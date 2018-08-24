MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Cubs rookie David Bote hits another walk-off homer for Cubs

Here is everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action

As usual, Friday bring us a full 15-game slate of big league action, including the start of a very important series at Coors Field. Here is everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action.

Friday's scores

Bote swats game-winning homer

What can we say at this point other than David Bote seems to have a thing for collecting big hits.

On Friday, Bote slugged a walk-off homer on Raisel Iglesias hanger to give the Cubs their 74th win on the season. Here it is in color:

Bote, of course, hit a walk-off grand slam recently that spurred some controversy due to his bat flip. It seems he's still OK with celebrating his big hits -- and why shouldn't he be? He entered Friday hitting .272/.364/.456 (113 OPS+) in 103 at bats.

Quick hits

  • The Brewers claimed RHP Matt Harvey off trade waivers from the Reds, but the two sides were unable to work out a trade before Friday's deadline. Harvey, an impending free agent, will remain with Cincinnati the rest of the season.
  • Hip surgery for Giants C Buster Posey is "really imminent," president of baseball operations Brian Sabean said to KNBR. Posey has been dealing with hip trouble for a while now. "Recovery time is what it is, it's six-plus months, and if you hit the mark well enough you should be able to perform in spring training and hopefully start the season on time," said Sabean.
  • Yankees closer LHP Aroldis Chapman received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee, reports MLB.com. Chapman has been pitching through left knee tendinitis all season. He was placed on the 10-day DL earlier this week.
  • Red Sox LHP Chris Sale has not yet resumed throwing, reports the Boston Herald. Sale is currently on the 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation. There does not appear to be a firm timetable for his return, but obviously he won't be rushed.
  • The Yankees have activated LHP CC Sabathia off the 10-day DL, the team announced. Sabathia missed the minimum 10 days with right knee inflammation. He's been dealing with a chronic knee condition for years.
  • The Mets have activated 1B/OF Jay Bruce off the 10-day DL, the club announced. Bruce had been out since mid June with a hip injury. He is expected to play first base primarily the rest of the season.
  • The Twins placed C Bobby Wilson on the 10-day DL with a sprained right ankle, the club announced. Wilson got hurt covering third base Thursday night. Folk hero UTIL Willians Astudillo was called up in a corresponding move.
  • White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been cleared to return to the dugout, reports the Chicago Sun-Times. Renteria missed the last four games after being hospitalized with light-headedness.

