MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Cubs jump on NL Cy Young candidate for three homers
The 2018 MLB regular season will come to an end four weeks from today. These next four weeks will decide the postseason races as well as the various awards races. Gonna be a lot of fun, folks. Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.
Cubs jump on Nola for three homers
An NL Cy Young candidate took on the best team in the league Sunday afternoon. It was Phillies ace Aaron Nola against the Cubs. It was advantage Cubbies.. Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez all smacked solo home runs against Nola, who allowed four runs total in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
Going into Sunday's start Nola had allowed eight home runs in 176 innings on the season, and he hadn't allowed even two home runs in a start since last September. The only other three-homer game in his big league career came against the Nationals back on September 14, 2015. It'd been almost three calendar years.
Nola did strike out 11 in his 5 2/3 innings Sunday, though he also allowed four runs in a game for the first time since June 17. The bad outing -- bad being a relative term here, because this was hardly a disaster start -- gives Nola a still outstanding 2.33 ERA on the season. The update NL ERA leaderboard:
- Jacob deGrom, Mets: 1.68
- Max Scherzer, Nationals: 2.22
- Aaron Nola, Phillies: 2.33
No other qualified NL pitcher has an ERA until 2.80. deGrom, Scherzer, and Nola are way ahead of the pack, and unless something crazy happens these last four weeks, it'll be a major upset if they don't finish 1-2-3 in the NL Cy Young voting in whatever order.
Quick hits
- Twins GM Thad Levine admitted service time was a factor in the team's decision to not call up OF Byron Buxton in September. Levine said the team hopes to "make amends" with Buxton and avoid a potential grievance.
- Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with an umpire Friday night. Boone went on a tirade after being ejected and the bill of his cap clipped the umpire's hat.
- Red Sox LHP Chris Sale could rejoin the team as an "opener" as soon as next weekend, reports the Boston Sports Journal. Sale is on the disabled list with a shoulder problem and Boston would stretch him out in big league games in September.
- Nationals closer LHP Sean Doolittle threw a simulated game Sunday that was an "improvement" over Friday's simulated game, reports MASN Sports. Doolittle has been out since July with a foot injury. There is no firm timetable for his return.
- Royals OF Jorge Soler suffered a setback and may miss the rest of the regular season, reports Fox Sports Kansas City. Soler has been out since mid June with a fractured toe. His return seemed imminent before the setback.
- The White Sox activated C Welington Castillo off the 10-day DL, the team announced. Castillo served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs earlier this year and also missed time with a shoulder injury.
- The Phillies activated 1B Justin Bour off the 10-day DL, the club announced. Bour missed close to two weeks with an oblique injury. The Phillies acquired him as an extra bench bat in a waiver trade last month.
- The Brewers recalled RHP Corey Knebel and RHP Zach Davies from the minors, the team announced. Both players were sent down last month to work on things. Now they're back with the team as September call-ups.
