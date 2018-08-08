MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Bartolo Colon achieves milestone in win

Thanks to a doubleheader in the nation's capital -- it's the second doubleheader in Washington in the span of four days -- there is an extra full 16-game slate of big league contests on Tuesday. Here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action.

Tuesday's scores

Bartolo makes history

Against the Mariners on Tuesday, Rangers right-hander Bartolo Colon didn't exactly dominate -- he allowed four runs in seven innings and struck out only one batter -- but that plus plenty of run support was enough to earn him the win. Said win was of the milestone variety ...

Congratulations to Bartolo Colon on his milestone win! #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/U8xL6uJ2ZQ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 8, 2018

That's good company right there. Colon's won just six games this season, which is a mix of his playing for a bad team and also running an ERA of more than 5.00. So it's left to question whether he'll get to 250 career wins or pitch beyond this season. If this is his last milestone, then it's no doubt one of great importance to him.

On the other side, Seattle starter Felix Hernandez allowed 12 baserunners and 11 runs (seven earned) in six innings of work. In 124 innings this season, he's now pitched to a 5.73 ERA with nine unearned runs allowed and an FIP of more than 5.00. It's left to question how much King Felix, even though he's a franchise legend, will remain in the rotation.

On the upside for the M's, Nelson Cruz reached 30 homers for the fifth straight season.

Red Sox first to 80 wins

The Red Sox won their fifth in a row on Tuesday night, and in doing so reached 80 wins for the season (it's early August, you know). As well, the victory pushed their 2018 winning percentage past the .700 mark for the season -- .702, to be precise, which puts them on pace for 114 wins.

In this one, the Sox trailed for most of the game, but J.D. Martinez in the eighth decided he'd had enough of all of that ...

No quit.



34 👑 pic.twitter.com/1aApMqa5DR — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 8, 2018

Martinez now has 34 bombs on the season, and he's now slugging .650.

In the bottom of the ninth, Craig Kimbrel blew a save for the second time in his last four appearances, but in the 10th the Sox unloaded on Ken Giles, who was making his Blue Jays home debut. Speaking of which ...

In his #BlueJays home debut, Ken Giles becomes the 6th pitcher in franchise history to allow at least 1 walk, 2 home runs, 4 hits & 5 ER while recording fewer than 3 outs in their outing — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) August 8, 2018

Along those same lines ...

Trailing Toronto 3-2, the @RedSox responded with a 3-run HR by J.D. Martinez in the 8th, a 3-run HR by Mitch Moreland in the 10th, and then a 2-run HR by Jackie Bradley Jr. in the 10th.



It's the first time Boston has ever hit 3 multi-run homers in the 8th or later. #DirtyWater — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 8, 2018

The Sox can go 20-28 the rest of the way and still get to 100 wins for the first time since 1946.

Carpenter comes up big for Cards

The Cardinals staged a comeback in Miami last night to pick up a critical win. The Marlins led 2-0 in the seventh, but Paul DeJong tied it with a two-run shot. Then in the eighth, the magma-hot Matt Carpenter came up. You can probably guess what happened next ...

That put the Cards up for good, as Dakota Hudson and Bud Norris -- in relieve of a Miles Mikolas -- made it stand up. That blast also made Carpenter the first National Leaguer to get to 30 home runs this season (five ALers have reached that mark in 2018). He's now batting .282/.393/.594, and Carpenter is very much in the NL MVP race.

Braves, Nats split doubleheader

We often hear about the Home Run Derby ruining a player's swing -- a myth that has been debunked numerous times, I might add -- but what about the Home Run Derby fixing a player's swing? Rhys Hoskins made that case a few weeks ago.

Like Hoskins, Bryce Harper has seen an uptick in his production since the Home Run Derby, and Harper's hot streak continued Tuesday. He homered and had an RBI single in Tuesday afternoon's doubleheader opener against the Braves. The homer was part of back-to-back dingers with Ryan Zimmerman.

Harper went 2 for 5 with the homer Tuesday afternoon, and he now has four home runs and a .370/.478/.777 batting line in 16 games since the Home Run Derby, which is awfully Bryce Harper like. He hit .330/.460/.649 during his 2015 MVP season, remember. It's not like he hasn't done something close to this before.

In Game 2, the Nats got a strong start from Max Scherzer, and a notable home run from teenager Juan Soto ...

That's a 19-year-old, and that's some serious opposite-field power. It also pushed Soto passed a notable name ...

With his 14th home run, Juan Soto has passed Mickey Mantle for the fifth-most by a teenager in a season in MLB history. Up next is Ken Griffey Jr. at 16. pic.twitter.com/h4kKAcK4yd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 8, 2018

Let's not bury the lede too much, though: The Braves won this game. Ender Inciarte tripled home a pair of runs in the top of the ninth ...

👏 THIS. TEAM. HAS. THAT. CLUTCH. GENE. 👏



Ender Inciarte delivers a two-run triple as @Braves push past Nationals in the ninth in splitting doubleheader.#Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/AYvuFiPuTw — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 8, 2018

Washington threatened in the home half, but Matt Wieters grounded into a game-ending double play with the tying run on base. Charlie Culberson homered in both ends of the doubleheader for Atlanta.

Adames walks it off

The Rays got back above the .500 mark thanks in part to a strong, albeit short start from the recently acquired Tyler Glasnow (four innings, one earned, nine strikeouts). On offense, rookie shortstop Willy Adames mashed the first walk-off home run of his brief career ...

Adames, 22, was a consensus top-20 overall prospect coming into the season, so this may indeed be only the beginning.

Giants suffer another tough loss

On Monday, the Giants fell 3-1 to the Astros after Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run homer in the ninth. On Tuesday, it was Tyler White who flipped the script against Ray Black after Madison Bumgarner twirled seven shutout innings ...

That blast gave the Astros a 2-1 lead, and it held up. That brings us to this ...

The Giants lost 2-1. Their starting pitchers allowed zero runs in 14 innings over two games and they got swept. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 7, 2018

Sure, we can debate whether it's possible to achieve a sweep of a two-game series, but the point stands. The Giants are now back to below the .500 mark, and they're behind six teams in the race for the second NL wild-card spot.

Quick hits

