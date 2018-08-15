MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Dee Gordon plays hero to give Mariners much-needed win

Wednesday brings us a nearly full 14-game slate of big league action -- the Diamondbacks and Rangers are enjoying an off-day -- as the postseason races really begin to heat up. Aside from the AL East and AL Central, every division race is separated by no more than two games. Intrigue! Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.

Mariners avoid sweep in Oakland

It's probably too early to call this one a must-win for Seattle, but had they lost they would've been swept by the A's to put them 4 1/2 games out of the second AL wild-card spot. Instead, they're 2 1/2 games back and still have seven head-to-head games against Oakland.

Wednesday's contest was a pitcher's duel, and then some. Starters Mike Leake and Brett Anderson combined for 15 2/3 scoreless innings, and Leake permitted just two hits in his eight frames of work (he now boasts a sub-4.00 ERA for the season).

The score remained 0-0 until the top of the 12th, when an unlikely Seattle power source came through with the decisive homer ...

Dee Gordon gives the @Mariners the lead in the 12th inning. #ROOTFANFAV pic.twitter.com/Om2ihlBfW9 — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) August 15, 2018

Yep, that's light-hitting Dee Gordon, and that's just his second home run of the season. That's also just his 12th over-the-fence home run in his career -- a career that spans 3,270 at-bats. On that note ...

Dee Gordon: first extra-inning home run in #Mariners history to break a scoreless tie. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 15, 2018

On base ahead of Gordon? That would be Mike Zunino, who drew his 15th walk of the season. Elsewhere, linchpin Jean Segura had four hits, and Robinson Cano went 2 for 5 in his second game back from suspension.

Coming into this one, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) gave the Mariners just a 20.8 percent chance of making the season. This big win, though, will nudge that needle a little more in the right direction.

Archer makes third start with Pirates

Three starts into his Pirates career, Chris Archer sports a 5.65 ERA in 14 1/3 innings. He's been a bit uneven since the trade deadline. The Twins tagged him for four runs in five innings Wednesday afternoon.

View Profile Chris Archer PIT • SP • 24 August 15 vs. Twins IP 5 H 6 R 4 ER 4 BB 0 K 7

The Pirates paid a hefty price to acquire Archer -- 2017 first rounder Shane Baz was sent to the Rays as the player to be named later earlier this week -- and he is under control through the 2021 season, so of course it would be silly to judge the trade after three starts.

That said, Archer does have a 4.14 ERA in his last 512 2/3 innings dating back to Opening Day 2016, and that is as close to league average as it gets. The Pirates are hoping he can again become the ace-caliber starter he was from 2013-15, or at least something close to it, and soon.

Cubs continue head-to-head success vs. Brewers

The Cubs' 8-4 win over the Brewers in Wrigley on Wednesday means they've split the two-game mini-series and thus have maintained the three-game lead they had in the division coming in.

The win -- powered by Jason Heyward's three hits and some strong bullpen work -- means the Cubs are now 9-4 against the Brewers this season. Framed another way, the Cubs are 60-46 when not playing the Brewers, while the Brewers are 64-46 when not playing the Cubs. Those head-to-head encounters -- of which there are six more left on the schedule -- have made all the difference thus far in the NL Central.

If the Brewers want to win the division, then they need to flip that script in those remaining six games against the Cubs.

Ramos joins Phillies

Prior to the trade deadline the Phillies swung a last minute trade with the Rays to acquire catcher Wilson Ramos. Ramos was on the disabled list with a hamstring injury at the time -- he'd been out since before the All-Star break -- and, on Wednesday, he is finally ready to join his new team. He has been activated off the disabled list and is in Wednesday's lineup.

Phillies lineup tonight vs. Red Sox:



Hernandez 4

Bour 3

Cabrera 6

Hoskins 7

Williams 9

Ramos 2

Herrera 8

Franco 5

Velasquez 1 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 15, 2018

Ramos, an impending free agent, hit .297/.346/.488 (132 OPS+) with 14 home runs in 78 games before landing on the disabled list. The Phillies can use the offensive upgrade too. The team has scored only nine runs in their last five games and 40 runs in their last 15 games.

Quick hits

