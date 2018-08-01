MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: A's win again to move into tie with Mariners

The trade deadline has passed and we handed out grades for the teams that bought and the teams that sold. Don't miss it. It's now time to get back to the daily grind of regular-season baseball. Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Wednesday's scores

A's catch Mariners for second wild card spot

The hard-charging Athletics have finally caught the Mariners in the standings. The A's won for the 30th time in their last 40 games Wednesday afternoon while the Mariners lost for the 20th time in their last 38 games. As a result, the AL wild card standings now looks like this:

Yankees: 68-38 Mariners: 63-45 (5 1/2 GB) Athletics: 64-46 (5 1/2 GB)

The Mariners are one game up in the loss column and lead by percentage points, but, for all intents and purposes, the A's and Mariners are tied in the standings. Seattle was 11 games -- 11 games! -- up on the A's as recently as June 15. Now the two clubs are tied.

The A's whipped the Blue Jays on Wednesday thanks in part to rookie infielder Franklin Barreto, who came over from Toronto in the Josh Donaldson trade. Oakland lost that trade in a big way, but Barreto did go 3 for 4 with a double and a home run against his former team, so that's cool.

As for the Mariners, they dropped their series finale with the Astros on Wednesday afternoon as Wade LeBlanc's regression continued.

View Profile Wade LeBlanc SEA • SP • 49 August 1 vs. Astros IP 4 1/3 H 10 R 7 ER 7 BB 0 K 3 HR 3

LeBlanc has a 5.76 ERA in his last eight starts after posting a 2.06 ERA in his first nine starts. His 3.95 ERA in 107 total innings this season is quite respectable -- more than the Mariners could've asked for when they signed LeBlanc off the scrap heap at the end of spring training. But still, he's crashing back to Earth at a bad time.

The Mariners and Athletics still have 10 head-to-head games remaining this season, including three games in Oakland from August 13-15. Will they be tied in the standings when that series rolls around? Only if Mariners get their act together soon. They're 8-14 in their last 22 games, and I haven't seen anything that makes me believe the A's are about to slow down.

Gray bombed in loss to O's

If the Yankees don't win the AL East -- they came into Wednesday five games behind the Red Sox -- two big reasons will stand out. One, they've been unable to beat the teams they should be. And two, Sonny Gray has been awful.

Those two reasons came together Wednesday afternoon, and Gray got hammered by the lowly Orioles. Didn't even make it out of the third inning.

View Profile Sonny Gray NYY • SP • 55 August 1 vs. Orioles IP 2 2/3 H 8 R 7 ER 7 BB 2 K 3 HR 1

The Yankees are now 6-6 against the O's this season. Baltimore is 6-6 against the Yankees and 27-69 against every else.

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not rule out removing Gray, who now has a 5.56 ERA, from the rotation. The Yankees have a ready made replacement in Lance Lynn. Lynn came over from the Twins at the deadline, and he threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief Wednesday to spare the bullpen after Gray's short outing.

As terrible as Gray has been, the larger problem is the Yankees continue to play down to their competition. They're 12-10 against the Orioles, Royals, and Rangers this season, the three last place teams in the AL. The Red Sox are 21-4 against those three teams. That's the difference in the AL East right there.

Hamels makes Cubs debut

The biggest move the Cubs made at the deadline was landing Cole Hamels. He'll debut for the club on Wednesday night.

Hamels will enter with a 4.72 ERA on the season. That figure is bloated due to his home-run problems, as he's allowed nearly two per nine innings so far this year. The Cubs have to hope getting him away from Arlington will help, as 16 of his 23 homers came in home starts with Texas -- that despite him pitching about an even number of innings there and on the road.

Hamels will be taking on the Pirates, who added a big-name starter themselves in Chris Archer. Speaking of which ...

Glasnow, others debut for Rays

On Tuesday, the Rays traded Archer for three players, including Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows. Add in the Tommy Pham trade from earlier in the day, and the Rays will see a bevy of debuts on Wednesday night.

That includes Glasnow, who will be making his first start this season. Glasnow has instead made 34 relief appearances, going two-plus innings 19 times. He's thrown more than 40 pitches on seven occasions, suggesting his outing could well resemble a typical "opener" appearance.

Brewers look for series win against Dodgers

The Brewers are 8-4 since the All-Star break -- an important stretch, considering how poorly they ended the first half.

On Wednesday night, Milwaukee will have the chance to do something impressive: win a four-game set in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The Brewers took the first two games of the set, and could well have a chance for a sweep if Chase Anderson can outpitch Rich Hill.

Anderson enters the night with a 3.69 ERA and 2.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 starts this season. Hill, comparatively, has a 3.82 ERA and 3.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 appearances.

This could be the first time Jonathan Schoop and Manny Machado appear in the game as opponents, by the way. Previously, the pair ahd been teammates with the Baltimore Orioles.

Quick hits

