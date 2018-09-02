MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Cubs jump on NL Cy Young candidate for three homers

The 2018 MLB regular season will come to an end four weeks from today. These next four weeks will decide the postseason races as well as the various awards races. Gonna be a lot of fun, folks. Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.

Cubs jump on Nola for three homers

An NL Cy Young candidate took on the best team in the league Sunday afternoon. It was Phillies ace Aaron Nola against the Cubs. It was advantage Cubbies.. Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez all smacked solo home runs against Nola, who allowed four runs total in his 5 2/3 innings of work.

Going into Sunday's start Nola had allowed eight home runs in 176 innings on the season, and he hadn't allowed even two home runs in a start since last September. The only other three-homer game in his big league career came against the Nationals back on September 14, 2015. It'd been almost three calendar years.

Nola did strike out 11 in his 5 2/3 innings Sunday, though he also allowed four runs in a game for the first time since June 17. The bad outing -- bad being a relative term here, because this was hardly a disaster start -- gives Nola a still outstanding 2.33 ERA on the season. The update NL ERA leaderboard:

No other qualified NL pitcher has an ERA until 2.80. deGrom, Scherzer, and Nola are way ahead of the pack, and unless something crazy happens these last four weeks, it'll be a major upset if they don't finish 1-2-3 in the NL Cy Young voting in whatever order.

