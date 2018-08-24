MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Braves 'win' despite loss thanks to Mets, Blue Jays

As usual, Friday brings us a full 15-game slate of big-league action, including the start of a very important series at Coors Field. Here is everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action.

Braves win despite loss

The Braves fell 1-0 to the Marlins on Friday night, but in a sense they won anyway.

Atlanta entered the night with a three-game lead in the division over the Phillies and an 8 1/2-game lead over the Nationals. Both the Phillies (to the Blue Jays) and Nationals (to the Mets) lost, meaning the Braves surrendered no ground in the standings.

If anything, the Braves came out ahead, since it means there's one fewer game on the schedule for either the Phillies or Nationals to pull closer. There's no such thing as a "good" loss, but count Friday's against the Marlins as a tolerable one.

Voit homers twice to lead Yankees

Where were you when Luke Voit became a True Yankee?

OK, so that's overstating it. But Voit -- acquired in a July trade -- had a big Friday. He homered twice and drove in four of the Yankees' seven runs in a win against the Orioles.

Voit is unlikely to enter into New York folklore anytime soon -- he entered the night hitting .222/.263/.222 in seven games with the Yanks -- but both sides will take it all the same.

Bote swats game-winning homer

What can we say at this point other than David Bote seems to have a thing for collecting big hits.

On Friday, Bote slugged a walk-off homer off a Raisel Iglesias hanger to give the Cubs their 74th win on the season. Here it is in color:

Bote, of course, hit a walk-off grand slam recently that spurred some controversy because of his bat flip. It seems he's still OK with celebrating his big hits -- and why shouldn't he be? He entered Friday hitting .272/.364/.456 (113 OPS+) in 103 at-bats.

