MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Puig's three homers put Dodgers in wild card position

Puig hits three homers as Dodgers beat Cards again
The Dodgers are taking care of business against the Cardinals this weekend. So is Yasiel Puig. Puig swatted three home runs Saturday afternoon after going deep twice Friday night. It is the first three-homer game of Puig's career.
Puig is only the ninth Dodger in history with back-to-back multi-homer games. He's the first to do it since Cody Bellinger last June. The last guy to do it before Bellinger? Adrian Beltre in 2004.
Los Angeles went into this four-game series two games behind the Cardinals for the second NL wild card spot. Three wins in the first three games give the Dodgers a one-game lead over St. Louis for that second wild card spot.
Also, Saturday's win moved the Dodgers into a tie with the Rockies for first place in the NL West. Colorado will face the Giants later Saturday and will look to regain their half-game lead.
Soto steals three bases for Nationals
Juan Soto's remarkable rookie season continues. On Saturday afternoon, Soto became the first teenager in baseball history to steal three bases in a game. They were his third, fourth, and fifth stolen bases of the season.
Soto took a .303/.417/.534 (148 OPS+) batting line and 20 home runs into Saturday's game. Only Tony Conigliaro (24 in 1964) and Bryce Harper (22 in 2012) hit more home runs as a teenager than Soto. Also, Soto has 71 walks on the season, far and away the most by a teenager in history. Rusty Staub held the previous record. He walked 59 times in 1963.
Lindor sets club leadoff homer record
Make it eight leadoff home runs for Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor. That is a new franchise single-season record. Grady Sizemore held the previous record with seven leadoff homers in 2008. Lindor and Michael Brantley opened Saturday's game with back-to-back homers.
Lindor tied Ronald Acuna and Matt Carpenter for the 2018 league lead in leadoff homers. The all-time single-season leadoff homer record? That would be 13 by Alfonso Soriano with the 2003 Yankees.
Also, Saturday's home run was Lindor's 35th of the season. Manny Machado also went deep Saturday for his 35th homer. They are the first two full-time shortstops (i.e. at least 50 percent of games played at short) with 35 homers in a season since Bill Hall hit 35 with the 2006 Brewers. For real.
Quick hits
- "There has been some recent rumble" the Phillies could trade 1B Carlos Santana this offseason, reports NBC Sports Philly. Santana is hitting .233/.354/.429 with 23 homers in the first year of his three-year, $60 million contract.
- Indians RHP Trevor Bauer threw off a mound again Friday, reports MLB.com. Bauer has been out a little more than a month now after suffering a stress fracture in his leg. It is still unclear when he'll be able to rejoin the rotation.
- Yankees closer LHP Aroldis Chapman threw a 26-pitch bullpen session Saturday, according to the YES Network. He's been out since mid-August with a knee issue. Chapman will throw a simulated game early next week, and could return after that.
- Cubs closer RHP Brandon Morrow threw a 19-pitch simulated Saturday and expects to be activated in the coming days, reports 670 The Score. Morrow has been out since mid-July with biceps inflammation.
- Diamondbacks RHP Clay Buchholz has been shut down for the season with a flexor strain, reports The Athletic. Buchholz was scratched from his most recent start earlier this week. He went 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts this year.
- Cubs OF Kyle Schwarber remained out of the starting lineup Saturday. He's dealing with a back issue and has started just one of the team's last 10 games. UTIL Ian Happ is playing Schwarber's usual left field spot Saturday.
- Braves 3B Johan Camargo remained out of the starting lineup Saturday. Camargo is nursing a groin injury and has not played since Tuesday. IF Charlie Culberson has filled in at the hot corner for the time being.
- Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer exited Saturday's start after five pitches with right knee inflammation, the team announced. Fulmer gave up back-to-back home runs to begin the game, then had to exit.
- Padres 3B Carlos Villanueva has been shut down for the season with a finger injury, reports MLB.com. He's currently on the disabled list with a fracture and the team won't rush him back. Villanueva hit .236/.299/.450 with 20 homers this year.
