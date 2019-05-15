MLB scores: Zack Greinke suffers abdominal injury; Gleyber Torres keeps slugging in Yankees win
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Wednesday featured 14 games across the league, including a doubleheader between the Yankees and Orioles. Some other storylines worth watching included Justin Verlander returning to Detroit, the Braves looking to stay above .500, and the Rays going after a sweep over the worst-in-baseball Marlins. Let's jump in.
Wednesday scores, schedule
- FINAL -- Twins 8, Angels 7 (box score)
- FINAL -- Yankees 5, Orioles 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Giants 4, Blue Jays 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Yankees 3, Orioles 1, Game 2 (box score)
- FINAL/10 - Reds 6, Cubs 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Brewers 5, Phillies 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Nationals 5, Mets 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Astros 5, Tigers 1 (box score)
- FINAL/10 - Red Sox 6, Rockies 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 1, Marlins 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Braves 4, Cardinals 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Rangers 6, Royals 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (box score)
Greinke leaves start; to undergo MRI
The Diamondbacks authored a blowout win on Wednesday against the Pirates, but they still may have suffered a big loss. Veteran starter Zack Greinke exited the game in the eighth while dealing with abdominal tightness. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, at which point the D-Backs will learn if he'll require a stint on the IL:
Greinke had pitched well on Wednesday, striking out five and permitting just four hits and no runs in 7 2/3 innings. On the season, he now has a 2.78 ERA in 64 innings across 10 starts.
Puig walks it off against Cubs
The hot Cubs lead the Reds 4-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, but Cincy tied it up and forced it into extras. Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts when he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 10th with the bases loaded and one out. He didn't disappoint (unless you're rooting for the Cubs):
Puig's put up subpar numbers thus far in 2019, but that walk-off "macho single" will help ease those concerns for at least a little while.
Gleyber, Yankees tee off
The Yankees and Orioles played the first game of their doubleheader in just over two hours' time. The quick pace of play didn't prevent the Yankees from homering four times in Game 1, with Gleyber Torres contributing two of those. He also homered again in the second game, which occasioned a bit of franchise history:
Torres is now up to eight home runs on the season. Here's his work in the opener:
And here he is in Game 2:
For those wondering how homer-dependent the Yankees offense is -- don't laugh, it's been a point of contention before in New York -- they entered the day ranked ninth in baseball in Guillen Number, or the percentage of runs scored via dinger. The top five includes the Astros, Brewers, Padres, Twins, and Mariners, suggesting there's no real shame in hitting a lot of home runs. Who knew?
Anderson debuts, doubles
The Giants started Shaun Anderson on Wednesday, and he looked every bit the potential mid-rotation starter. More importantly, however, Anderson came up big at the plate, doubling in his first big-league at-bat as part of a two-hit effort:
Anderson became just the second pitcher since 2015 to record multiple hits in his hitting debut, joining Trent Thornton, who did it on Tuesday against the Giants.
Anderson's performance is a little cooler if you ask us, since his came in his first game.
As for Anderson's pitching, he held the Blue Jays to two earned runs in five innings of work, striking out five while walking three. He has an arsenal that's closer to average than plus, but he generated nine swinging strikes on the day. Six of those came on his low-90s fastball.
Riley homers in MLB debut
Braves third base/outfield prospect Austin Riley got the call on Wednesday and made his major-league debut against the Cardinals in Atlanta.
The 22-year-old Riley was the 41st overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft, and he entered the 2019 season as a consensus top-40 overall prospect. Across parts of five minor-league seasons, Riley slugged .505 and racked up 86 home runs and 112 doubles in 463 games. So he's got power.
Speaking of which, here's what Riley-- batting sixth, manning left, and wearing No. 27 for the Braves -- did against Michael Wacha in the fourth inning of his first MLB game:
Riley's first career homer was off a fastball, which he turned around at 109 mph off the bat and sent 438 feet into seats in left-center. Given that the Braves entered the night ranking just 10th in the NL in home runs, the reigning NL East champs are no doubt hoping for more of the same from young Riley. His skills and history suggest they'll get just that.
Highlight of the day: Cahill fails on glove flip
Angels pitcher Trevor Cahill had another rough outing on Wednesday, permitting six runs in 4 1/3 innings. But that's not what people will remember about his day. Rather, this is what people will remember -- a fail on a glove-flip attempt:
All things considered, you'd probably rather have your day be remembered for a blooper like that than the runs you allowed.
Quick hits
- Yankees 3B/DH Miguel Andujar will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on Monday. Read more here.
- The Twins placed catcher Mitch Garver on the injured list, but should be able to proceed without him.
- Edwin Jackson made history by appearing in a game with his 14th team, the most ever.
- This week's Prospect Watch looked at last year's first-round picks.
