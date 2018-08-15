MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Chris Archer uneven again for Pirates
Wednesday brings us a nearly full 14-game slate of big league action -- the Diamondbacks and Rangers are enjoying an off-day -- as the postseason races really begin to heat up. Aside from the AL East and AL Central, every division race is separated by no more than two games. Intrigue! Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.
Wednesday's scores
- White Sox 6, Tigers 5 (box score)
- Twins 6, Pirates 4 (box score)
- Cubs 8, Brewers 4 (box score)
- Mariners at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Mets at Orioles, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Phillies, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Yankees, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Reds, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Braves, 7:35pm ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Astros, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Royals, 8:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Cardinals, 8:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Padres, 9:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Dodgers, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Archer makes third start with Pirates
Three starts into his Pirates career, Chris Archer sports a 5.65 ERA in 14 1/3 innings. He's been a bit uneven since the trade deadline. The Twins tagged him for four runs in five innings Wednesday afternoon.
The Pirates paid a hefty price to acquire Archer -- 2017 first rounder Shane Baz was sent to the Rays as the player to be named later earlier this week -- and he is under control through the 2021 season, so of course it would be silly to judge the trade after three starts.
That said, Archer does have a 4.14 ERA in his last 512 2/3 innings dating back to Opening Day 2016, and that is as close to league average as it gets. The Pirates are hoping he can again become the ace-caliber starter he was from 2013-15, or at least something close to it, and soon.
Ramos joins Phillies
Prior to the trade deadline the Phillies swung a last minute trade with the Rays to acquire catcher Wilson Ramos. Ramos was on the disabled list with a hamstring injury at the time -- he'd been out since before the All-Star break -- and, on Wednesday, he is finally ready to join his new team. He has been activated off the disabled list and is in Wednesday's lineup.
Ramos, an impending free agent, hit .297/.346/.488 (132 OPS+) with 14 home runs in 78 games before landing on the disabled list. The Phillies can use the offensive upgrade too. The team has scored only nine runs in their last five games and 40 runs in their last 15 games.
Quick hits
- In a cash trade with the Royals, the Cubs acquired speedster OF Terrance Gore. Kansas City has used Gore as their postseason pinch-runner extraordinaire the last few years. Chicago figures to do the same.
- The Mariners placed LHP James Paxton on the 10-day DL with a forearm contusion, the team announced. He was hit by a line drive Tuesday. RHP Felix Hernandez is expected to rejoin the rotation and take Paxton's spot.
- Brewers GM David Stearns said RHP Jimmy Nelson is "running out of time" to return this season, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Nelson has been sidelined since having shoulder surgery last September.
- Braves RHP Brandon McCarthy will retire after the season, he told MLB.com's Mark Bowman. "I'm done after this," he said. McCarthy is currently out with a knee injury and, once healthy, he will try to pitch out of the bullpen the rest of the year.
- Astros pitching prospect RHP Francis Martes will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced. He has a 6.41 ERA in 19 2/3 Triple-A innings this year. Montas was one of the best pitching prospects in baseball going into last season.
