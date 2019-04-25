MLB scores, schedule: Jon Lester solid in return from injured list; Zack Greinke continues to rake
It's Thursday, which means the schedule is far from full. Rather, this particular Thursday will include just eight games, including two of the daytime variety and one that starts after 10 p.m. ET. If you're going to watch baseball, you'll have to do it over dinner.
Anyway, there were a few potentially intriguing storylines to be had, including the Cubs welcoming back Jon Lester from the injured list; the Indians locking horns with the Astros; the Yankees trying to win their seventh in a row; and the Rangers starting the debuting Taylor Hearn.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, April 25
- FINAL - Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Dodgers 2, Cubs 1 (box score)
- UPCOMING - Braves at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Marlins at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Tigers at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Indians at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Yankees at Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rangers at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Lester solid in return for Cubs
Jon Lester returned from the IL on Thursday, roughly two weeks after hitting the shelf due to a strained hamstring. He started the final game of the Cubs' series against the Dodgers, and kept Chicago's rotation's momentum rolling.
Lester threw 79 pitches over five innings, limiting the Dodgers to one run on four hits in the eventual 2-1 loss. He struck out five and generated eight swinging strikes, including six combined on his curveball and changeup. Solid enough.
Lester's outing maintains an impressive stretch of starting pitching on the Cubs end. Their starters have allowed three runs or fewer in their last 12 starts. In seven of those, the starter has exited allowing just one run or fewer. The Cubs have also gotten at least five innings from their starter now in 13 consecutive games. That'll fly.
Stat of the day: Greinke keeps hittin'
Zack Greinke had himself a fine start against the Pirates on Thursday, throwing seven shutout innings in a winning effort. But really, who cares about that? Let's talk about his hitting.
Greinke did something that hasn't been achieved in more than 100 years by tripling for his fifth extra-base hit of the month:
Greinke, as a result, officially hit for the cycle during April. That's the first time a right-handed pitcher has done it since 1979:
So, yes, it was a good day for Greinke -- and we wouldn't be surprised if he was happier about his work with the bat than on the rubber.
Quick hits
- The Yankees acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin to fortify their depth after Clint Frazier hit the injured list.
- More on the Yankees: They saw catcher Gary Sanchez return to the lineup on Wednesday -- he did not have a good showing.
- The Angels have removed Cody Allen from the closer's role. He needs to figure out a way to improve his fastball.
- The Brewers appear to be in trouble due to a shaky pitching staff and inconsistent offense.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will make his much-hyped debut on Friday. He has similar minor-league numbers to his pops.
- Cubs reliever Pedro Strop recorded a save Wednesday night hours after his car was stolen.
