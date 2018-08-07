MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Nationals stay hot behind Harper, inch closer in NL East
Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action
Thanks to a doubleheader in the nation's capital -- it's the second doubleheader in Washington in the span of four days -- there is an extra full 16-game slate of big league contests on Tuesday. Here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action.
Tuesday's scores
- Nationals 8, Braves 3, Game 1 (box score)
- Astros at Giants (GameTracker)
- Braves at Nationals, Game 2, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Blue Jays, 7:07pm ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Rays, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Reds at Mets, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Indians, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Marlins, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Rangers, 8:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Brewers, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at White Sox, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Royals, 8:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Rockies, 8:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Diamondbacks, 9:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Athletics, 10:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Angels, 10:07pm ET (GameTracker)
Harper stays hot as Nats inch closer to Braves
We often hear about the Home Run Derby ruining a player's swing -- a myth that has been debunked numerous times, I might add -- but what about the Home Run Derby fixing a player's swing? Rhys Hoskins made that case a few weeks ago.
Like Hoskins, Bryce Harper has seen an uptick in his production since the Home Run Derby, and Harper's hot streak continued Tuesday. He homered and had an RBI single in Tuesday afternoon's doubleheader opener against the Braves. The homer was part of back-to-back dingers with Ryan Zimmerman.
Harper went 2 for 5 with the homer Tuesday afternoon, and he now has four home runs and a .370/.478/.777 batting line in 16 games since the Home Run Derby, which is awfully Bryce Harper like. He hit .330/.460/.649 during his 2015 MVP season, remember. It's not like he hasn't done something close to this before.
Anyway, Harper's big game helped the Nationals beat the Braves on Tuesday afternoon, bringing them to within 3 1/2 games of Atlanta for second place in the NL West. Washington has won six times in seven games since GM Mike Rizzo decided not to sell at the trade deadline. They have another game with the Braves on Tuesday night and, with Max Scherzer on the mound, they could inch even closer to Atlanta.
Quick hits
- The 2019 MLB All-Star Game logo was unveiled Tuesday. The game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
- Angels RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani made some dry throws in the bullpen Monday, reports the Orange County Register. It was his first mound activity since being cleared to resume throwing a few weeks ago. Ohtani is rehabbing an elbow injury.
- Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip Monday, the team announced. Ellsbury has not played this season due to a variety of injuries, including hip and back trouble.
- Rays IF Daniel Robertson is expected to miss the rest of the season following thumb surgery, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Robertson was having a breakout season with Tampa.
- In waiver news, the Brewers claimed RHP Ariel Hernandez from the Dodgers and the Rangers claimed LHP Zac Curtis from the Phillies. Both Hernandez and Curtis were optioned to Triple-A by their new teams.
Live team updates
