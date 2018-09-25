MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Red Sox set franchise record for wins, A's clinch playoff berth

The final Monday of the 2018 regular season has arrived. And, since it's Monday, make sure you check out Matt Snyder's latest MLB Power Rankings. Here's an updated look at the postseason picture and here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.

Red Sox set franchise record for wins

The Red Sox set a franchise record for most wins in a season with their 106th victory of the 2018 regular season. The 1912 Red Sox held the previous record, with 105 wins. The 6-1 win over the Orioles also secured the best Major League Baseball record for this season and home-field advantage in playoffs.

With one week left for players to make their final MVP cases, Mookie Betts made a pretty good one Monday night. Betts went 2 for 5 in the game which included a two-run home run and a stolen base. The 25-year-old is now one steal away from joining the 30 home runs, 30 steals club. The only other 30-30 player in Red Sox history is Jacoby Ellsbury who accomplished the feat back in 2011.

A's clinch postseason spot

For the first time since 2014, the Athletics are going to the postseason. Oakland is the first team on record (since 1998) to make the postseason with the lowest Opening day payroll, $66 million, per Baseball Prospectus.

Nats' Harper reaches 100 RBI

For the first time in Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper's seven-year career, he has driven in 100 runs in a season. Harper's previous best RBI total came in 2015, when he won the National League MVP award. That year, he drove in 99 runs in 153 games.

Quick hits

