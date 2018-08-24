MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Cubs rookie David Bote hits another walk-off homer for Cubs

As usual, Friday bring us a full 15-game slate of big league action, including the start of a very important series at Coors Field. Here is everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action.

Friday's scores

Bote swats game-winning homer

What can we say at this point other than David Bote seems to have a thing for collecting big hits.

On Friday, Bote slugged a walk-off homer on Raisel Iglesias hanger to give the Cubs their 74th win on the season. Here it is in color:

Bote, of course, hit a walk-off grand slam recently that spurred some controversy due to his bat flip. It seems he's still OK with celebrating his big hits -- and why shouldn't he be? He entered Friday hitting .272/.364/.456 (113 OPS+) in 103 at bats.

Quick hits

Live team updates