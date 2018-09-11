MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Dodgers drop another to Reds

The third-to-last Monday of the 2018 regular season brings us a rain-shortened 11-game slate of big-league action, including the first of three important games at Wrigley Field. Here's where the American League and National League postseason races currently stand, and here's everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.

Monday's baseball scores

Astros 3, Tigers 2 (box score)

Reds 10, Dodgers 6 (box score)

Indians at Rays (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)



Brewers at Cubs (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Yankees at Twins (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

White Sox at Royals (GameTracker)

Pirates at Cardinals (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Rockies (GameTracker)

Rangers at Angels (GameTracker)

Braves at Giants (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Marlins at Mets -- POSTPONED

Nationals at Phillies -- POSTPONED

Dodgers continue woes against Reds

The Dodgers entered Monday a half game behind the Rockies in the National League West. If Los Angeles fails to secure a playoff spot, it can look to its struggles against the Reds.

Despite the Reds being one of the worst teams in the majors, the Dodgers fell to 0-5 against them this season with a 10-6 loss on Monday.

Alex Wood allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks as he failed to escape the fourth inning. Recent addition Ryan Madson later allowed three more runs to cross the plate, and the Dodgers lineup simply couldn't catch up.

The Dodgers have two more games against the Reds left. They could use a win or two.

Wainwright makes first start since May

Adam Wainwright made his first start since May 13 on Monday, going up against the Pirates and the red-hot Trevor Williams.

Although Wainwright didn't pitch great, he did perform better than he did over his first four starts this season, when he walked nearly as many batters as he struck out.

Wainwright held the Pirates to four runs and seven hits across five innings and struck out three. His fastball averaged 90 mph and he generated eight swinging strikes on 81 pitches -- five of those coming on his signature curveball.

Verlander returns to Detroit

Justin Verlander made his first start in Detroit on Monday since last August's trade that sent him to the Astros. The Tigers honored Verlander with a video tribute.

Once the game started, the Tigers didn't find themselves as fond of their former ace. Rather, Verlander shut down Detroit's bats, holding them to two earned runs over seven innings. He permitted six hits and a walk and struck out 10 batters en route to the win.

Verlander is now five innings away from his 11th 200-inning season.

Kluber departs early

Corey Kluber made his 30th start. It served as the third time this year he failed to pitch into the fifth inning -- in fact, it was the second time he couldn't work into the third.

Pitching against the Rays, Kluber recorded an easy first inning before hitting turbulence in the second. He allowed five hits and four runs and was yanked with two outs in the inning. Kluber even permitted a home run to Jake Bauers, who has not performed well in recent weeks.

Kluber had previously departed after 1 2/3 innings on June 26 against the Cardinals.

Quick hits

Live team updates