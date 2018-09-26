MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Max Scherzer reaches 300 strikeouts

The final Tuesday of the 2018 regular season brings us a rain-shortened slate of big league games. Here's an update on the postseason races and here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.

Scherzer hits strikeout milestone

For the first time since 2002, a right-handed pitcher has struck out 300 batters in a season. That pitcher: Max Scherzer. The Nationals ace fanned 10 Marlins on Tuesday night to give him 300 strikeouts on the nose this season. He's the first righty pitcher with 300 strikeouts since Curt Schilling (316) in 2002.

View Profile Max Scherzer WAS • SP • 31 September 25 vs. Marlins IP 7 H 5 R 1 ER 1 BB 0 K 10

Scherzer is only the third pitcher in the last 15 years to strike out 300 batters in a season. Here are the last five 300-strikeout seasons:

Max Scherzer, 2018 Nationals: 300 strikeouts

300 strikeouts Chris Sale, 2017 Red Sox: 308 strikeouts

308 strikeouts Clayton Kershaw, 2015 Dodgers: 301 strikeouts

301 strikeouts Randy Johnson, 2002 D-Backs: 334 strikeouts

334 strikeouts Curt Schilling, 2002 D-Backs: 316 strikeouts

It's unclear whether Scherzer will pitch again this season. He could start on normal rest Sunday, on the final day of the regular season, though the Nationals have already been eliminated from postseason contention and may simply shut Scherzer down rather than have him make a meaningless start.

Although strikeouts are at an all-time high -- MLB is on pace to set a new single-season strikeout rate record for the 13th time in the last 14 years -- 300-strikeout seasons are becoming few and far between because pitchers simply don't throw as may innings as they once did. It takes a special blend of durability and dominance to get there. Scherzer's one of the few who have it.

Mauer sets a franchise record

No player in history has reached base more times as a Minnesota Twin than Joe Mauer. Tuesday night, Mauer laced a first inning leadoff single to become the franchise's all-time leader in times on base. Here's the list:

Joe Mauer: 3,073 and counting (.388 on-base percentage) Harmon Killebrew: 3,072 (.383 OBP) Kirby Puckett: 2,810 (.360 OBP) Rod Carew: 2,718 (.393 OBP) Kent Hrbek: 2,613 (.367 OBP)

It should be noted this covers the Minnesota Twins years only, not the Washington Senators years (pre-1961). If we include the Senators years, the franchise leader in times on base is Sam Rice (3,623). Mauer is top five in Twins history in basically every significant offensive category.

