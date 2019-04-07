MLB scores, schedule: Gary Sanchez hit three homers as Yankees blow out Orioles; Braves walk off with another win
The second Sunday of the 2019 regular season brings a full 15-game slate of big league action. Most notably, the NL East rival Mets and Nationals wrapped up their three-game series at Citi Field on Jacob deGrom Cy Young bobblehead day. Check out the lines at the ballpark:
DeGrom is not pitching Sunday, however. Zack Wheeler got the nod against Max Scherzer, who already made his third start on the young season. The Nationals have used off-days to skip their fifth starter in the early going. They've declined to give Scherzer extra rest and are starting him every fifth day.
Elsewhere, the up-and-coming Padres are looking to complete a three-game sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis, and the slumping Red Sox are looking to close out their 11-game season-opening road trip with a win against the Diamondbacks. Boston is 2-8, marking the worst record through 10 games for a defending World Series champion since the 1998 Marlins, a team that was dismantled in the weeks following their parade.
Here is Katherine Acquavella's look at what we've learned from this past week in baseball. Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball schedule, scores for Sunday, April 7
- FINAL - Yankees 15, Orioles 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Phillies 2, Twins 1 (box score)
- LIVE - Nationals at Mets (GameTracker)
- FINAL - Tigers 3, Royals 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Indians 3, Blue Jays 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Braves 4, Marlins 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Pirates 7, Reds 5 (box score)
- LIVE - Cubs at Brewers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mariners at White Sox (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Athletics at Astros (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Padres at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rays at Giants (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rangers at Angels (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Red Sox at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Rockies, 8:37pm ET (GameTracker)
Sanchez, Yankees use the long ball again Sunday
It appears the Yankees are hitting their stride after a sluggish first week and a rash of injures. They jumped out to a 2-0 second inning lead against David Hess and the Orioles on Sunday. Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier hit back-to-back solo homers. That was only the start of the home run binge in a 15-3 win that clinched a sweep.
All told, the Yankees hit seven -- seven! -- home runs in Sunday's win. Gary Sanchez had three, Frazier had two, and Torres and Austin Romine had one each. It is Sanchez's first career three-homer game and he did have a chance to hit a fourth homer. Alas, he flew out to left field against position player Hanser Alberto.
Sanchez's first home run extended a stretch in which the Yankees scored 18 consecutive runs on a home run. They hadn't scored as many as 16 straight runs on a homer since the Bronx Zoo days in 1977. The last team to score at least 18 consecutive runs on a homer is the 2013 Twins. Their stretch was 23 straight runs.
Torres (Aroldis Chapman trade with Cubs) and Frazier (Andrew Miller trade with Indians) were the prized pickups during New York's 2016 trade deadline sell-off. Sunday was the first time they've gone deep in the same game, though they haven't been in the lineup together all that often. Frazier's had some injuries the last two years and he was only called up last week when Giancarlo Stanton landed on the injured list with a biceps injury.
Davis approaching historic hitless streak
While the Yankees were busy hitting home runs, Chris Davis took another 0 for 4 at the plate for the Orioles. Davis is now riding an 0 for 44 stretch dating back to last season, and he's two away from tying the longest hitless streak by a non-pitcher in MLB history.
Here is the futility list:
- Eugenio Velez, 2010-11: 0 for 46
- Bill Bergen, 1909: 0 for 45
- Dave Campbell, 1973: 0 for 45
- Craig Counsell, 2001: 0 for 45
- Chris Davis, 2018-19: 0 for 44
Davis last recorded a base hit last September 14, when he doubled against James Shields. He is 0 for 44 with six walks and 27 strikeouts since his last hit, including 0 for 23 with four walks and 13 strikeouts so far in 2019. Dating back to last season, Davis is in a 1-for-62 slump.
The Orioles still owe Davis approximately $92 million through 2022. The team has not yet indicated they are willing to release him and eat all that money.
Braves walk off with fifth win of the week
A week ago Sunday, the Braves were 0-3 and already facing an early crisis. They rebounded to win four straight games, including a three-game sweep of the Cubs, and they won their fifth game of the week Sunday.
Curtis Granderson hit a game-tying home run against Arodys Vizcaino in the top of the ninth, then, in the bottom half, Freddie Freeman reached on a catcher's interference and Dansby Swanson brought him home with a walk-off single. To the video:
Swanson hit a home run earlier in the game, already his third of the season. He has 21.4 percent of last year's home run total in 6.4 percent of the plate appearances.
It's early, but Swanson has shown several encouraging signs so far this season. Going into Sunday's game his average exit velocity (89.9 mph) and hard-hit rate (44.4 percent) were up considerably from last year (86.8 mph and 34.0 percent). It usually doesn't take too long for batted ball rates to stabilize. Swanson's potential breakout is something to keep an eye on.
As for the Braves, they are now 5-4 after starting the season 0-3. Some home cooking in SunTrust Park did them some good. They'll return home for seven more games following a quick three-game road trip to Colorado this coming week.
Reds, Pirates brawl
Derek Dietrich admired his home run against Chris Archer a little too long for Archer's liking on Sunday. The next time up, Archer threw behind Dietrich, and that led to a bench-clearing brawl. Yasiel Puig and four others were ejected.
The best revenge? Hitting another home run. Dietrich hit his second dinger of the game a few at-bats after the brawl. He was not facing Archer, however. The second homer came against Nick Kingham. They all count the same though.
Unfortunately for Dietrich, Archer and the Pirates walked away with the win Sunday. The Reds are 1-8 and they haven't won since beating the Pirates on Opening Day.
Quick hits
- The D-Backs have placed C Alex Avila on the 10-day injured list with a quad strain, the club announced. The timetable for his return is unknown at this point. UTIL Tim Locastro was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Braves have placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury, the team announced. He suffered the injury on a slide Saturday. C Alex Jackson has been called up in a corresponding move.
- The Mets have activated C Travis d'Arnaud off the injured list, the club announced. He has completed his Tommy John surgery rehab. C Tomas Nido was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
- Brewers closer RHP Jeremy Jeffress is expected to join the team next weekend, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Jeffress has been slowed by a shoulder issue since spring training.
- Yankees LHP CC Sabathia will make a minor league rehab start Sunday, according to the New York Post. If all goes well, he'll join the team next week. Sabathia is working his way back from offseason knee and heart surgery.
- Twins 3B Miguel Sano could begin a minor league rehab assignment within a week, according to MLB.com. Sano is working his way back from a right heel laceration suffered in spring training.
- Tigers LHP Matt Moore may need surgery on his injured knee, reports the Detroit News. Moore exited Friday's start with the injury and was placed on the 10-day injured list after the game.
