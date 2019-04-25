MLB scores, schedule: Jon Lester solid in return from injured list; Zack Greinke continues to rake

It's Thursday, which means the schedule is far from full. Rather, this particular Thursday will include just eight games, including two of the daytime variety and one that starts after 10 p.m. ET. If you're going to watch baseball, you'll have to do it over dinner.

Anyway, there were a few potentially intriguing storylines to be had, including the Cubs welcoming back Jon Lester from the injured list; the Indians locking horns with the Astros; the Yankees trying to win their seventh in a row; and the Rangers starting the debuting Taylor Hearn.

Lester solid in return for Cubs

Jon Lester returned from the IL on Thursday, roughly two weeks after hitting the shelf due to a strained hamstring. He started the final game of the Cubs' series against the Dodgers, and kept Chicago's rotation's momentum rolling.

Lester threw 79 pitches over five innings, limiting the Dodgers to one run on four hits in the eventual 2-1 loss. He struck out five and generated eight swinging strikes, including six combined on his curveball and changeup. Solid enough.

Lester's outing maintains an impressive stretch of starting pitching on the Cubs end. Their starters have allowed three runs or fewer in their last 12 starts. In seven of those, the starter has exited allowing just one run or fewer. The Cubs have also gotten at least five innings from their starter now in 13 consecutive games. That'll fly.

Stat of the day: Greinke keeps hittin'

Zack Greinke had himself a fine start against the Pirates on Thursday, throwing seven shutout innings in a winning effort. But really, who cares about that? Let's talk about his hitting.

Greinke did something that hasn't been achieved in more than 100 years by tripling for his fifth extra-base hit of the month:

Zack Greinke is definitely a #PitcherWhoRakes.



He’s the only pitcher since at least 1913 to have 5 XBH in March/April. pic.twitter.com/sI9C3EJp8V — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 25, 2019

Greinke, as a result, officially hit for the cycle during April. That's the first time a right-handed pitcher has done it since 1979:

Zack Greinke of the @Dbacks has now hit a single, 2 doubles, a triple and 2 home runs in April.



He is the first pitcher to hit for the cycle in a single month since Dontrelle Willis in August 2011 and the first righty to do so since Larry Christenson in June 1979.#RattleOn pic.twitter.com/wRdsdkqXft — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) April 25, 2019

So, yes, it was a good day for Greinke -- and we wouldn't be surprised if he was happier about his work with the bat than on the rubber.

