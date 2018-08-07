MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Nationals stay hot behind Harper, inch closer in NL East

Thanks to a doubleheader in the nation's capital -- it's the second doubleheader in Washington in the span of four days -- there is an extra full 16-game slate of big league contests on Tuesday. Here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action.

Harper stays hot as Nats inch closer to Braves

We often hear about the Home Run Derby ruining a player's swing -- a myth that has been debunked numerous times, I might add -- but what about the Home Run Derby fixing a player's swing? Rhys Hoskins made that case a few weeks ago.

Like Hoskins, Bryce Harper has seen an uptick in his production since the Home Run Derby, and Harper's hot streak continued Tuesday. He homered and had an RBI single in Tuesday afternoon's doubleheader opener against the Braves. The homer was part of back-to-back dingers with Ryan Zimmerman.

Harper went 2 for 5 with the homer Tuesday afternoon, and he now has four home runs and a .370/.478/.777 batting line in 16 games since the Home Run Derby, which is awfully Bryce Harper like. He hit .330/.460/.649 during his 2015 MVP season, remember. It's not like he hasn't done something close to this before.

Anyway, Harper's big game helped the Nationals beat the Braves on Tuesday afternoon, bringing them to within 3 1/2 games of Atlanta for second place in the NL West. Washington has won six times in seven games since GM Mike Rizzo decided not to sell at the trade deadline. They have another game with the Braves on Tuesday night and, with Max Scherzer on the mound, they could inch even closer to Atlanta.

