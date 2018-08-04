MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Red Sox stifle Yankees again behind great pitching

Thanks to a doubleheader in the nation's capital, there is an extra full 16-game slate of MLB action Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Red Sox ride Eovaldi, beat Yankees again

What once looked like it would be a down-to-the-wire AL East race is starting to become a laugher.

On July 1, the Yankees beat the Red Sox, taking two of three in the series to tie things up in the AL East. Since then, the Yankees have gone 14-14 while the Red Sox have gone an MLB-best 22-5 to open up an 8 1/2-game lead. That all happened in just over a month. Amazing.

On Saturday, the Yankees barely even showed a pulse until the ninth inning. July acquisition Nate Eovaldi was the Red Sox starter, and he dazzled in eight scoreless innings. He allowed only three hits and a walk. In two starts for the Red Sox, Eovaldi has given up seven hits, zero runs and one walk in 15 innings.

Nathan Eovaldi is the 2nd pitcher in the live-ball era to toss at least 7 shutout innings in each of his first 2 starts with the @RedSox.



The last pitcher to do so was Boo Ferriss in 1945.#DirtyWater — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 4, 2018

Offensively, the Red Sox got a homer from J.D. Martinez, the MLB home run and RBI leader:

That's 33 homers and 91 RBI.

The Red Sox are now 78-34, which is .696 ball (a 112-win pace).

Rizzo stays hot for Cubs

Back on July 13, Cubs manager Joe Maddon decided to move struggling Anthony Rizzo into the leadoff spot. In the next 19 games through Friday, Rizzo hit .375/.471/.639. There was also a power funk that bled into his hot streak. From June 25 through July 25, Rizzo -- who has hit at least 30 homers in four straight seasons -- he didn't hit a single home run. He was stuck on 12. Rizzo hit a walk-off homer on July 26, and now he's got his power stroke back.

He went yard on Saturday as part of a five-run second inning:

That was Rizzo's fifth home run in the past nine games. All of a sudden he's up to 17. Maybe another 30-homer season is in the cards after all.

Interestingly, this one ended up being a nail-biter. The Padres managed to score four runs by the end of the sixth inning while the Cubs didn't score again. Cubs relievers Steve Cishek, Brandon Kintzler and Pedro Strop, however, combined for 3 1/3 perfect innings, striking out five.

Quick hits

Cubs RHP Yu Darvish threw a 55-pitch bullpen session Saturday and everything went well, reports 670 The Score. Darvish has been out since May 20 with a biceps/elbow issue and could return before the end of the month.

The Rays activated LHP Blake Snell off the 10-day DL, the team announced. He missed a little more than three weeks with a shoulder issue. IF Daniel Robertson was placed on the 10-day DL with a thumb sprain.

was placed on the 10-day DL with a thumb sprain. Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood has an adductor injury and has been placed on the disabled list. Reliever Zac Rosscup has been activated as a corresponding move.

The Red Sox placed the recently acquired 2B Ian Kinsler on the 10-day DL with a hamstring issue, the club announced. He isn't expected to be sidelined long. OF Tony Renda was called up in a corresponding move.

The Padres placed OF Wil Myers on the 10-day DL with a foot contusion, the team announced. He fouled a pitch into his foot earlier this week. OF Franmil Reyes was called up in a corresponding move.

