MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: AL playoff field set; NL races get tighter

The final Monday of the 2018 regular season has arrived.

Red Sox set franchise record for wins

The Red Sox set a franchise record for most wins in a season with their 106th victory of the 2018 regular season. The 1912 Red Sox held the previous record, with 105 wins. The 6-1 win over the Orioles also secured the best Major League Baseball record for this season and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

With one week left for players to make their final MVP cases, Mookie Betts made a pretty good one Monday night. Betts went 2 for 5 in the game, including a two-run home run and a stolen base. The 25-year-old is now one steal away from joining the 30 home runs, 30 steals club. The only other 30-30 player in Red Sox history is Jacoby Ellsbury, who accomplished the feat in 2011.

A's clinch postseason spot

For the first time since 2014, the Athletics are going to the postseason. The Yankees' win over the Rays on Monday night made it official. Oakland is the first team on record (since 1998) to make the postseason with the lowest Opening Day payroll -- $66 million -- per Baseball Prospectus.

With that, the full AL playoff bracket is set.

As for the A's, they won over Seattle thanks in part to Khris Davis' 46th homer of the season and Matt Chapman's clutch go-ahead blast in the seventh ...

The A's have now won 95 games this season.

Brewers come back to beat Cardinals, gain ground on Cubs

The Cardinals homered twice off lockdown reliever Josh Hader to take the lead in the sixth inning. However, the Brewers put a run on the board in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings (with a rain delay mixed in) to retake the lead and eventually pick up their 90th win of the season. Lorenzo Cain reached base four times, Ryan Braun homered and Craig Counsell called upon nine pitchers to get through nine innings.

The Brewers' big win comes in tandem with the Cubs' loss at home to the Pirates. That means the Brewers are back within 1 1/2 games of the NL Central lead. Coming into Monday's slate, the SportsLine Projection Model gave the Cubs almost a 99 percent chance of winning the division, but the Brewers aren't going away just yet. The win also means that Milwaukee is three games clear of the Cardinals for the top wild-card spot in the NL.

Story returns in style as Rockies win again

The Rockies stayed hot, as they battered the Phillies for their fourth straight win. Shortstop and NL MVP candidate Trevor Story returned to the lineup and to his position with a new throwing motion -- the result of his elbow injury. Story made some noise early ...

Story added another double later in the game, and that made him just the fourth shortstop in National League history to rack up at least 80 extra-base hits in a season. He joins Jimmy Rollins and Hanley Ramirez in 2007 and Ernie Banks, who achieved the feat on four occasions.

Also in this one, Jon Gray allowed only one run in seven innings. The Rockies now trail the Cardinals by just a half-game in the race for the second NL wild-card berth.

Dodgers maintain AL West lead

The Rockies kept the pressure on, and the Dodgers once again responded by winning for the 10th time in their past 12 games and thus maintaining a 1 1/2-game lead in the NL West. David Freese had three hits and a homer, and Clayton Kershaw registered a quality start. The Diamondbacks, meantime, have dropped four in a row and are now just one game above .500 for the season.

Kluber wins 20th

Tribe ace Corey Kluber had his way with the White Sox on Monday ...

Oh look -- Corey Kluber pitched another gem tonight.



For the 7th time this season, Klubes has struck out 10+ batters.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/axJZaKV1oQ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 25, 2018

With that effort, Kluber lowered his ERA to 2.83, and he has 216 strikeouts in 210 innings. That was also win No. 20 for Kluber this season. He becomes a 20-game winner for the first time in his career, and he's also the Indians' first to win 20 or more in a season since Cliff Lee in 2008.

Nats' Harper reaches 100 RBI

For the first time in Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper's seven-year career, he has driven in 100 runs in a season. Harper's previous best RBI total came in 2015, when he won the National League MVP award. That year, he drove in 99 runs in 153 games.

Bryce Harper gets RBI #️⃣1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and the #Nats get a 7-3 win over the Marlins! pic.twitter.com/ejlKfvrnvj — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) September 25, 2018

Quick hits

