MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Indians hold off Red Sox; Braves bounce back

Now here is everything you need to know about Monday's 10-game slate of MLB action.

Monday's baseball scores

The Red Sox have an actual losing streak

Assuming you define a streak as a consecutive series of similar results, it takes at least two straight losses to constitute a losing streak. Well, the mighty Red Sox fell to the not-quite-as-mighty Indians on Monday night in Boston, and that makes for their second straight loss. That's the first time they've lost consecutive games since July 26. In related matters, the Red Sox's longest losing streak this season is a mere three games.

On the winning side, the Indians triumphed for the 13th time in their last 16 games, and they have the largest division lead in all of baseball. Cody Allen overcame a shaky ninth (mostly the result of his poor breaking ball command) for the save. While Corey Kluber wasn't his best, he did notch a quality start against one of the best offenses in baseball. Michael Brantley (he's an AL Comeback Player of the Year candidate), Melky Cabrera, and Greg Allen all homered for Cleveland. Consider this a fitting start to what could be a very compelling four-game series.

20-year-old Wilson thrives in MLB debut

The Braves on Monday called up 20-year-old right-hander Bryse Wilson to start against the Pirates in Pittsburgh and try to snap the team's four-game losing streak. Young Bryse did his job ...

Wilson throws three pitches for strikes, and he leads with a plus-velocity fastball that has good late movement. The former fourth-rounder has now pitched at four different levels this season (he started 2018 at High-A). While he doesn't presently have the ceiling of some other young Braves arms, Wilson's a fast-riser in the system. He joins fellow Braves Ronald Acuna, Kolby Allard, and Mike Soroka, all of whom debuted at a similar age this season. On that note ...

are you under 21 and looking to make some last minute summer cash? Try out for the @Braves — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) August 20, 2018

Wilson almost notched his first career hit in this one, but he made the mistake of hitting it to Gregory Polanco ...

That's the third 9-3 putout of Polanco's career, by the way. On the subject of good outfield play, let's watch Ender Inciarte decide against allowing the tying run to score ...

Big win for the contending Braves. As for the Pirates, they're back to .500. Shield your eyes from this one, Buccos fans ...

For the 1st time since Aug 1977, the #Pirates record 5 straight games allowing 1 or 0 runs. Yet, they're the 1st MLB team since the 1908 Red Sox to lose at least 3 times when doing so (all 1-0, naturally) — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) August 21, 2018

Suarez continues huge year

Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez is having a massive 2018, and that was true even before he hit this ball 426 feet (and 105 mph off the bat) in Milwaukee on Monday night ...

That's some serious power right there. Speaking of serious power, that's Suarez's 28th home run of the season, and the 27-year-old third baseman is now batting .298/.378/.564 on the season. The Reds have been a respectable team since their brutal start to the season, and Suarez has been a big part of that.

Quick hits

