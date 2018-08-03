MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Baez powers Cubs amid MVP whispers

Friday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games, including a 2017 World Series rematch in Chavez Ravine. Here Dayn Perry's latest iteration of the top 50 players in baseball, and here is everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action.

Friday's scores

Baez keeps racking up extra-base hits 

Cubs infielder Javier Baez is starting to gain steam with whispers of his MVP candidacy in the wide-open NL field. His on-base percentage, though above average, is the only real knock on his game due to an incredibly-low walk rate. Everything else checks the box, with his defensive wizardry, incredible baserunning, hitting for average and, mostly, the power. 

Heading into Friday, Baez was tied for first in the majors in extra-base hit percentage with Jose Ramirez and Mookie Betts at 13.6 percent. He'd tack on a home run and a triple to bookend the Cubs' scoring on the day. 

The triple in the eighth featured his signature swim move, too: 

On the season, Baez is now hitting .299/.333/.580 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 23 homers, 84 RBI, 69 runs and 19 steals while showing positive value at both second base and shortstop in defensive metrics. He entered Friday close to the top of the NL in position-player WAR, slugging percentage, total bases, doubles, triples, home runs, RBI (he's in first there), runs, steals and leads the majors in extra-base hit percentage. The Cubs own the best record in the National League. 

There are other serious MVP candidates and we still have almost two months left in the season, but Baez is a legitimate threat here. 

Quick hits

  • The Yankees will call up prospect RHP Chance Adams to start Saturday against the Red Sox. He'll be making his MLB debut and starting in place of LHP J.A. Happ, who is out with hand, foot, and mouth disease.
  • The Indians have activated LHP Andrew Miller off the disabled list, the team announced. He'd been out since late May with a knee injury. RHP Zach McAllister was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
  • The Rays placed trade deadline pickup OF Tommy Pham on the 10-day DL with a broken foot, the team announced. He was hit by a pitch Thursday. The hope is Pham will return in about one month.
  • Pirates 3B Jung Ho Kang will miss 4-6 weeks following wrist surgery, the club announced. Kang had been playing in Triple-A when he suffered the injury. He has not played in the big leagues at all since 2016.
  • The Twins claimed RHP Oliver Drake off waivers from the Blue Jays and OF Johnny Field off waivers from the Indians. Drake has gone from the Brewers to the Indians to the Angels to the Blue Jays to the Twins on waivers this year.

