MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Mariners finish four-game sweep in Houston

Believe it or not, the final day of the 2018 regular season is exactly seven weeks away. The season is flying by. These next seven weeks will determine the various postseason and awards races, so they're going to be seven busy and exciting weeks. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.

Sunday's scores

Mariners complete sweep in Houston

Believe it or not, the Astros went into Sunday's series finale with the Mariners having lost seven straight home games. Pretty crazy, huh? The Mariners beat Justin Verlander on Thursday, Gerrit Cole on Friday, and Charlie Morton on Saturday, and they had a 2-0 lead after seven innings against Dallas Keuchel on Sunday.

The bullpen, however, could not make the 2-0 lead stand up. With Alex Colome unavailable due to his recent workload, James Pazos and Nick Vincent were charged with protecting that 2-0 lead in the eighth inning, and they couldn't do it. Houston scored three to take the lead. Then, in the ninth, Ryon Healy tied the game 3-3 with a two-out home run.

The Mariners took a 4-3 lead in the top of the tenth on Dee Gordon's single and Mitch Haniger's double into the left field corner. Edwin Diaz nailed down the save while pitching for the fourth straight day. Seattle completed the four-game series sweep and the 'Stros have won an unfathomable eight consecutive home games.

Houston's lead in the AL West has dwindled to three games up on the A's and 4 1/2 games up on the Mariners, which is far closer than I think many fans expected at this point of the season. I know I expected the Astros to run away with the division. Instead, the A's and Mariners are making life tough on the defending champs.

Sale dominates in return from the DL

Welcome back, Chris Sale. The Red Sox ace missed a little more than two weeks with shoulder inflammation, and, in his first start back Sunday, he was held to an 85-pitch limit. Sale certainly made the most of those 85 pitches.

View Profile Chris Sale BOS • SP • 41 August 12 vs. Orioles IP 5 H 1 R 0 ER 0 BB 0 K 12

Sale didn't even get to 85 pitches. Manager Alex Cora decided to play it safe, so he pulled Sale at 68 pitches. Even while limited to five innings and 68 pitches, Sale still managed to strike out a dozen. That doesn't happen often.

In his return from the DL, Chris Sale became the first pitcher in the last 20 seasons to have at least 12 strikeouts in less than 70 pitches.



He struck out each member of the Orioles starting lineup at least once. pic.twitter.com/9T2YeIRkG1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 12, 2018

The Red Sox beat up on the Orioles on Sunday to complete the four-game sweep. They are 14-2 against the O's this season and 85-35 overall, which puts them on pace for 115 wins. Only two teams, the 1906 Cubs (116-36) and 2001 Mariners (116-46) have won as many as 115 games in the regular season.

Stanton hits 30th home run

Giancarlo Stanton is currently in the middle of one of his "vaporize everything" hot streaks. He smacked his 30th home run of the season Sunday afternoon and it's his fifth home run in his last six games.

Stanton is the first player to hit 30 home runs in his first season with the Yankees since Mark Teixeira slugged 39 homers in 2009. Overall, Stanton is hitting .331/.386/.584 with 11 home runs in his last 24 games, and he has seven homers in 17 games since Aaron Judge went down with a wrist injury.

Glasnow strong again for Rays

Tyler Glasnow, who came over from the Pirates in the Chris Archer trade, turned in his third straight strong outing for the Rays on Sunday. He struck out six Blue Jays in five innings of one-run ball.

View Profile Tyler Glasnow TB • RP • 20 August 12 vs. Blue Jays IP 5 H 2 ER 1 R 1 BB 2 K 6

Glasnow has been on a limited pitch count with Tampa after working out of the bullpen with the Pirates, so he's thrown only 12 innings in his three starts so far. In those three starts he has a 2.25 ERA and 18 strikeouts. And, most importantly, he's walked only three of the 43 batters he's faced with the Rays, or 7.0 percent. His walk rate with Pittsburgh was 14.0 percent.

Stewart makes MLB debut

Sunday afternoon right-hander Kohl Stewart made his long awaited MLB debut with the Twins. Stewart was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft -- he was picked between Jon Gray and Clint Frazier -- though he never developed as hoped. The 23-year-old has a 4.47 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A his season.

Minnesota gave the ball to Stewart on Sunday because Lance Lynn has been traded and Adalberto Mejia landed on the disabled list. His MLB debut went okay at best.

View Profile Kohl Stewart MIN • SP • 53 August 12 vs. Tigers IP 4 1/3 H 8 R 3 ER 3 BB 1 K 1

Not the storybook debut Stewart or the Twins were hoping for, I'm sure, but Stewart is a big leaguer now. The Twins figure to give him a few more opportunities this season to see whether he can be a factor for them going forward.

Quick hits

