MLB scores: Zack Greinke suffers abdominal injury; Gleyber Torres keeps slugging in Yankees win

Wednesday featured 14 games across the league, including a doubleheader between the Yankees and Orioles. Some other storylines worth watching included Justin Verlander returning to Detroit, the Braves looking to stay above .500, and the Rays going after a sweep over the worst-in-baseball Marlins. Let's jump in.

Wednesday scores, schedule

Greinke leaves start; to undergo MRI

The Diamondbacks authored a blowout win on Wednesday against the Pirates, but they still may have suffered a big loss. Veteran starter Zack Greinke exited the game in the eighth while dealing with abdominal tightness. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, at which point the D-Backs will learn if he'll require a stint on the IL:

Torey Lovullo says Zack Greinke was removed from today’s #Dbacks game with abdominal tightness and is scheduled for an MRI on Friday. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 15, 2019

Greinke had pitched well on Wednesday, striking out five and permitting just four hits and no runs in 7 2/3 innings. On the season, he now has a 2.78 ERA in 64 innings across 10 starts.

Puig walks it off against Cubs

The hot Cubs lead the Reds 4-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, but Cincy tied it up and forced it into extras. Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts when he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 10th with the bases loaded and one out. He didn't disappoint (unless you're rooting for the Cubs):

Puig's put up subpar numbers thus far in 2019, but that walk-off "macho single" will help ease those concerns for at least a little while.

Gleyber, Yankees tee off

The Yankees and Orioles played the first game of their doubleheader in just over two hours' time. The quick pace of play didn't prevent the Yankees from homering four times in Game 1, with Gleyber Torres contributing two of those. He also homered again in the second game, which occasioned a bit of franchise history:

Gleyber Torres is the second @Yankees player 22 or younger to homer 3 times in a day, joining Joe DiMaggio.



DiMaggio did so twice by that age: in a doubleheader in 1936 and a 3-homer game in 1937. #PinstripePride — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) May 15, 2019

Torres is now up to eight home runs on the season. Here's his work in the opener:

Now & Gleyber 🍬 pic.twitter.com/BfipluwcYQ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 15, 2019

And here he is in Game 2:

Apparently today is Gleyber Day. pic.twitter.com/aVkGgbjp9n — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 15, 2019

For those wondering how homer-dependent the Yankees offense is -- don't laugh, it's been a point of contention before in New York -- they entered the day ranked ninth in baseball in Guillen Number, or the percentage of runs scored via dinger. The top five includes the Astros, Brewers, Padres, Twins, and Mariners, suggesting there's no real shame in hitting a lot of home runs. Who knew?

Anderson debuts, doubles

The Giants started Shaun Anderson on Wednesday, and he looked every bit the potential mid-rotation starter. More importantly, however, Anderson came up big at the plate, doubling in his first big-league at-bat as part of a two-hit effort:

First big league at bat and Shaun Anderson rips a double 🙌😂 pic.twitter.com/XYlt2jIitq — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 15, 2019

Anderson became just the second pitcher since 2015 to record multiple hits in his hitting debut, joining Trent Thornton, who did it on Tuesday against the Giants.

Tuesday: In his MLB debut as a hitter, TOR pitcher Trent Thornton gets two hits at SF.



Wednesday: In his MLB debut, SF pitcher Shaun Anderson gets two hits vs. TOR.



Previously, no pitcher had gotten multiple hits in his MLB hitting debut since Steven Matz in 2015. — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) May 15, 2019

Anderson's performance is a little cooler if you ask us, since his came in his first game.

As for Anderson's pitching, he held the Blue Jays to two earned runs in five innings of work, striking out five while walking three. He has an arsenal that's closer to average than plus, but he generated nine swinging strikes on the day. Six of those came on his low-90s fastball.

Riley homers in MLB debut

Braves third base/outfield prospect Austin Riley got the call on Wednesday and made his major-league debut against the Cardinals in Atlanta.

The 22-year-old Riley was the 41st overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft, and he entered the 2019 season as a consensus top-40 overall prospect. Across parts of five minor-league seasons, Riley slugged .505 and racked up 86 home runs and 112 doubles in 463 games. So he's got power.

Speaking of which, here's what Riley-- batting sixth, manning left, and wearing No. 27 for the Braves -- did against Michael Wacha in the fourth inning of his first MLB game:

Riley's first career homer was off a fastball, which he turned around at 109 mph off the bat and sent 438 feet into seats in left-center. Given that the Braves entered the night ranking just 10th in the NL in home runs, the reigning NL East champs are no doubt hoping for more of the same from young Riley. His skills and history suggest they'll get just that.

Highlight of the day: Cahill fails on glove flip

Angels pitcher Trevor Cahill had another rough outing on Wednesday, permitting six runs in 4 1/3 innings. But that's not what people will remember about his day. Rather, this is what people will remember -- a fail on a glove-flip attempt:

This would’ve been neat if Trevor Cahill had pulled it off. Instead... pic.twitter.com/VEMqnkoHO0 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 15, 2019

All things considered, you'd probably rather have your day be remembered for a blooper like that than the runs you allowed.

Quick hits

