MLB scores, schedule: Hot Twins nab 10th win in last 11 games, look like best team in baseball

Thanks to a doubleheader in Kansas City, Saturday brings us an extra full 16-game slate of big-league action. Will a record number of home runs be hit? It's possible. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's games:

The Red Sox and Astros continue their ALCS rematch in Houston. The Astros won Friday night's series opener and they are 3-1 against Boston so far this season. David Price will make his second start back from the injured list.

Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu takes a 31-inning scoreless streak into Saturday night's start against the Pirates. Ryu has not allowed a run since May 1 and his 1.52 ERA leads all pitchers with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title.



Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is making his 2019 debut Saturday. Seager needed surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left hand during spring training. He might be able to play his way into trade value for the rebuilding Mariners.

The team with the best record in baseball is continuing a very hot run and we'll hit on that.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, May 25

The Twins' surge continues

The Minnesota Twins entered Saturday with the best record, best run differential and the largest lead in all of baseball. They had a whopping eight-game lead against the Indians, who just appear not to be a good team anymore. Playing in a weak division certainly helps, but the Twins have a resume that looks like the best team in baseball.

Saturday, they piled on again. We've discussed the powerful offense, but the starting rotation is really rounding into something not many thought it could be heading into the season. Ace Jose Berrios has gotten help from lefty Martin Perez (7-1, 2.95) and Jake Odorizzi (6-2, 2.38). Now Kyle Gibson is proving to be a quality No. 4.

Saturday, Gibson worked seven strong, allowing only one run on five hits and a walk while striking out nine. The nine strikeouts are two shy of his career high (which he set earlier this month). He's been inconsistent start-to-start at times, but he's pitched to a 2.95 ERA in his last seven starts and the Twins have won five of those seven. You can't really ask much more from your fourth-best starter, right?

No matter how you slice it, the Twins are an utter wrecking crew at the moment.

They are 18-6 in May.

They have won 10 of their last 11.

They are 35-16 overall.

They are 17-8 at home; 18-8 on the road.

The Twins haven't been 19 games over .500 since the end of the 2010 season, when Joe Mauer was 27 years old. In the first year post-Mauer, the Twins have to be making the franchise legend smile.

Quick hits

