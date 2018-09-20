MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: A's score 21 in rout of Angels, near wild-card berth

The penultimate Thursday of the 2018 regular season brings us a light eight-game slate of big league action, including no West Coast night games. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.

A's offense explodes

There was one matinee on Thursday, and it was a veritable bloodbath in Oakland Coliseum. You can see the score above, so you already knew that, but let's run it down.

The A's had 22 hits, including four doubles and three home runs.

The following players had at least three hits: Nick Martini (including a home run), Marcus Semien (including a double and five RBI) and Josh Phegley.

The following players had at least two hits: Matt Chapman (including a double and two RBI), Jed Lowrie, Khris Davis (including a double), Stephen Piscotty (including four RBI and we'll get back to him in a second) and Ramon Laureano (including a double) and two RBI.

Remarkably, the A's scored 13 of their 21 runs with two outs.

Believe it or not, through 2 1/2 innings, the Angels led, 1-0. The A's then scored five in the third, seven in the fourth, six in the sixth and three in the seventh. More:

The 18-run margin of victory today tied for second largest in Oakland #Athletics history. The record is 21 in a 23-2 win over Texas on Sept. 30, 2000. — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) September 20, 2018

On the Angels' end, it was the worst loss in franchise history.

During the third-inning rally, Piscotty's three run shot, his 26th homer of the year, sent this game on its track to a blowout.

Perhaps most importantly here, the A's win moved their magic number to clinching the second AL wild card (from the Rays) to five, with a possible Rays loss in the nightcap moving it to four.

Quick hits

