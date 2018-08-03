MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Red Sox rout Yankees behind Pearce's three HRs

The dog days of August are upon us in Major League Baseball. We've got 12 games to cover, let's get to it.

Thursday's scores

Pearce powers Red Sox to comeback win over Yanks

Runs were in abundance in this big series opener in Boston. The headliner? Recent addition Steve Pearce, who hit three homers on the night ...

And that puts him in elite franchise company ...

One more on Pearce: He becomes the 14th Sox player to hit three home runs in a game in Fenway Park. The others: Mookie, Hanley, Millar, Nomar, Mo Vaughn, John Valentin, Jack Clark, Tom Brunansky, Jim Rice, Norm Zauchin, Vollmer, Doerr, Ted. — Gordon Edes (@GordonEdes) August 3, 2018

Pearce has been a part-timer this season, but he's done nothing but rake with the Blue Jays and now the Sox; he's now batting .318/.389/.583 in 149 plate appearances in 2018.

Pearce's Red Sox trailed against the Yankees 4-0 early, but they chipped away and then broke loose for an eight-run fourth inning. By the end of the night, they'd matched a season high with 15 runs. In related matters ...

The top 5 hitters in the @RedSox lineup have 3+ hits and 2+ runs apiece tonight.



The last time any team's top 5 did that: September 14, 1943, and it was also the Red Sox (at the Philadelphia A's).#DirtyWater — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 3, 2018

Ritual abuse, that. With that win, the Red Sox are now 6 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees in the AL East and on pace for 112 wins.

Franco walks it off for Phils

The Phillies trailed the Marlins going into the ninth on Thursday, but with two outs they pushed across the tying run against Kyle Barraclough. That brought up Maikel Franco with two on and two out ...

That's Franco's 18th homer of the season and the first walk-off homer of his career. That's also a big win for the Phillies and their handsome throwbacks, given that the Braves and Nationals also prevailed on Thursday night.

Nats keep it rolling

The Nats won their third straight on Thursday night, which means they're 3-0 since declining to undertake a teardown at the non-waiver trade deadline. Ace Max Scherzer worked six strong innings, and Bryce Harper -- en route to reaching base four times -- did this ...

That's his 26th of the season, and that brings us to this ...

Bryce Harper since the All-Star Break:

.359/.480/.692

3 HR, 13 RBI #Nationals — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 3, 2018

Perhaps he's starting to find his level. As for his Nats, they've scored 40 runs in their last three games.

Braves continue to own Mets

The Braves moved to 10-3 against the Mets this season with their win on Thursday night. The Atlanta bullpen worked three scoreless innings, and rookie phenom Ronald Acuna reached base three times and scored two runs. He also tallied the first triple of his career ...

He can run, you know. The 20-year-old is now batting .270/.335/.502 on the season.

Cardinals stun Rockies with walk-off win

On the strength of yet another very good performance from a starting pitcher, it looked like the Rockies were going to win Thursday in St. Louis. Instead, the Cardinals ambushed Wade Davis in the ninth. He managed to secure ground out before Greg Garcia singled and then Harrison Bader followed suit with another single. Bader's hit was to right and it got Garcia to third base. Bader then daringly stole second base, setting the table for a potential two-RBI walk-off single.

Pinch hitter Jose Martinez did just that.

Were we going to lose that game? #NoWayJosé pic.twitter.com/8vvQr3jMHm — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 2, 2018

The Cardinals limped home last week at 51-51, having lost series to the Cubs and Reds, but they went 5-2 on this homestand against two of the better teams in the National League. They'll head to Pittsburgh now for a three-game set.

Brewers look to close out impressive trip



Last week, the Brewers embarked on a trip out west that appeared to be pretty damn tough. They were tasked with four-game series in both San Francisco and Los Angeles.

So far, so good.

The Brewers took three of four against the Giants and Thursday look to do the same against the Dodgers.

It won't be easy, as Clayton Kershaw is the opposing pitcher and he's coming off what looked like a vintage Kershaw outing. Still, the Brewers beat Kershaw on July 21 and have won seven of their last 10 in what looked like a tough stretch. This team just keeps proving naysayers wrong and demanding attention. They've earned it.

Rays sweep Angels

One of these teams was expecting to contend this year, but that team was just swept by the Rays, who are now three games over .500 while the Angels are two games under. Daniel Robertson had a good game for the Rays and R.J. Anderson has more to say about him.

Quick hits

