Healy on the injured list with infielders Shed Long and Dylan Moore joining the MLB roster. They also designated right-handed reliever Ryan Garton for assignment and are bringing up reliever Anthony Bass and optioned righty Parker Markel to the minors while bringing up Tommy Milone.
- The Nationals have placed starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson on the 10-day injured list. Reliever Javy Guerra joins the roster as a corresponding move.
