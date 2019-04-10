MLB scores, schedule: Indians see five-game winning streak snapped in Detroit

Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball

Happy Getaway Day to a handful of teams and you know what that means: Day baseball! That's never a bad thing. 

A few interesting items of note heading into Wednesday's action. 

  • The Mariners can tie a major-league record if they hit a home run. They've won four in a row, but ...
  • The AL West is exceedingly hot, with the Astros and Angels having each won five in a row. 
  • The Astros, specifically, were 2-5 on the road before coming home and sit undefeated in Minute Maid Park.
  • The Indians also brought a five-game winning streak into their Wednesday matinee, though ... well, we'll get to that.  
  • The Orioles are in action, which unfortunately means Chris Davis' MLB record 0 for 49 streak could be extended. On the bright side, maybe he snaps out of it. 

The scheduled Braves at Rockies game has been postponed due to adverse weather. 

Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, April 10

Tigers snap Indians' five-game winning streak

Through the Indians came into Wednesday with a five-game winning streak and a lead in the AL Central, there were reasons for concern. Specifically, almost the entire offense. It's been brutal, ranking near the bottom or at the bottom of the entire American League in most important categories. 

They didn't do much to alleviate any concerns on Wednesday, losing 4-1 to the (upstart?) Tigers. The Indians were gifted five walks, but managed only five hits and the one run. 

Meanwhile, the Tigers had more home runs than the Indians did runs, as Niko Goodrum and John Hicks both went deep. The Tigers tagged All-Star Trevor Bauer for four runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. 

Tigers starter Matt Boyd looked good, allowing just one run on four hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked two. It's hard to go crazy here, however, because we're already noted the punchless Indians' offense. A brief summary of the lineup on Wednesday would be that Tyler Naquin pinch hit for Jordan Luplow in the eighth inning. Luplow was hitting in the three-hole. 

Also of note here is Shane Greene picking up his MLB-best eighth save. A year after posting a 5.12 ERA, Greene has yet to allow a run in eight innings this season. 

Big picture takeaway here is just how small the margin is for Indians pitchers. During the five-game winning streak they allowed a total of eight runs. That's a tall order to keep that line moving. 

Quick hits

