MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Jose Martinez walks it off for Cardinals
Plus, Yankees-Red Sox series starts, the wild NL West and more
The dog days of August are upon us in Major League Baseball. We've got 12 games to cover, let's get to it.
Thursday's scores
- Rays 4, Angels 2 (box score)
- Cardinals, 3, Rockies 2 (box score)
- Royals at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Reds at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Braves at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cardinals stun Rockies with walk-off win
On the strength of yet another very good performance from a starting pitcher, it looked like the Rockies were going to win Thursday in St. Louis. Instead, the Cardinals ambushed Wade Davis in the ninth. He managed to secure ground out before Greg Garcia singled and then Harrison Bader followed suit with another single. Bader's hit was to right and it got Garcia to third base. Bader then daringly stole second base, setting the table for a potential two-RBI walk-off single.
Pinch hitter Jose Martinez did just that.
The Cardinals limped home last week at 51-51, having lost series to the Cubs and Reds, but they went 5-2 on this homestand against two of the better teams in the National League. They'll head to Pittsburgh now for a three-game set.
It's Yankees-Red Sox
I know, I know. The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry has been shoved down the throats of baseball fans for years (decades, in fact) by "the media" and many people are tired of it. It's just that this isn't contrived this season.
The Red Sox are the best team in baseball by 5 1/2 games at 75-34, which is an amazing pace of 111 wins.
The Yankees are 68-38, which is a 104-win pace and good for the second-best record in baseball.
Put aside the feelings of "I'm tired of them" and realize these are the two best teams in baseball. Further, one of them is likely to have over 100 wins and end up in a one-game wild card matchup that is essentially a play-in game to the rest of the postseason.
The Yankees are 5 1/2 games back, but this is a four-game series and the Yankees are 5-4 against the Red Sox this season. They also don't play another contending team until September after this series. They do, however, face off against the likes of the Rangers, Marlins, Orioles, White Sox and Tigers before then.
Simply, this is a big deal.
Brewers look to close out impressive trip
Last week, the Brewers embarked on a trip out west that appeared to be pretty damn tough. They were tasked with four-game series in both San Francisco and Los Angeles.
So far, so good.
The Brewers took three of four against the Giants and Thursday look to do the same against the Dodgers.
It won't be easy, as Clayton Kershaw is the opposing pitcher and he's coming off what looked like a vintage Kershaw outing. Still, the Brewers beat Kershaw on July 21 and have won seven of their last 10 in what looked like a tough stretch. This team just keeps proving naysayers wrong and demanding attention. They've earned it.
NL West battle
Entering Thursday, three NL West teams had the same number of losses at the top. The Dodgers (60-49), Diamondbacks (60-49) and Rockies (58-49) are all in action, too. There are some tasty pitching matchups here as well.
The Rockies had a day game against All-Star Miles Mikolas, while the Dodgers send Kershaw to the hill against Jhoulys Chacin (10-3, 3.45). The D-Backs pit Zack Greinke (12-5, 2.96) against Madison Bumgarner (3-4, 3.06).
Rays sweep Angels
One of these teams was expecting to contend this year, but that team was just swept by the Rays, who are now three games over .500 while the Angels are two games under. Daniel Robertson had a good game for the Rays and R.J. Anderson has more to say about him.
Quick hits
- Who are some August trade candidates? We took a look.
- The Yankees are moving Sonny Gray to the bullpen and putting newly-acquired Lance Lynn in the rotation.
- The Rangers have signed pitcher Chris Tillman to a minor-league deal. He was recently released by the Orioles.
- The Yankees placed J.A. Happ on the disabled list now due to his hand, foot and mouth disease.
- Former pitcher and former outfielder Rick Ankiel is considering a comeback as a pitcher.
Live team updates
