MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Cole Hamels and Tyler Glasnow debut for new teams

With the trade deadline having passed, it's time to get back to the daily grind of regular-season baseball. Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Wednesday's scores

Hamels makes Cubs debut

The biggest move the Cubs made at the deadline was landing Cole Hamels. He'll debut for the club on Wednesday night.

Hamels will enter with a 4.72 ERA on the season. That figure is bloated due to his home-run problems, as he's allowed nearly two per nine innings so far this year. The Cubs have to hope getting him away from Arlington will help, as 16 of his 23 homers came in home starts with Texas -- that despite him pitching about an even number of innings there and on the road.

Hamels will be taking on the Pirates, who added a big-name starter themselves in Chris Archer. Speaking of which ...

Glasnow, others debut for Rays

On Tuesday, the Rays traded Archer for three players, including Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows. Add in the Tommy Pham trade from earlier in the day, and the Rays will see a bevy of debuts on Wednesday night.

That includes Glasnow, who will be making his first start this season. Glasnow has instead made 34 relief appearances, going two-plus innings 19 times. He's thrown more than 40 pitches on seven occasions, suggesting his outing could well resemble a typical "opener" appearance.

Brewers look for series win against Dodgers

The Brewers are 8-4 since the All-Star break -- an important stretch, considering how poorly they ended the first half.

On Wednesday night, Milwaukee will have the chance to do something impressive: win a four-game set in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The Brewers took the first two games of the set, and could well have a chance for a sweep if Chase Anderson can outpitch Rich Hill.

Anderson enters the night with a 3.69 ERA and 2.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 starts this season. Hill, comparatively, has a 3.82 ERA and 3.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 appearances.

This could be the first time Jonathan Schoop and Manny Machado appear in the game as opponents, by the way. Previously, the pair ahd been teammates with the Baltimore Orioles.

