MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Astros thump A's, stretch lead in AL West

Monday is typically a travel or rest day in baseball and that means we have a very light stale of seven big league games, including a very important one in Houston. Here are this week's Power Rankings and here status updates on the American League postseason races and National League postseason races. Now here's everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.

Monday's baseball schedule and scores

Astros get statement win over Oakland

The Astros were down 4-0 early to the visiting Athletics, who tagged Gerrit Cole in the second and third innings, but the hosts proceeded to pound out 11 unanswered runs to win in a blowout. They're now up over those A's by 2 1/2 games in the AL West. Among the damage was Alex Bregman's 25th homer of the season ...

That's going oppo against a 99-mph fastball. Bregman remains a dark-horse MVP candidate in the AL. Speaking of Bregman and his fellow lineup travelers ...

The "Core 4" is back.



George Springer, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are all back in the @astros lineup together tonight for the first time since June 25. pic.twitter.com/U1WVUGkYJt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 27, 2018

Thanks to widespread injury, the Astros haven't had those four stars in the starting lineup at the same time in more than two months. That plus the breathing distance they've put between themselves and the A's makes this a signature win. As well, the Astros' sixth straight win nudges their winning percentage up to .618, which in turn puts them back on pace for 100 wins. Now the A's have just two more regular-season cracks at the defending champs.

Torres helps Yankees make franchise history

Here's what Yankees rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres did to a Carlos Rodon changeup in the fourth inning on Monday night:

That's a smash to center, and that's Torres' 20th home run of the season. It so happens that Yankees rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar at this writing has 21 home runs. As such, Torres and Andujar are the first Yankee rookies to hit 20 or more home runs in the same season. Franchise history hath been made. They're also the first rookie label-mates to hit 20 or more dingers since Joey Votto and Jay Bruce of the Reds back in 2008.

As for Torres, who looks every bit like a future superstar, there's also this:

Gleyber Torres has his 20th home run for the @Yankees tonight. His 93 career games to get to the mark are the 4th fewest by a player 21 or younger in American League history — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) August 28, 2018

The future is exceptionally bright for Torres, but in the here and now he's a vital contributor to a team that has legitimate designs on the World Series. Speaking of which, the 21-year-old Torres is now batting .270/.338/.497 on the year.

Let none of this obscure the fact that the White Sox prevailed. Rodon -- victimized above -- bounced back to allow just two runs in seven innings. He now boasts a 2.70 ERA, and he's been on another level of late ...

Carlos Rodón last 9 starts:

1.84 ERA, .151 Opp BA, 0.927 WHIP

63.2 IP, 32 Hits, 27 BB, 49 K, 4 HR



All 9 have been quality starts#WhiteSox — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 28, 2018

Know what confidence is? Challenging Giancarlo Stanton with a slider when you're a lefty ...

Carlos Rodón, Nasty 89mph Back Foot Slider. 😷 pic.twitter.com/rSc3iEdBGm — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 28, 2018

The White Sox have won four in a row and 10 of their last 13.

Morales' homer streak ends

Here's where Kendrys Morales' home run streak stood heading into Monday night's game against Baltimore ...

Will Kendrys Morales homer in an 8th straight game tonight? #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/lHlqv0DLP8 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 27, 2018

Yes, the Blue Jays' DH was one game away from tying the all-time record. Alas and alack, Morales and the Jays were blanked by the O's. Baltimore blanked an opposing team for just the sixth time this season, and along the way Morales was 0 for 3 with a walk.

The Phillies are in trouble

As you see above, the Nats topped the Phillies, and now the Phillies have the same record as the Rays. Philadelphia has sensibly behaved like a contender both during the offseason and leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. However, Gabe Kapler's club is now just 17-19 in the second half and 11-13 in August. To be sure, they're just 3.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East and just 2.5 games out of second wild-card position. However, coming into Monday the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) gave the Phils a modest 29.6 percent chance of making the postseason. Those are just the eighth-highest odds in the NL, and they're of course a little lower after this latest defeat.

Lester does it all in Cubs' win

Veteran lefty Jon Lester twirled a quality start for the Cubs on Monday night, but that was only part of his evening bestowals. Witness, if you dare, Monday's most complete player ...

Some people say @JLester34 is the most complete player in @MLB. pic.twitter.com/QYv7PSFMNo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 28, 2018

Anthony Rizzo stayed hot with three hits, and the Cubs won their sixth in a row. Chicago is now 4 1/2 games up on the idle Cardinals, which ties their biggest division lead of the season.

As for the Mets, their consolation was this forthcoming crush-job from Michael Conforto ...

Like the tweet says, that one traveled 472 whopping feet into the Chicago night and left the bat at 110 mph. That's the longest home run by a Met since Statcast began tracking such things. That was also Conforto's 19th homer of the season.

Quick hits

Live team updates