MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Bartolo Colon achieves milestone in win
Thanks to a doubleheader in the nation's capital -- it's the second doubleheader in Washington in the span of four days -- there is an extra full 16-game slate of big league contests on Tuesday. Here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action.
Tuesday's scores
- Nationals 8, Braves 3, Game 1 (box score)
- Astros 2, Giants 1 (box score)
- Braves 3, Nationals 1, Game 2 (box score)
- Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 7 in 10 innings (box score)
- Rays 4, Orioles 3 (box score)
- Reds at Mets (GameTracker)
- Twins at Indians (GameTracker)
- Cardinals 3, Marlins 2 (box score)
- Rangers 11, Mariners 4 (box score)
- Padres at Brewers (GameTracker)
- Yankees at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Royals (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Angels (GameTracker)
Bartolo makes history
Against the Mariners on Tuesday, Rangers right-hander Bartolo Colon didn't exactly dominate -- he allowed four runs in seven innings and struck out only one batter -- but that plus plenty of run support was enough to earn him the win. Said win was of the milestone variety ...
That's good company right there. Colon's won just six games this season, which is a mix of his playing for a bad team and also running an ERA of more than 5.00. So it's left to question whether he'll get to 250 career wins or pitch beyond this season. If this is his last milestone, then it's no doubt one of great importance to him.
On the other side, Seattle starter Felix Hernandez allowed 12 baserunners and 11 runs (seven earned) in six innings of work. In 124 innings this season, he's now pitched to a 5.73 ERA with nine unearned runs allowed and an FIP of more than 5.00. It's left to question how much King Felix, even though he's a franchise legend, will remain in the rotation.
On the upside for the M's, Nelson Cruz reached 30 homers for the fifth straight season.
Red Sox first to 80 wins
The Red Sox won their fifth in a row on Tuesday night, and in doing so reached 80 wins for the season (it's early August, you know). As well, the victory pushed their 2018 winning percentage past the .700 mark for the season -- .702, to be precise, which puts them on pace for 114 wins.
In this one, the Sox trailed for most of the game, but J.D. Martinez in the eighth decided he'd had enough of all of that ...
Martinez now has 34 bombs on the season, and he's now slugging .650.
In the bottom of the ninth, Craig Kimbrel blew a save for the second time in his last four appearances, but in the 10th the Sox unloaded on Ken Giles, who was making his Blue Jays home debut. Speaking of which ...
Along those same lines ...
The Sox can go 20-28 the rest of the way and still get to 100 wins for the first time since 1946.
Carpenter comes up big for Cards
The Cardinals staged a comeback in Miami last night to pick up a critical win. The Marlins led 2-0 in the seventh, but Paul DeJong tied it with a two-run shot. Then in the eighth, the magma-hot Matt Carpenter came up. You can probably guess what happened next ...
That put the Cards up for good, as Dakota Hudson and Bud Norris -- in relieve of a Miles Mikolas -- made it stand up. That blast also made Carpenter the first National Leaguer to get to 30 home runs this season (five ALers have reached that mark in 2018). He's now batting .282/.393/.594, and Carpenter is very much in the NL MVP race.
Braves, Nats split doubleheader
We often hear about the Home Run Derby ruining a player's swing -- a myth that has been debunked numerous times, I might add -- but what about the Home Run Derby fixing a player's swing? Rhys Hoskins made that case a few weeks ago.
Like Hoskins, Bryce Harper has seen an uptick in his production since the Home Run Derby, and Harper's hot streak continued Tuesday. He homered and had an RBI single in Tuesday afternoon's doubleheader opener against the Braves. The homer was part of back-to-back dingers with Ryan Zimmerman.
Harper went 2 for 5 with the homer Tuesday afternoon, and he now has four home runs and a .370/.478/.777 batting line in 16 games since the Home Run Derby, which is awfully Bryce Harper like. He hit .330/.460/.649 during his 2015 MVP season, remember. It's not like he hasn't done something close to this before.
In Game 2, the Nats got a strong start from Max Scherzer, and a notable home run from teenager Juan Soto ...
That's a 19-year-old, and that's some serious opposite-field power. It also pushed Soto passed a notable name ...
Let's not bury the lede too much, though: The Braves won this game. Ender Inciarte tripled home a pair of runs in the top of the ninth ...
Washington threatened in the home half, but Matt Wieters grounded into a game-ending double play with the tying run on base. Charlie Culberson homered in both ends of the doubleheader for Atlanta.
Adames walks it off
The Rays got back above the .500 mark thanks in part to a strong, albeit short start from the recently acquired Tyler Glasnow (four innings, one earned, nine strikeouts). On offense, rookie shortstop Willy Adames mashed the first walk-off home run of his brief career ...
Adames, 22, was a consensus top-20 overall prospect coming into the season, so this may indeed be only the beginning.
Giants suffer another tough loss
On Monday, the Giants fell 3-1 to the Astros after Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run homer in the ninth. On Tuesday, it was Tyler White who flipped the script against Ray Black after Madison Bumgarner twirled seven shutout innings ...
That blast gave the Astros a 2-1 lead, and it held up. That brings us to this ...
Sure, we can debate whether it's possible to achieve a sweep of a two-game series, but the point stands. The Giants are now back to below the .500 mark, and they're behind six teams in the race for the second NL wild-card spot.
Quick hits
- The 2019 MLB All-Star Game logo was unveiled Tuesday. The game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
- Angels RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani made some dry throws in the bullpen Monday, reports the Orange County Register. It was his first mound activity since being cleared to resume throwing a few weeks ago. Ohtani is rehabbing an elbow injury.
- Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip Monday, the team announced. Ellsbury has not played this season due to a variety of injuries, including hip and back trouble.
- Rays IF Daniel Robertson is expected to miss the rest of the season following thumb surgery, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Robertson was having a breakout season with Tampa.
- In waiver news, the Brewers claimed RHP Ariel Hernandez from the Dodgers and the Rangers claimed LHP Zac Curtis from the Phillies. Both Hernandez and Curtis were optioned to Triple-A by their new teams.
- The Pirates have claimed LHP Buddy Boshers off waivers from the Astros.
- Blue Jays INF Brandon Drury is headed to the DL with a fractured left hand.
- The Royals have acquired RHP Jon Perrin from the Brewers in exchange for RHP Sal Biasi.
- The Pirates have placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the DL with an abdominal strain.
- The Angels have placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the DL with shoulder inflammation.
Live team updates
