MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: A's score 21 in rout of Angels, near wild-card berth
The penultimate Thursday of the 2018 regular season brings us a light eight-game slate of big league action, including no West Coast night games. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.
Thursday's baseball scores
- Athletics 21, Angels 3 (box score)
- Red Sox at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Mets at Nationals (GameTracker)
- Rays at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Reds at Marlins (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Indians (GameTracker)
- Royals at Tigers (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Braves (GameTracker)
A's offense explodes
There was one matinee on Thursday, and it was a veritable bloodbath in Oakland Coliseum. You can see the score above, so you already knew that, but let's run it down.
The A's had 22 hits, including four doubles and three home runs.
The following players had at least three hits: Nick Martini (including a home run), Marcus Semien (including a double and five RBI) and Josh Phegley.
The following players had at least two hits: Matt Chapman (including a double and two RBI), Jed Lowrie, Khris Davis (including a double), Stephen Piscotty (including four RBI and we'll get back to him in a second) and Ramon Laureano (including a double) and two RBI.
Remarkably, the A's scored 13 of their 21 runs with two outs.
Believe it or not, through 2 1/2 innings, the Angels led, 1-0. The A's then scored five in the third, seven in the fourth, six in the sixth and three in the seventh. More:
On the Angels' end, it was the worst loss in franchise history.
During the third-inning rally, Piscotty's three run shot, his 26th homer of the year, sent this game on its track to a blowout.
Perhaps most importantly here, the A's win moved their magic number to clinching the second AL wild card (from the Rays) to five, with a possible Rays loss in the nightcap moving it to four.
Quick hits
- As he plays what might be his final homestand with the Nationals, OF Bryce Harper said he hasn't really thought about what it would feel like to leave the team. Harper is due to become a free agent this offseason.
- With LHP Clayton Kershaw's opt-out looming, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said he hopes the two sides will "work together for a long time." Kershaw can opt out of the final two years and $70 million left on his contract.
- The Rangers are reportedly "contemplating" replacing manager Jeff Banister after the season. Communication issues and uncertainty about whether he's the right manager for a rebuilding club are the main concerns.
- Cubs RHP Pedro Strop said he expects to return to game action before the end of the season, reports MLB.com. Strop suffered a hamstring injury last week. "Everything is pain-free. We're letting that thing heal," he said.
- Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, reports MLB.com. He is expected to be ready in time for spring training. Fulmer posted a 4.69 ERA in 132 2/3 innings this season.
- Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl underwent Tommy John surgery on Thursday, the team announced. He'll miss the entire 2019 season. Kuhl was limited to 85 innings this year by ongoing elbow woes.
- Orioles pitching prospect RHP Hunter Harvey is having more elbow trouble, reports MASN Sports. He's been shut down from instructional league and will not pitch in the Arizona Fall League as scheduled.
- Red Sox RHP Austin Maddox underwent rotator cuff surgery and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season, reports NBC Sports Boston. Injuries limited Maddox to only 7 2/3 innings this season, all in the minors.
Live team updates
