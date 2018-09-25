MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Red Sox set franchise record for wins, A's clinch playoff berth
Keep it right here for Monday's action
The final Monday of the 2018 regular season has arrived. And, since it's Monday, make sure you check out Matt Snyder's latest MLB Power Rankings. Here's an updated look at the postseason picture and here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.
Monday's scores
- Nationals 7, Marlins 3 (box score)
- Astros 5, Blue Jays 3 (box score)
- Red Sox 6, Orioles 1 (box score)
- Yankees 4, Rays 1 (box score)
- Pirates at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Indians at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Angels (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Mariners (GameTracker)
- Padres at Giants (GameTracker)
Red Sox set franchise record for wins
The Red Sox set a franchise record for most wins in a season with their 106th victory of the 2018 regular season. The 1912 Red Sox held the previous record, with 105 wins. The 6-1 win over the Orioles also secured the best Major League Baseball record for this season and home-field advantage in playoffs.
With one week left for players to make their final MVP cases, Mookie Betts made a pretty good one Monday night. Betts went 2 for 5 in the game which included a two-run home run and a stolen base. The 25-year-old is now one steal away from joining the 30 home runs, 30 steals club. The only other 30-30 player in Red Sox history is Jacoby Ellsbury who accomplished the feat back in 2011.
A's clinch postseason spot
For the first time since 2014, the Athletics are going to the postseason. Oakland is the first team on record (since 1998) to make the postseason with the lowest Opening day payroll, $66 million, per Baseball Prospectus.
Nats' Harper reaches 100 RBI
For the first time in Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper's seven-year career, he has driven in 100 runs in a season. Harper's previous best RBI total came in 2015, when he won the National League MVP award. That year, he drove in 99 runs in 153 games.
Quick hits
- Jonah Keri detailed how the Braves went from laughingstock to 2018 NL East champions. Shrewd trades, smart drafting, and a little luck helped the Braves becoming an on-the-rise powerhouse.
- The Giants stripped Bobby Evans from GM duties after two consecutive losing seasons.
- MVP candidate and Brewers OF Christian Yelich is day-to-day with an elbow injury, reports MLB.com. He was hit by a pitch Sunday and removed from the game. Yelich did stay in to run the bases initially, and even stole a second base.
- The Astros activated RHP Lance McCullers Jr. from the 10-day disabled list. The Astros are expected to use McCullers out of the bullpen, as they did during the World Series run last year. McCullers has been on the disabled list since exiting his start on Aug. 4.
- Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson was scratched from Monday's start with shoulder discomfort, reports MLB.com. It's unclear whether he'll pitch again this season. RHP Jon Gray will start in Anderson's place.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Giants dismiss Evans from GM duties
The disappointing Giants are undertaking big changes
-
Why Pads should be worried about Hosmer
Hosmer is striking out at a career-high rate, and showing the strongest ground-ball tendencies...
-
Power Rankings: Who will make 2019 leap?
Our penultimate MLB power rankings for the 2018 season is looking at 2019
-
Tigers stadium worker spits on pizza
The employee was captured spitting on pizza dough before baking it at a Comerica Park food...
-
2018 MLB Postseason schedule
The World Series starts Oct. 23
-
Tigers rookies dress up as Oompa Loompas
Well done, Tigers