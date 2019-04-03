MLB scores, schedule: Freddy Peralta's phenomenal outing gives the Brewers another one-run win

Once the action shuts down on Wednesday, we will have one full week in the 2019 Major League Baseball season in the books. Seven full days of action, much of it incredibly surprising. Entering Wednesday we've got the 4-1 Orioles, 2-3 Yankees, 1-5 Red Sox, 7-1 Mariners, 3-2 Rangers, 2-4 Astros, 1-3 Nationals, 1-3 Braves, 1-3 Cubs and 2-4 Rockies.

That's an awful lot of upside down from the expectations entering the season, though it's also significantly magnified because it's the start of the season. If the Orioles won four of five or the Cubs lost three of four in, say, mid-August, it wouldn't be nearly as much of a headline. It is difficult to not go crazy and overreact, but that's our daily task here in the early going. The games count and the wins/losses are banked for good but there is just so much baseball left to play.

We are also getting glimpses of some contenders from last season and expected contenders this season doing great things that just might be a sign of things to come. We'll explore those.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, April 3

Here are the main things to know from Wednesday's results:

Brewers keep winning one-run games

Picking up where they left off last regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers are now 6-1. There's rightfully been much ado about Christian Yelich, but let's focus elsewhere right now. The Brewers just completed a sweep of the Reds by winning three one-run games. Of their six wins, five came by one run (the other was by two). Generally speaking, the formula to win lots of close games is by getting good pitching -- particularly out of the bullpen -- and timely hitting. We've seen lots of examples of timely hitting and we know about the bullpen.

Or do we?

The vaunted bullpen from last year isn't really what this group is. Corbin Burnes is now in the rotation. Corey Knebel is out for the season. Jeremy Jeffress is currently hurt. Through the first six games of the season, lefty star Josh Hader was used four times for five innings. Junior Guerra also had already logged five innings of work. Those two in particular already had workload concerns.

At the bare minimum, we knew Hader was unavailable Wednesday, which means someone had to step up. Someone did: 23-year-old righty Freddy Peralta. The youngster rarely strayed from his fastball and he didn't need to. He would go eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits -- both singles -- without walking anyone. Peralta struck out 11. It was a masterful performance against an offense that should have firepower. He was only spotted one run in support but it still never felt like he was going to need more.

Reliever Alex Wilson allowed two baserunners in the ninth, but still escaped. The Brewers are 6-1 while the Cubs and Cardinals aren't off to good starts. Life is good in Milwaukee at the moment.

On the Reds' end, they've been awful since Opening Day, particularly on offense. They've now lost four straight with six runs combined. On the season, they are hitting .167/.238/.269.

Big picture for both: Massive differences in W-L records in one-run game generally even themselves out, though we do see outliers like the 2012 Orioles (29-9 in one-run games). The Reds have too many good hitters for this to continue. Expect some evening out for each team.

Quick hits