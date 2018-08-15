MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Chris Archer uneven again for Pirates

Wednesday brings us a nearly full 14-game slate of big league action -- the Diamondbacks and Rangers are enjoying an off-day -- as the postseason races really begin to heat up. Aside from the AL East and AL Central, every division race is separated by no more than two games. Intrigue! Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.

Three starts into his Pirates career, Chris Archer sports a 5.65 ERA in 14 1/3 innings. He's been a bit uneven since the trade deadline. The Twins tagged him for four runs in five innings Wednesday afternoon.

View Profile Chris Archer PIT • SP • 24 August 15 vs. Twins IP 5 H 6 R 4 ER 4 BB 0 K 7

The Pirates paid a hefty price to acquire Archer -- 2017 first rounder Shane Baz was sent to the Rays as the player to be named later earlier this week -- and he is under control through the 2021 season, so of course it would be silly to judge the trade after three starts.

That said, Archer does have a 4.14 ERA in his last 512 2/3 innings dating back to Opening Day 2016, and that is as close to league average as it gets. The Pirates are hoping he can again become the ace-caliber starter he was from 2013-15, or at least something close to it, and soon.

Prior to the trade deadline the Phillies swung a last minute trade with the Rays to acquire catcher Wilson Ramos. Ramos was on the disabled list with a hamstring injury at the time -- he'd been out since before the All-Star break -- and, on Wednesday, he is finally ready to join his new team. He has been activated off the disabled list and is in Wednesday's lineup.

Phillies lineup tonight vs. Red Sox:



Hernandez 4

Bour 3

Cabrera 6

Hoskins 7

Williams 9

Ramos 2

Herrera 8

Franco 5

Velasquez 1 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 15, 2018

Ramos, an impending free agent, hit .297/.346/.488 (132 OPS+) with 14 home runs in 78 games before landing on the disabled list. The Phillies can use the offensive upgrade too. The team has scored only nine runs in their last five games and 40 runs in their last 15 games.

