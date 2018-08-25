MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Red Sox drop first series in almost two months

Thanks to a doubleheader in Baltimore, Saturday brings us an extra full 16-game slate of big league action. Here is everything you need to know about the day in MLB.

Rays win again

The Rays topped the Red Sox, and that means they've now won seven straight. They're also eight games over .500, which is their best such mark since late June of the 2015 season. They've taken the first two games of their three-game set against Boston, and going back to their last encounter, they've won three in a row over the 90-win Red Sox.

Also, the Rays in taking those first two games of the series in St. Pete, ensured that Boston will lose its first series since they dropped two of three to the Yankees from June 29 to July 1. Since that point, the Red Sox had been 10-0-4 in series until they ran into the surging Rays. In this one, four Tampa Bay relievers combined for four perfect innings, and Tommy Pham homered for the first time since being acquired by the Rays on July 31 ...

That's 423 feet to center. Anyhow, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) coming into Saturday's slate have the Rays less than a 1.0 percent chance of making the postseason. That's a reflection of the top-heavy nature of the AL this season and the high bar for contention in the junior circuit. Still given how much veteran talent the Rays have dealt away going back to last offseason, a .531 winning percentage this late in the year feels like a genuine accomplishment.

As for the Red Sox, they've dropped five of their last seven.

Andujar strengthens Rookie of the Year case

Shohei Ohtani and Gleyber Torres are the big names, but if the season ended today, Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar just might steal the AL Rookie of the Year award. Andujar strengthened his case with a big afternoon in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at Camden Yards, going 2-for-5 with a home run and 4 RBI.

Going into Saturday, Andujar was hitting .297/.328/.521 (124 OPS+) with 58 extra-base hits (36 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs). No other rookie had more than 42 extra-base hits. Andujar leads all rookies with 70 RBI -- Torres is a distant second with 56 RBI -- and he's hitting .319/.343/.638 as New York's primary cleanup hitter in August, while Aaron Judge (wrist) and Gary Sanchez (groin) are sidelined. He's stepped up when the Yankees needed him most.

Speaking of which, the Yankees swept their Saturday doubleheader against the Orioles. Starters J.A. Happ and Sonny Gray pitched well, and Andujar picked up two more hits in the nightcap.

Morales homers in sixth straight game

Another day, another home run for Blue Jays slugger Kendrys Morales. Saturday's two-run home run gives Morales a homer in six consecutive games, tying Jose Cruz Jr.'s franchise record. Cruz did it in 2001.

Here's the video of Morales' latest dinger:

Morales is the first player to homer in six straight games since ... Matt Carpenter last month. Carpenter has been molten hot for weeks, never moreso than in July. Morales is the first American League player to go deep in six straight games since Chris Davis in 2012.

As for this game, it wound up being a painful loss for the Phillies. They led 6-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, but the Jays scored two in the seventh and three in the eighth to win. Seranthony Dominguez was charged with three runs while recording just two outs. The Phillies are now just 10-12 in August.

Baez stays hot as Cubs win fourth straight

The Cubs out-mashed the Reds on Saturday, and central to those efforts was infielder and NL MVP candidate Javier Baez. Baez came in leading the NL in RBI and total bases, and then he went out and went 2-for-4 with a walk and his 28th homer of the season ...

Baez has now homered in three of the last four games, and he's batting .297/.329/.579. Combine that power with his plus fielding at second base (he's manning shortstop for the time being) and value on the bases, and he's been one of the most complete players in baseball this season.

The Cubs have now won four straight, which means they've been able to keep some distance between themselves and the hard-charging Cardinals in the NL Central.

Nats get blanked again

The Nationals, not far removed from their waiver-period sell-off, got blanked by Zack Wheeler and the Mets on Saturday. That means the Nats have now been shut out in three straight games for the first time in franchise history since the move to D.C. That's also the 14th time this season that Washington has been shut out, and they're now two games under .500 for the first time in more than a month. As for Wheeler, he's allowed a total of four runs over his last six starts.

