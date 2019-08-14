MLB scores, schedule: Kyle Seager homers three times; Quintana strikes out 14 in a loss

Thanks to an Astros-White Sox doubleheader on the South Side of Chicago, we've got an overstuffed 16-game MLB slate for Tuesday. Said slate also features games with playoff implications in Philly, D.C., the Bronx, Cleveland, Atlanta (the Mets are in town), Milwaukee (a pretty interesting Twins-Brewers interleague clash), KC, San Fran, and San Diego. Keep it locked right here for all the action.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, Aug. 13

Seager authors three-homer game



Over the weekend, we noted that the 2019 season could produce the most three-homer games in league history. Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager did his part to make that happen on Tuesday night, going yicketty three times as part of a victory against the Tigers.

Still counts.



Kyle Seager becomes the 11th Mariner in franchise history with three home runs in a game. 👏 #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/n7SQa8ZoOH — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 14, 2019

Seager had a little assistance on the third -- the ball essentially bounced off an outfielder's glove -- but he has hit better than his 94 OPS+ entering the night suggests. Seager has a .965 OPS during the past four weeks, with five of his 11 home runs. His performance on Tuesday means those numbers are only going up.

Seager's three-homer game was the first for the Mariners since Jose Lopez pulled off the feat in 2010.

Quintana Ks 14 in loss

The Cubs lost to the Phillies on Tuesday night, but it wasn't Jose Quintana's fault.

Quintana, who came into his start fanning about eight batters per nine innings, struck out 14 across six innings of work. Previously, his career high for strikeouts had been 13, set in September 2014. Quintana had only three other starts with more than 10 strikeouts.

14-strikeout starts by #Cubs lefties

1908-present



José Quintana (14) tonight

Jon Lester (14) July 29, 2015 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 14, 2019

Quintana's 14-strikeout effort ties for the seventh-most recorded in a game this year. Chris Sale fanned 17 back in May, Walker Buehler punched out 16 in June, and a handful of others have struck out 15 in a game.

Quintana yielded two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk. Alas, his bullpen gave up two runs the rest of the way while his lineup could not provide much offense in support against Jason Vargas and the Phillies pitching staff.

Dodgers tee off versus Marlins

Dustin May recorded his first career victory on Tuesday. He pitched just fine -- yielding one run and three hits over 5 ⅔ innings -- but the real story of the game was the L.A. lineup.

The Dodgers put up 15 runs on 15 hits against the Marlins, including six home runs. Cody Bellinger hit his 39th dinger, Justin Turner hit his 20th, Corey Seager notched his ninth, Will Smith hit his eighth and ninth, and Matt Beaty added his sixth. Phew.

Turner smashes one 417 feet (HR No. 20), Bellinger follows with a 419-foot blast (HR No. 39). It's the second time the Dodgers have gone back-to-back today. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) August 14, 2019

The Dodgers' victory was so far in the bag that they had Russell Martin pitch the ninth inning while left-handed reliever Adam Kolarek played first base. Martin allowed a hit, but otherwise recorded his three outs on 11 pitches.

Cole scratched from start

Gerrit Cole was scheduled to start the second game of the Astros' doubleheader with the White Sox. During his warmup, he experienced some discomfort in his right hamstring, however, and was scratched from his appearance. Click here to find out who started for the Astros in Cole's place and what his injury could mean for his impending free agency.

Highlight of the day: Sale makes history

Chris Sale recorded career strikeout No. 2,000 on Tuesday night against Cleveland, making him the quickest ever to that mark. Take a look at the pitch of great significance:

Chris Sale becomes the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 2K career strikeouts.



[1.] Chris Sale (1,626 IP)

[2.] Pedro Martinez (1,711 1/3 IP)

[3.] Randy Johnson (1,733 1/3 IP) pic.twitter.com/FMY7G0UqBL — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 14, 2019

It just had to be a slider, didn't it?

Anyway, Sale reached 2,000 more than 80 innings quicker than the previous record holder, Pedro Martinez. You can read more about what this means for his Hall of Fame chances by clicking here.

Stat of the day: Soto keeps hitting

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is one of the best young hitters the sport has seen in quite some while. You don't have to take our word for it -- just consider where Soto ranks on various leaderboards, including the most home runs launched by a player before they turned 21:

Hi hello here's a list Juan Soto continues to climb:



Most HR before turning 21:

Mel Ott -- 61

Tony Conigliaro -- 56

Juan Soto -- 47 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 14, 2019

Soto's 47th doubled as his 25th of this season. He entered the night hitting .288/.402/.540 with 22 other extra-base hits to go with those home runs. In so many words: he's good.

Quick hits

